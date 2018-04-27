Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Stocks Rise on Earnings Boost; Treasuries Rally: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-04-27 09:42
Brendan McDermid („Reuters“ / „Scanpix“) nuotr.
Brendan McDermid („Reuters“ / „Scanpix“) nuotr.
 
Rašyti komentarą

Asian stocks climbed as the latest bout of earnings results buoyed sentiment in the technology sector and traders kept an eye on the historic meeting between the leaders of North and South Korea. The dollar steadied and Treasuries extended gains.

Most equity markets across the region advanced and Nasdaq futures were boosted after companies including Amazon.com Inc., Intel Corp. and Baidu Inc. all forecast second-quarter profit that topped analysts’ forecasts. The yield on 10-year Treasury yields edged further below 3 percent, spurring declines in most Asian equivalents. The yen was little changed after the Bank of Japan maintained its stimulus, as expected, while the won climbed against the dollar with the Korean summit in focus.

Investors in the world’s biggest bond market are weighing how much further U.S. yields can rise after they touched the highest levels in four years this week. Solid earnings results are providing fodder to equity bulls, with global stocks still about 5 percent below the all-time highs reached earlier this year.

Elsewhere, the euro held losses after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said momentum had softened in the economy at the start of the year. Oil fell back below $68 as investors tried to assess whether President Donald Trump will pull the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on OPEC’s third largest producer.

These are some important events remaining this week:

U.S. GDP data are due Friday. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda holds a press conference on the BOJ’s latest policy decision.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6 percent as of 3:07 p.m. Tokyo time. Topix index added 0.3 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.7 percent. Kospi index climbed 0.8 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.2 percent.Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell less than 0.05 percent. The Japanese yen rose less than 0.05 percent to 109.28 per dollar. The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.211.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.98 percent. Japan’s 10-year yield fell less than one basis point to 0.058 percent. Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.832 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3 percent to $67.98 a barrel. Gold rose less than 0.05 percent to $1,317.03 an ounce. LME copper fell 0.3 percent to $6,946.00 per metric ton.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą VERSLO naujienlaiškį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 

Bloomberg

Stocks Rise on Earnings Boost; Treasuries Rally: Markets Wrap
Stocks Rise on Earnings Boost; Treasuries Rally: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks climbed as the latest bout of earnings results buoyed sentiment in the technology sector and...

Bloomberg News
09:42
Stocks Drop Following U.S. Lead; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap
Stocks Drop Following U.S. Lead; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks followed their U.S. counterparts lower as worries about the earnings outlook weighed on...

2018.04.25
Treasury Yields Edge Higher as Asian Stocks Drop: Markets Wrap
Treasury Yields Edge Higher as Asian Stocks Drop: Markets Wrap

The 10-year Treasury yield touched above 2.97 percent and the dollar held last week’s advance, while stocks...

2018.04.23
Asian Stocks Decline; U.S. Treasury Yield Steady: Markets Wrap
Asian Stocks Decline; U.S. Treasury Yield Steady: Markets Wrap

Asian equities dropped as technology shares came under earnings-related pressure and materials shares fell.

2018.04.20
Asian Stocks Mixed Post Air Strike; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap
Asian Stocks Mixed Post Air Strike; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks were mixed, U.S. equity futures pared gains and the yen reversed losses as traders assessed the...

2018.04.16
Asia Stocks Up as Trade Concerns Ease; Dollar Flat: Markets Wrap
Asia Stocks Up as Trade Concerns Ease; Dollar Flat: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks built on this week’s advance after signs that trade tensions are easing boosted risk appetite.

2018.04.13
Asian Stocks Fall as Geopolitics, Fed Risks Mulled: Markets Wrap
Asian Stocks Fall as Geopolitics, Fed Risks Mulled: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks declined as investors digested the latest signals from the Federal Reserve on the...

2018.04.12
Stocks Trade Mixed in Asia; Treasuries Inch Higher: Markets Wrap
Stocks Trade Mixed in Asia; Treasuries Inch Higher: Markets Wrap

Stocks fluctuated in Asia and Treasuries edged higher amid a lack of fresh impetus as an easing of trade...

2018.04.11
Stocks Climb After Xi's Address; Treasuries Slip: Markets Wrap
Stocks Climb After Xi's Address; Treasuries Slip: Markets Wrap

Risk appetite showed signs of returning to markets as China’s President Xi Jinping struck a conciliatory...

2018.04.10
Stocks Gain With Trade in Focus; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap
Stocks Gain With Trade in Focus; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia climbed and U.S. equity-index futures rebounded as investors weighed the likelihood the...

2018.04.09
Stocks in Asia Gain as U.S. Bounces on Trade Hopes: Markets Wrap
Stocks in Asia Gain as U.S. Bounces on Trade Hopes: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia followed U.S. equities higher as investors reassessed the danger of a trade-damaging spiral of...

Rinkos
2018.04.05

Verslo aplinka

Markauskas: nuo NMA vadovo atrankos nusišalinau

Markauskas: nuo NMA vadovo atrankos nusišalinau

Istorinis momentas: Šiaurės Korėjos lyderis įžengė į Pietų Korėją

JAV Valstybės departamentas nesikiš į Venckienės ekstradicijos procedūrą

Rinkos

Stocks Rise on Earnings Boost; Treasuries Rally: Markets Wrap

Stocks Rise on Earnings Boost; Treasuries Rally: Markets Wrap

Nelikvidi Rygos biržos egzotika žėrė pelnus Premium

LB: Medicinos bankas nesilaikė draudimo skolinti S. Karoso verslams

Finansai

Dirbančiojo PSD įmoka tris kartus didesnė nei valstybės

Dirbančiojo PSD įmoka tris kartus didesnė nei valstybės

LB valdybos narys apie ICO, Azijos bankų grėsmę bei NT burbulą Švedijoje Premium

Nauji reikalavimai pateikiant išankstinę muitinės deklaraciją

Prekyba, paslaugos

„Čili Take Away“ planuoja plėtrą, netrukus startuoja Latvijoje

„Čili Take Away“ planuoja plėtrą, netrukus startuoja Latvijoje Premium

Viršuliškių „Prismos“ pastatą pardavė už 6,3 mln. Eur

Pilaitėje atidaryta naujos koncepcijos „Lidl“ parduotuvė

Vadyba

Lietuvos darbuotojams – viena didžiausių automatizacijos rizikų

Lietuvos darbuotojams – viena didžiausių automatizacijos rizikų

Graikijos Santorino sala ieško būdų, kaip išsivaduoti iš turistų glėbio

Didžiausios algos kovą: farmacijoje, statybose ir Lietuvą paliekančioje AIG

Rinkodara

Skandalai neparklupdė: „Facebook“ pelnas ir vartotojų skaičius augo

Skandalai neparklupdė: „Facebook“ pelnas ir vartotojų skaičius augo

„INK agency“ pernai perkopė 1 mln. ribą

„Google“ valdančios „Alphabet“ pelnas šoktelėjo 73%

Technologijos

„Nordcurrent“ nusipirko bendrovę Ukrainoje

„Nordcurrent“ nusipirko bendrovę Ukrainoje Premium

Operatoriai nuo šiol keisis IMEI kodais ir blokuos vogtus telefonus

„Samsung“ ketvirtis – vėl rekordinis

Pramonė

„Grigeo“ išmokės 3,9 mln. Eur dividendų

„Grigeo“ išmokės 3,9 mln. Eur dividendų

„Iviltra“ modernizuoja parafino gamybą: nafta keičiama aliejumi

„Oda LT“: pradėjo kurti individualius kremus – pataikė į dešimtuką Premium

Statyba ir NT

„Clarion“ operatorius kreipėsi į Šimašių: sunku suvokti susidariusią situaciją

„Clarion“ operatorius kreipėsi į Šimašių: sunku suvokti susidariusią situaciją Premium

NT plėtotojai pristabdo 175 mln. Eur investicijas Premium

Kaunas investuos 900.000 Eur į fasadų atnaujinimą

Transportas

„DFDS Seaways“: finansinius rezultatus gali pakeisti tik nenumatytos aplinkybės

„DFDS Seaways“: finansinius rezultatus gali pakeisti tik nenumatytos aplinkybės Premium

Neįvykusiame „Linavos“ kongrese pareikštas nepasitikėjimas prezidentu

„BAA Training“ investuos 50 mln. Eur į augančią Azijos rinką

Agroverslas

Technikos pardavėjai skaičiuoja būsimą naudą

Technikos pardavėjai skaičiuoja būsimą naudą Premium

Putpelių aukso gysla ima sekti – paklausa nebepaveja pasiūlos Premium

Smaginas lieka vadovauti „Pieno žvaigždėms“

Energetika

Baltarusijos ambasadoriui įteikta nota dėl įtariamo gaisro Astravo AE

Baltarusijos ambasadoriui įteikta nota dėl įtariamo gaisro Astravo AE

„Kauno energija“ dividendams skyrė triskart daugiau nei planavo

Energetikos milžinams – gydomosios brangesnės naftos vonios Premium

Laisvalaikis

Už Vasario 16-ąją lietuviams svarbiau tik Kalėdos ir Velykos
Už Vasario 16-ąją lietuviams svarbiau tik Kalėdos ir Velykos
Vilnius taps filmavimo aikštele su daugybe įžymybių ir eismo trukdžiais
Vilnius taps filmavimo aikštele su daugybe įžymybių ir eismo trukdžiais
Geriausios virtuvės vardą laimėjo „Vytautas Mineral SPA“ komanda
Geriausios virtuvės vardą laimėjo „Vytautas Mineral SPA“ komanda
Pradinė „Nuogos moters“ kaina – 123 mln. eurų
Pradinė „Nuogos moters“ kaina – 123 mln. eurų
„Spotify“ ir kiti pirmą kartą aplenkė kompaktinius diskus
„Spotify“ ir kiti pirmą kartą aplenkė kompaktinius diskus

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

Siekdami pagerinti Jūsų naršymo kokybę, statistiniais ir rinkodaros tikslais šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“), kuriuos galite bet kada atšaukti.
Sutinku Plačiau