Steel Tariffs Turn Into Nafta Chip as Trump Plays Dealmaker

Publikuota: 2018-03-06
President Donald Trump has turned his steel tariffs from a tool for protecting national security into a bargaining chip offered to Canada and Mexico to seal a quick deal on Nafta.

Trump‘s top negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, said Monday the U.S. has formally offered to exclude Canada and Mexico from the president‘s planned tariffs on steel and aluminum if the three countries work out a deal on a new North American Free Trade Agr ...

Užsigulėję Merkel darbai: prekyba, ES reformos, atsakas Kinijai
Užsigulėję Merkel darbai: prekyba, ES reformos, atsakas Kinijai Premium 2

Vokietijos socialde­mokra­­tams (SPD) pri­tarus didžiajai koalicijai su p. Mer­kel vadovaujamais...

Verslo aplinka
2018.03.06
Šiaulių banko pelno dalyboms jau pasiruošė
Šiaulių banko pelno dalyboms jau pasiruošė Premium

Pasaulio rinkose tęsiantis pozityvumo bangai, vietinėje rinkoje gyvastį palaiko stambesni tiesioginiai...

Rinkos
2018.03.06
President Donald Trump has turned his steel tariffs from a tool for protecting national security into a...

2018.03.06
„Alna Business Solutions“: pajamos – į viršų, pelnas – žemyn
„Alna Business Solutions“: pajamos – į viršų, pelnas – žemyn Premium 5

Įmonių grupei „Alna“ priklausanti verslo valdymo sprendimų bendrovė „Alna Business Solutions“ (ABS) pernai...

Technologijos
2018.03.06
Italijos politinė aklavietė: iš jos – keliai ir klystkeliai
Italijos politinė aklavietė: iš jos – keliai ir klystkeliai Premium

Į klausimą, kas laimėjo sekmadienį vykusius rinkimus Italijoje, linksmiau nusiteikę analitikai atsako:...

Verslo aplinka
2018.03.06
IKEA smūgis Vievio įmonei: nutraukė sutartį, įstūmė į nuostolius
IKEA smūgis Vievio įmonei: nutraukė sutartį, įstūmė į nuostolius Premium

Baldų gamybos UAB „Lietwood“ pradeda atsigauti po smūgio, kai prekybos milžinei IKEA nutraukus sutartį,...

Pramonė
2018.03.06
„Topo centras“ pereina prie elektroninių etikečių
„Topo centras“ pereina prie elektroninių etikečių Premium 3

Elektronikos ir buitinės technikos prekybos tinklo „Topo centras“ šių metų biudžete investicijoms į...

Prekyba ir paslaugos
2018.03.06
VMI apie tai, kaip įsigytajai bendrovei permetama jai pirkti paimta paskola
VMI apie tai, kaip įsigytajai bendrovei permetama jai pirkti paimta paskola Premium 1

VMI atkreipia dėmesį į schemą, pagal kurią įsigijimui įsteigta bendrovė sujungiama su įsigytąja ir šiai...

Finansai
2018.03.06
Šaltos savaitės išbandė Europos dujų rinką
Šaltos savaitės išbandė Europos dujų rinką Premium

Gamtinių dujų kainos Vakarų Europos dujų biržose per pastarąsias dvi savaites pabrango du su puse karto, o...

Energetika
2018.03.06
Stoja už vėluojančius mokėti būsto paskolą
Stoja už vėluojančius mokėti būsto paskolą Premium 4

Seime įregistruotomis pataisomis siekiama apriboti šalies bankų galimybes ateityje taikyti netesybas, didinti...

Finansai
2018.03.06
Viena parduotuvė – ir taškas: kokie tokio verslo pranašumai
Viena parduotuvė – ir taškas: kokie tokio verslo pranašumai Premium

Daugelis prekybininkų planuoja plėtrą, tačiau sostinės maisto parduotuvės „Skonio ritmu“ pardavėjai laikosi...

Prekyba ir paslaugos
2018.03.06
Paruošė Sapiegų rūmų prikėlimo planą
Paruošė Sapiegų rūmų prikėlimo planą Premium 1

Apleisti Sapiegų rūmai Vilniuje per kelerius metus turėtų atgimti į Daugiafunkcinį kultūros pažinimo centrą.

Statyba ir NT
2018.03.06
Melioracijos būklė beveik kritinė – reikia fondo ir asociacijų
Melioracijos būklė beveik kritinė – reikia fondo ir asociacijų Premium 4

Melioracijos sistemos būklė Lietuvoje artėja prie kritinės. Anot ekspertų, be drenažo Lietuvos žemdirbiai...

Agroverslas
2018.03.06
Trumpo muitai grasina įsukti pavojingą spiralę
Trumpo muitai grasina įsukti pavojingą spiralę Premium

JAV prezidento Donaldo Trumpo paskelbtas muitų įvedimas plienui ir aliuminiui sukėlė pasipiktinimo bangą tarp...

Verslo aplinka
2018.03.06
Tarp stipriausių rinkodaros sektoriuje – TV ir žiniasklaidos planuotojai
Tarp stipriausių rinkodaros sektoriuje – TV ir žiniasklaidos planuotojai Premium

„Verslo žinios“ paskelbė „Sektorių lyderius“ – bendroves, pirmaujančias 10-yje pagrindinių Lietuvos...

Rinkodara
2018.03.05
Rusija: veržlus posūkis į Pietus
Rusija: veržlus posūkis į Pietus Premium 9

Kol NATO užsiėmė savo pasienio su Rusija stiprinimu, stengdamasi atgrasyti Kremliaus režimą nuo bet kokių...

Verslo klasė
2018.03.05
Lietuvos versle pasigenda aktyvesnio socialinio vaidmens
Lietuvos versle pasigenda aktyvesnio socialinio vaidmens Premium 3

Iš Rygoje vykusio kasmetinio Baltijos regiono ryšių su visuomene konkurso „Mi:t&links. Baltic Communication...

Rinkodara
2018.03.05
Biržose labiausiai rūpintasi politika
Biržose labiausiai rūpintasi politika Premium

Baltijos biržų investuotojai naują savaitę pradėjo pasyviai. O Europos biržų akiratyje pirmadienį buvo...

Rinkos
2018.03.05
Prekybos alkoholiu pakeitimai išbalansavo tiekimo grandinę
Prekybos alkoholiu pakeitimai išbalansavo tiekimo grandinę Premium 5

Alkoholio prekybos ribojimai kirto prekybininkams per sausio ir vasario apyvartą. Rajonuose veikiančios...

Prekyba ir paslaugos
2018.03.05
Emocinis perdegimas darbe: kaip atpažinti ženklus
Emocinis perdegimas darbe: kaip atpažinti ženklus Premium 2

Nei papildomos valandos paroje, nei dar vienos dienos savaitėje tikrai neatsiras. Norint išsaugoti...

Vadyba
2018.03.05

1

„Ryanair“ maršrutai iš Lietuvos: šeši atsiranda, du nyksta 9

2

Kaltinimų nederamu elgesiu sulaukęs Majauskas suspenduoja narystę TS-LKD 10

3

VMI, FNTT ir VDI tikrins per 30 neįvardijamų transporto bendrovių 5

4

Sirijoje nukrito Rusijos krovininis lėktuvas, žuvo 39 žmonės 7

5

Teismas sustabdė nacionalinio stadiono konkursą 3

6

Pietų Korėja: Šiaurės Korėja pasirengusi nusiginkluoti mainais už režimo saugumą  7

7

ES juodasis mokesčių rojų sąrašas toliau traukiasi 1

8

Kaip galima pavadinti PVM sąskaitą faktūrą 3

9

Maltoje leista balsuoti šešiolikmečiams 2

10

Iš pareigų traukiasi „NT Valdos“ vadovė 3

Verslo aplinka

Užsigulėję Merkel darbai: prekyba, ES reformos, atsakas Kinijai Premium

ES juodasis mokesčių rojų sąrašas toliau traukiasi

Rinkos

„Smurfit Kappa“ atsisakė perėmimo pasiūlymo – akcijos pašoko 19,5%

Kinija žada naikinti barjerus užsienio investicijoms

Finansai

VMI apie tai, kaip įsigytajai bendrovei permetama jai pirkti paimta paskola Premium

Stoja už vėluojančius mokėti būsto paskolą Premium

Prekyba, paslaugos

Viena parduotuvė – ir taškas: kokie tokio verslo pranašumai Premium

Trumpo muitai grasina įsukti pavojingą spiralę Premium

Vadyba

Pietų Korėjoje darbo savaitė patrumpinta iki 52 valandų

Laiko valdymo patarimai: kaip viską suspėti

Rinkodara

Prie LRT vadovo posto – 12 kandidatų

Siūlo, kad LRT portale neliktų reklamos

Technologijos

„Alna Business Solutions“: pajamos – į viršų, pelnas – žemyn Premium

Dalijimosi ekonomika: kai kur lietuviai lenkia švedus

Pramonė

Eksporto pradžia: kaip smulkieji atranda naujų rinkų

Kauno rajone kuriasi naujos pramonės šakos pradininkė

Statyba ir NT

Teismas sustabdė nacionalinio stadiono konkursą

Dėl „Lords LB“ projekto prie Lukiškių aikštės sunerimo ir kultūros ministrė

Transportas

„Ryanair“ maršrutai iš Lietuvos: šeši atsiranda, du nyksta

Ženevoje paskelbtas 2018 m. Europos metų automobilis

Agroverslas

Melioracijos būklė beveik kritinė – reikia fondo ir asociacijų Premium

Lietuviška elnininkystė: devynios dalys laisvalaikio, viena – verslo

Energetika

Energetikos ministerija ir „Danpower“ ieško taikos

„EnergyTech“ į energetiką trauks talentus ir inovacijas

Laisvalaikis

