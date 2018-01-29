Czech President Wins New Term in Boon to Euroskeptic Forces

Czech President Milos Zeman reacts as he defeated pro-EU academic Jiri Drahos in the presidential election in Prague, Czech Republic, January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Czech President Milos Zeman, an ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, won a second term after warning voters that sheltering Muslim immigrants would bring terrorism to a country divided over its place in the European Union.

Zeman, who at 73 was also an early fan of U.S. President Donald Trump, won a weekend runoff for the largely ceremonial post against chemistry professor Jiri Drahos, who campaigned for closer relations with the EU and NATO. The outcome extends an alli ...

