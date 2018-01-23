Premium

Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Davos Displays Weakness of Western Leaders in a Polarized World

Publikuota: 2018-01-23
REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
 
Rašyti komentarą

It‘s been a decade since western bankers commanded the deference in Davos they enjoyed before the financial crisis. That blight appears to be spreading to politicians.

The so-called masters of the universe headed to this year‘s annual gathering of the global elite are looking less than magisterial. From the U.S., to the U.K., to Italy and beyond, an unusual number of leaders due to address the World Economic Forum ...

svg

VŽ premium

Nuo 19.06 Eur / mėn.
Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Premium

Davoso susitikimo fone – netramdomas ir visuotinis optimizmas
Davoso susitikimo fone – netramdomas ir visuotinis optimizmas Premium

Davoso pasaulio ekonomikos forume optimizmo šiemet – ne ką mažiau, nei sniego šiame Šveicarijos kurorte.

Verslo aplinka
2018.01.23
„Auga Group“ naujienos investuotojų neįtikino
„Auga Group“ naujienos investuotojų neįtikino Premium 5

Investuotojai išpardavė daug naujienų pažėrusiuos „Auga Group“ akcijas, o makleriai tam surado net kelis...

Rinkos
2018.01.23
Davos Displays Weakness of Western Leaders in a Polarized World
Davos Displays Weakness of Western Leaders in a Polarized World Premium

It‘s been a decade since western bankers commanded the deference in Davos they enjoyed before the financial...

Bloomberg News
2018.01.23
„Arginta Engineering“ pardavimo užkulisiai: derėjosi su švedais, pardavė lietuviams
„Arginta Engineering“ pardavimo užkulisiai: derėjosi su švedais, pardavė lietuviams Premium

Pirmadienį AB „Auga group“ pasirašė akcijų pirkimo-pardavimo sutartį, pagal kurią už 6,4 mln. Eur įsigyja...

Pramonė
2018.01.23
Personalas: kaip atsirinkti geriausius problemų sprendėjus
Personalas: kaip atsirinkti geriausius problemų sprendėjus Premium

Norint pasamdyti tinkamiausią specialistą, reikia ne tik laiko, bet ir patikimos personalo atrankos...

Vadyba
2018.01.23
2017 m. sparčiai augusi Lietuvos naujų automobilių rinka metė iššūkį estams
2017 m. sparčiai augusi Lietuvos naujų automobilių rinka metė iššūkį estams Premium 5

Sparčiai augančios Lietuvos naujų automobilių rinkos lyderiai 2017 m. registravo rekordus ir Estijos...

Transportas
2018.01.23
ES teisingumo teismas: holdingai nėra blogis
ES teisingumo teismas: holdingai nėra blogis Premium

Jeigu verslo struktūra turi pasyvią kontroliuojančiąją bendrovę, tai dar nereiškia, kad verslas...

Finansai
2018.01.23
Sparčiai auganti verslo niša: ne tik medicinai, bet ir investicijų portfeliui
Sparčiai auganti verslo niša: ne tik medicinai, bet ir investicijų portfeliui Premium

Lietuvoje kanapės uždraustos ir rekreaciniais, ir medicininiais tikslais, tačiau Lietuvos investuotojai turi...

Rinkos
2018.01.23
Šiauliečiai kuria robotikos bendrovę
Šiauliečiai kuria robotikos bendrovę Premium 3

Dr. Remigijus Laurutis, Šiaulių duomenų centro paslaugų bendrovės „Cherry Servers“ dalininkas ir valdybos...

Technologijos
2018.01.23
Uždraudus alkoholio reklamą, kliuvo ir pieno barui
Uždraudus alkoholio reklamą, kliuvo ir pieno barui Premium

Nuo šių metų pradžios įsigaliojo visiškas alkoholio reklamos draudimas, kurio padarinius jau pajuto ir su tuo...

Rinkodara
2018.01.23
Italai mankštinasi prieš rinkimus, Briuselyje jau neramu
Italai mankštinasi prieš rinkimus, Briuselyje jau neramu Premium

Italijos politinių partijų, besirengiančių kovo pradžioje vyksiantiems parlamento rinkimams, pasiūlymai kelia...

Verslo aplinka
2018.01.23
Konkuravo dėl Šiaulių banko akcijų
Konkuravo dėl Šiaulių banko akcijų Premium

Stambesni investuotojai toliau domisi strateginių pokyčių laukiančios „Tallink Grupp“ akcijomis, didesnis...

Rinkos
2018.01.22
Valstybės tarnybos reforma: vėl sklinda pažadai, kad valdininkų mažės
Valstybės tarnybos reforma: vėl sklinda pažadai, kad valdininkų mažės Premium 1

Valstybės tarnyba jau kitąmet sulauks esminės reformos, giriasi Vyriausybė. Oponentai skeptiškai kraipo...

Verslo aplinka
2018.01.22
Kad darbo taryba nevirstų profsąjunga
Kad darbo taryba nevirstų profsąjunga Premium 1

Darbo tarybos turi nemažai minkštųjų galių, kai kurios jų gali virsti ir kietosiomis, todėl bendrauti su...

Finansai
2018.01.22
Nepasidalija atliekų iš „varpelių“
Nepasidalija atliekų iš „varpelių“ Premium

Ginče, ar gamintojų ir importuotojų organizacijos turi teisę vykdyti konkursus į „varpelius“ išmestoms...

Prekyba ir paslaugos
2018.01.22
10 „Gazelių“ – 10 vadybos receptų, kaip augti lyderiams
10 „Gazelių“ – 10 vadybos receptų, kaip augti lyderiams Premium

Į „Gazelių“ sąrašą šiemet pakliuvo 3.935 įmonės, o lyderės rinktos iš tų, kurios ne tik nori viešai kalbėti...

Vadyba
2018.01.22
Suteikia viltį, kad vėl bus galima registruoti nelietuviškus pavadinimus
Suteikia viltį, kad vėl bus galima registruoti nelietuviškus pavadinimus Premium 8

Politikai nusiteikę keisti teisės aktus ir vėl leisti registruoti nelietuviškus įmonių pavadinimus.

Rinkodara
2018.01.22
Jėgas sujungė dvi interneto sprendimų bendrovės
Jėgas sujungė dvi interneto sprendimų bendrovės Premium 1

Šių metų pradžioje susijungė dvi interneto sprendimų bendrovės – UAB „Fresh media“ ir UAB „Kitoks.com“. Nuo...

Rinkodara
2018.01.22
Grūdų rinkoje – ilgai lauktos naujienos
Grūdų rinkoje – ilgai lauktos naujienos Premium

Pasaulinis kviečių derlius šiemet sumažės pirmą kartą per šešis pastaruosius sezonus.

Agroverslas
2018.01.22
Pasaulinė prekyba: Amerika šovė sau į koją, ES didina pagreitį
Pasaulinė prekyba: Amerika šovė sau į koją, ES didina pagreitį Premium 3

Amerika šauna pati sau į koją, atsisakydama pasaulinės lyderystės prekybos srityje, pareiškė Cecilia...

Verslo aplinka
2018.01.22

Portalo skaitomiausi

1

Kevino Spacey skandalas „Netflix“ kainavo 39 mln. USD

2

Kada fizinę parduotuvę atstoja elektroninė

3

„Auga group“ įsigyja „Arginta Engineering“ 17

4

Daugiausiai „Oskarų“ nominacijų susišlavė „Vandens forma“

5

Jei nesate pirmas, greičiausiai būsite paskutinis 8

6

„Amazon“ atidarė parduotuvę be kasų 6

7

„INVL Asset Management“ žengia į alternatyvaus finansavimo rinką

8

Tarp savaitės reklamų: kitokia „Apranga“ ir naujas Rotušės veidas

9

Į tarptautinius vandenis – su užsienietišku vardu Nuomonė 8

10

Baltarusija vietos aprangos gaminiams kuria specialių parduotuvių tinklą 1

Daugiau

Laikraštis

Rubrikos skaitomiausi

Verslo aplinka

Davoso susitikimo fone – netramdomas ir visuotinis optimizmas

Davoso susitikimo fone – netramdomas ir visuotinis optimizmas Premium

Lietuva 2017 m. mėgdžiojo pasaulines TUI ir įmonių sandorių tendencijas

Genocido centras pateikia atsakymus dėl KGB bendradarbių sąrašo

Rinkos

„Auga Group“ naujienos investuotojų neįtikino

„Auga Group“ naujienos investuotojų neįtikino Premium

„INVL Asset Management“ žengia į alternatyvaus finansavimo rinką

„Apranga“ pratęsė sutartį su „Inditex“

Finansai

ES teisingumo teismas: holdingai nėra blogis

ES teisingumo teismas: holdingai nėra blogis Premium

„Forbes“ jaunųjų finansų talentų sąraše – 4 lietuviai

Kad darbo taryba nevirstų profsąjunga Premium

Prekyba, paslaugos

Kada fizinę parduotuvę atstoja elektroninė

Kada fizinę parduotuvę atstoja elektroninė

Trumpo įvesti tarifai skalbimo mašinoms ir saulės elementams kelia sumaištį

Spręs, ar leisti jau įvykusias bilietų platintojų jungtuves

Vadyba

Kevino Spacey skandalas „Netflix“ kainavo 39 mln. USD

Kevino Spacey skandalas „Netflix“ kainavo 39 mln. USD

Turistai kreipėsi į policiją, kai Venecijos restorane gavo 1.100 Eur sąskaitą

SEB banke – vadovų grandinės pokyčiai

Rinkodara

Tarp savaitės reklamų: kitokia „Apranga“ ir naujas Rotušės veidas

Tarp savaitės reklamų: kitokia „Apranga“ ir naujas Rotušės veidas

LRT reikalavimas būsimam vadovui – magistro laipsnis

LRT tarybos pirmininkas apie Karbauskio konferenciją: keisti dalykai

Technologijos

5G ryšys – ir per palydovus

5G ryšys – ir per palydovus

Šiauliečiai kuria robotikos bendrovę Premium

Valstybės ieško naujų saugumo sprendimų, „Kaspersky“ konkurentai džiaugiasi

Pramonė

Baltarusija vietos aprangos gaminiams kuria specialių parduotuvių tinklą

Baltarusija vietos aprangos gaminiams kuria specialių parduotuvių tinklą

„Arginta Engineering“ pardavimo užkulisiai: derėjosi su švedais, pardavė lietuviams Premium

Trumpo įvesti tarifai skalbimo mašinoms ir saulės elementams kelia sumaištį

Statyba ir NT

„Citus“ naujų būstų pardavimus augino 39%

„Citus“ naujų būstų pardavimus augino 39%

Kėdainiai pradeda daugiabučių renovacijos programą

„Telia Lietuva“ susitarė dėl biuro Vilniuje pardavimo

Transportas

Eilės pasienyje su Baltarusija – problema su didele perspektyva

Eilės pasienyje su Baltarusija – problema su didele perspektyva

„Rail Baltica“ įgyvendintojų pažadas: stengsimės projektą baigti laiku

2017 m. sparčiai augusi Lietuvos naujų automobilių rinka metė iššūkį estams Premium

Agroverslas

Patikrinimų rezultatai: parazitais užteršta žuvis, pesticidai, nelegalūs ingredientai

Patikrinimų rezultatai: parazitais užteršta žuvis, pesticidai, nelegalūs ingredientai

„Imlitex Holdings“ grūdus kraus Klaipėdoje

„Auga group“ įsigyja „Arginta Engineering“

Energetika

Naftos gavybos apimtys Lietuvoje toliau mąžta

Naftos gavybos apimtys Lietuvoje toliau mąžta

VKEKK pradėjo tyrimą dėl brangesnio šildymo Kaune

„Amber Grid“ dešimtmečio planui prireiks 192,8 mln. Eur 

Laisvalaikis

Daugiausiai „Oskarų“ nominacijų susišlavė „Vandens forma“
Daugiausiai „Oskarų“ nominacijų susišlavė „Vandens forma“
Nekomercinis kinas ir pelnas nebėra utopija: „Netflix“ keičia situaciją
Nekomercinis kinas ir pelnas nebėra utopija: „Netflix“ keičia situaciją
Į pasimatymą kviečia „Žiemos ekranai“
Į pasimatymą kviečia „Žiemos ekranai“
Apie mandagumo normas: lietuviškas nesisveikinimo fenomenas
Apie mandagumo normas: lietuviškas nesisveikinimo fenomenas
Modernios receptų interpretacijos: kas Lietuvoje buvo valgoma prieš 100, 200, 500 metų
Modernios receptų interpretacijos: kas Lietuvoje buvo valgoma prieš 100, 200, 500 metų

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

„Verslo žinios“ + „Verslo klasė“ + VŽ premium

„Verslo žinios“ + „Verslo klasė“ + VŽ premium

Galvojantiems savo galva

„Verslo žinių“ akademija

„Verslo žinių“ akademija

Išsamūs praktiniai mokymai ne didesnėse nei 14 dalyvių grupėse

Pažintinis žurnalas

Pažintinis žurnalas

Tiems, kas brangina savo laisvalaikį ir domisi rytojumi

Nepamirštamos kelionės laiku

Nepamirštamos kelionės laiku

Kas mėnesį laukia nauji įspūdžiai ir netikėti atradimai

NEMOKAMI specializuoti savaitraščiai

NEMOKAMI specializuoti savaitraščiai

Nepraleiskite savo srities naujienų

Siekdami pagerinti Jūsų naršymo kokybę, statistiniais ir rinkodaros tikslais šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“), kuriuos galite bet kada atšaukti.
Sutinku Plačiau