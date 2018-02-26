Premium

Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Latvia Scandal Places ECB Under Spotlight as Bank Supervisor

Publikuota: 2018-02-26 16:05
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi attends a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi attends a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo
 
Rašyti komentarą

U.S. claims that a Latvian bank laundered money and violated sanctions on North Korea led to the lender‘s demise in little over a week, turning the spotlight on the European Central Bank‘s role as chief supervisor for euro-zone lenders.

The U.S. Treasury proposed banning ABLV Bank from doing business in dollars, but the ECB doesn‘t have the power to police money laundering. It is responsible for ensuring senior bankers are up to the task of running their firms, though, and on the we ...

svg

VŽ premium

Nuo 19.06 Eur / mėn.
Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Premium

Nekantriausieji suskubo statyti už įmonių rezultatus
Nekantriausieji suskubo statyti už įmonių rezultatus Premium

Baltijos biržose, likus porai dienų iki paskutinių rezultatų paskelbimo, atkuto prekybinis aktyvumas.

Rinkos
17:59
Merkel remiamas „Gazprom“ europiečius ragina pirkti dujas
Merkel remiamas „Gazprom“ europiečius ragina pirkti dujas Premium 3

Vokietijos kanclerė Angela Merkel, nepaisydama JAV, Lenkijos, Danijos, Lietuvos, kitų šalių ir kai kurių...

Energetika
16:19
Latvia Scandal Places ECB Under Spotlight as Bank Supervisor
Latvia Scandal Places ECB Under Spotlight as Bank Supervisor Premium

U.S. claims that a Latvian bank laundered money and violated sanctions on North Korea led to the lender‘s...

Bloomberg News
16:05
Pokyčių komunikacija: vadovo indėlis ir pokalbių virtuvėlėje svarba
Pokyčių komunikacija: vadovo indėlis ir pokalbių virtuvėlėje svarba Premium

Net jei vykdomi pokyčiai įmonėje yra teigiami, daugeliui darbuotojų tai yra žingsnis už komforto zonos,...

Rinkodara
12:17
Virš potencialių milijonų pakibo pastatas vaiduoklis
Virš potencialių milijonų pakibo pastatas vaiduoklis Premium 6

Klaipėdos centre daugelį metų užkonservuotos teritorijos galimybėmis domisi investuotojas. Į buvusios...

Statyba ir NT
09:41
Šalis, kur nedarbo lygis siekia 2,3%
Šalis, kur nedarbo lygis siekia 2,3% Premium 4

Lietuvoje daugiau nei pusė darbdavių neranda reikiamų darbuotojų, tačiau mums dar toli iki Čekijos – ten...

Vadyba
09:10
„Novaturo“ vadovai ir akcininkai – apie ėjimą į biržą
„Novaturo“ vadovai ir akcininkai – apie ėjimą į biržą Premium

Į Varšuvos ir Vilniaus biržas susiruošusiam didžiausiam Baltijos šalyse kelionių organizatoriui...

Rinkos
08:05
VMI atskleidžia akcininkų, fizinių asmenų mokesčių vengimo schemas
VMI atskleidžia akcininkų, fizinių asmenų mokesčių vengimo schemas Premium 6

Mokesčių administratorius tiria su įmonių ar įmonių grupių akcininkais susijusias mokesčių vengimo schemas.

Finansai
06:00
Sviestas susigrąžino šlovę pasaulinėje rinkoje, gamintojams – pelnas
Sviestas susigrąžino šlovę pasaulinėje rinkoje, gamintojams – pelnas Premium

Pasaulinėje maisto rinkoje – įdomus ir gamintojams naujų galimybių siūlantis posūkis: vartotojai vėl perka...

Agroverslas
06:00
Augantys atlyginimai mažina „Atea Baltic“ pelną
Augantys atlyginimai mažina „Atea Baltic“ pelną Premium 4

IT infrastruktūros ir sprendimų grupės „Atea Baltic“ pajamos pernai nuosaikiai didėjo. Bet įmonės pelnas...

Technologijos
06:00
Sezoniškumas gina ir į baseinus, ir į šiltus kraštus
Sezoniškumas gina ir į baseinus, ir į šiltus kraštus Premium

Verslininkai, siūlantys vasaros pramogas, sezoniškumą jaučia ypač stipriai. Vis dėlto ir čia galima rasti...

Prekyba ir paslaugos
06:00
Buffetto punktai sakymų: pelną nešė Trumpas, neranda įsigijimų, pamokos investuotojams
Buffetto punktai sakymų: pelną nešė Trumpas, neranda įsigijimų, pamokos investuotojams Premium 4

Warrenas Buffettas, investicijų bendrovės „Berkshire Hathaway“ vadovas, paskelbė pasaulio finansų...

Rinkos
2018.02.25
Harvey Weinsteinas: kaip advokatai nuslėpė ieškinius
Harvey Weinsteinas: kaip advokatai nuslėpė ieškinius Premium

Prieš devyniolika metų spalį Zelda Perkins paskutinį kartą uždarė „Miramax“ biuro Brewer gatvėje Londono Soho...

Verslo klasė
2018.02.24
Rusija plečia savo įtaką kiekviename JAV primirštame kampelyje
Rusija plečia savo įtaką kiekviename JAV primirštame kampelyje Premium 3

Donaldas Trumpas, JAV prezidentas, reikšmingai keičia šalies užsienio politiką daugelyje pasaulio taškų, o...

Verslo aplinka
2018.02.24
Akinių rėmeliai – 3D spausdintuvu: idėją įgyvendinti lietuviui užtruko 5 metus
Akinių rėmeliai – 3D spausdintuvu: idėją įgyvendinti lietuviui užtruko 5 metus Premium

Kai verslo idėja paremta palyginti nauja technologija, reikia pasirengti užtruksiantiems bandymams ir laukti,...

Technologijos
2018.02.23
„Toksikos“ patirtis: ES direktyva sako viena, Lietuva kartais išgirsta kita
„Toksikos“ patirtis: ES direktyva sako viena, Lietuva kartais išgirsta kita Premium 2

„Toksikos“ pavojingųjų atliekų sąvartyne pernai palaidota 6 kartus mažiau atliekų, nei leidžia jo pajėgumas,...

Prekyba ir paslaugos
2018.02.23
Interviu su Kauno mediku, kuris užsibrėžė pacientus išlaisvinti nuo eilių
Interviu su Kauno mediku, kuris užsibrėžė pacientus išlaisvinti nuo eilių Premium 3

Kaune sujungtos penkios poliklinikos – Dainavos, Šilainių, Kalniečių, Centro ir Šančių – nuo šių metų sausio...

Prekyba ir paslaugos
2018.02.23
„Interactive Brokers“ po truputį čiupinėja Baltijos biržas
„Interactive Brokers“ po truputį čiupinėja Baltijos biržas Premium 1

Neseniai Baltijos rinkos nariu tapusi pasaulinė tarpininkavimo paslaugų bendrovė „Interactive Brokers“ jau...

Rinkos
2018.02.23
EU Leaders Go to Battle Over Plugging Post-Brexit Budget Gap
EU Leaders Go to Battle Over Plugging Post-Brexit Budget Gap Premium

Hashing out the European Union‘s multiannual budget is a political slugfest at the best of times. Throw in...

Bloomberg News
2018.02.23
Vėl sukrutėjo vaistinių tinklų pardavimas
Vėl sukrutėjo vaistinių tinklų pardavimas Premium 2

Pernai taip ir neįvykęs „Eurovaistinių“ pardavimas gali nesukliudyti savininkus pakeisti kitiems dviem...

Rinkos
2018.02.23

Portalo skaitomiausi

1

„Novaturas“ darbuotojus kaltina vagyste – skaičiuoja patyręs 3,8 mln. Eur žalą

2

Didžiausias algas 2017 m. mokėję vaikų darželiai 12

3

„Telia“ plečiasi Šiauliuose, atidaro IT centrą 7

4

Paskelbti „Revolut“ rezultatai, žadama ketvirta kriptovaliuta 20

5

Didžiausios vidutinės algos sausį: nuo ICO iki olimpinio fondo

6

Mokesčių prievolės: nesumokėjo įmonė, teks sumokėti asmeniui 11

7

Lietuva vėl sužibėjo lauko reklamos inovacija

8

Įtarimai: Sirijoje įvykdyta cheminė chloro ataka   4

9

Pristatytas naujasis „Samsung“ flagmanas „Galaxy S9“  5

10

Viešbučiui „Palanga SPA Life Balance“ – tarptautiniai laurai 1

Daugiau

Laikraštis

Rubrikos skaitomiausi

Stocks Rise as Traders Weather Higher Bond Yields: Markets Wrap

Stocks Rise as Traders Weather Higher Bond Yields: Markets Wrap

Verslo aplinka

Įtarimai: Sirijoje įvykdyta cheminė chloro ataka  

Įtarimai: Sirijoje įvykdyta cheminė chloro ataka  

Merkel remiamas „Gazprom“ europiečius ragina pirkti dujas Premium

Kinijos politinius viražus rinkos įvertino teigiamai

Rinkos

„Auga group“ užbaigė sandorį dėl „Raseinių agra“ įsigijimo

„Auga group“ užbaigė sandorį dėl „Raseinių agra“ įsigijimo

Nekantriausieji suskubo statyti už įmonių rezultatus Premium

Suomijos vyriausybė kviečia investuoti į alkoholį

Finansai

Keičiasi Konkurencijos tarybos įkainiai 

Keičiasi Konkurencijos tarybos įkainiai 

Mokesčių prievolės: nesumokėjo įmonė, teks sumokėti asmeniui

Paskelbti „Revolut“ rezultatai, žadama ketvirta kriptovaliuta

Prekyba, paslaugos

Viešbučiui „Palanga SPA Life Balance“ – tarptautiniai laurai

Viešbučiui „Palanga SPA Life Balance“ – tarptautiniai laurai

Šaltis baido Kaziuko mugės prekybininkus – skelbia papildomą registraciją

„Amazon Go“ suplanavo plėtrą

Vadyba

Beveik pusę realios algos augimo suvalgė infliacija

Beveik pusę realios algos augimo suvalgė infliacija

Didžiausios vidutinės algos sausį: nuo ICO iki olimpinio fondo

Verslininkų patirtys: kuo naudingi pokyčiai ir kodėl verta keisti strategiją

Rinkodara

Lietuva vėl sužibėjo lauko reklamos inovacija

Lietuva vėl sužibėjo lauko reklamos inovacija

„Jysk“ pasirinko naujus komunikacijos partnerius

Pokyčių komunikacija: vadovo indėlis ir pokalbių virtuvėlėje svarba Premium

Technologijos

BDAR „šalutinis efektas“ – daugiau kibernetinio saugumo

BDAR „šalutinis efektas“ – daugiau kibernetinio saugumo

„HMD Global“ Barselonoje pristato naujus „Nokia“ telefonus

„Telia“ plečiasi Šiauliuose, atidaro IT centrą

Pramonė

Farmacijos milžinių byla – uždarbis vertėjams ir advokatams

Farmacijos milžinių byla – uždarbis vertėjams ir advokatams

„Lego“ ketina įsitvirtinti Kinijos mokyklose

Bankai prašo atskleisti „Agrovet“ sutartį su investuotoju

Statyba ir NT

Teismas: „Misionierių sodų“ inkarai nėra savavališka statyba

Teismas: „Misionierių sodų“ inkarai nėra savavališka statyba

Virš potencialių milijonų pakibo pastatas vaiduoklis Premium

Londono būstų rinka lėtina apsukas

Transportas

Nerimstantys „Ryanair“ pilotai reikalauja vadovo galvos

Nerimstantys „Ryanair“ pilotai reikalauja vadovo galvos

„Volvo“ savininkė į krepšelį deda „Daimler“: investavo 7,3 mlrd. Eur

Lietuvoje pradėjo galioti elektroninės vinjetės

Agroverslas

Žemės ūkio produkcijos supirkimo kainos: labiausiai brango vaisiai ir avižos

Žemės ūkio produkcijos supirkimo kainos: labiausiai brango vaisiai ir avižos

Sviestas susigrąžino šlovę pasaulinėje rinkoje, gamintojams – pelnas Premium

Rusija uždraudžia baltarusiškų pieno produktų importą

Energetika

Elektrėnai liks be dviejų kaminų

Elektrėnai liks be dviejų kaminų

Branduolinis kuras iš IAE 2 bloko iškrautas 15 mėnesių anksčiau

„Inter RAO“ pelnas mažėjo 29%

Laisvalaikis

Berlyno kino festivalis: pasidžiaukime, kad laimėjo ne geriausi
Berlyno kino festivalis: pasidžiaukime, kad laimėjo ne geriausi
Paskelbta kitų metų Knygų mugės tema
Paskelbta kitų metų Knygų mugės tema
Žiemos olimpiados uždarymo ceremonijoje Rusijos vėliava neplevėsuos 
Žiemos olimpiados uždarymo ceremonijoje Rusijos vėliava neplevėsuos 
Ernestas Parulskis. Kilnojamosios parodos kačiukas
Ernestas Parulskis. Kilnojamosios parodos kačiukas
Leidybos verslas kalba ir apie kilimą, ir apie bankrotus
Leidybos verslas kalba ir apie kilimą, ir apie bankrotus

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

Siekdami pagerinti Jūsų naršymo kokybę, statistiniais ir rinkodaros tikslais šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“), kuriuos galite bet kada atšaukti.
Sutinku Plačiau