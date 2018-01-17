Davos Elite Fear Cyberattacks and War as Trump Stokes Tension

The InterContinental hotel is seen in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, Switzerland, January 11, 2018 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The threat of large-scale cyberattacks and a „deteriorating geopolitical landscape“ since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump have jumped to the top of the global elite‘s list of concerns, the World Economic Forum said ahead of its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The growing cyber-dependency of governments and companies, and the associated risks of hacking by criminals or hostile states, has replaced social polarization as a main threat to stability over the next decade, according to the WEF‘s yearly assessme ...

Šį straipsnį gali skaityti tik prenumeratoriai. Prisijungti