Geely to Become Top Volvo AB Investor as Cevian Sells Stake

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. is set to become the largest shareholder in Volvo AB after Cevian Capital AB decided to sell its stake in the Swedish truckmaker that the activist investor was seeking to break up.

The Chinese auto manufacturer plans to buy Cevian‘s 88.5 million Class A Volvo shares and 78.8 million Class B shares, corresponding to 8.2 percent of the capital and 15.6 percent of the votes, the companies said Wednesday. The deal is valued at abou ...

Šį straipsnį gali skaityti tik prenumeratoriai. Prisijungti