Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Stocks Trade Mixed in Asia; Treasuries Inch Higher: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-04-11 09:29
(180406) -- NEW YORK, April 6, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on April 6, 2018. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased 572.46 points, or 2.34 percent, to 23,932.76. The S&P 500 decreased 58.37 points, or 2.19 percent, to 2,604.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 161.44 points, or 2.28 percent, to 6,915.11. (Xinhua/Wang Ying) - Wang Ying -//CHINENOUVELLE_10300053/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/1804071100
(180406) -- NEW YORK, April 6, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on April 6, 2018. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased 572.46 points, or 2.34 percent, to 23,932.76. The S&P 500 decreased 58.37 points, or 2.19 percent, to 2,604.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 161.44 points, or 2.28 percent, to 6,915.11. (Xinhua/Wang Ying) - Wang Ying -//CHINENOUVELLE_10300053/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/1804071100
 
Rašyti komentarą

Stocks fluctuated in Asia and Treasuries edged higher amid a lack of fresh impetus as an easing of trade tensions paved the way for investors to turn to key U.S. inflation data due Wednesday. The dollar steadied as traders also weighed a possible U.S. military strike on Syria

With little in the way of new catalysts, indexes from Tokyo to Sydney struggled for direction. Shares in China and Hong Kong had the biggest gains as People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang offered more details on pledges to open the economy. Japanese stocks fell and U.S. equity futures slipped after the S&P 500 closed higher. European equity futures declined. WTI crude drifted but held above $65 a barrel, and Brent futures slipped from their highest level in more than three years. The dollar was little changed after losses and Treasury yields ticked lower.

“The market is very, very fickle,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda Corp. in Singapore. There are “so many potential risk aversion embers waiting to ignite, it’s scary: Mueller, Syria, Iran for starters, but we still have no idea how this Kim-Trump affair will play out. It’s incredibly tough to hold a view in this market, and I think this is why we see constant gyrations on risk dynamics on a daily basis.”

Investor focus has returned to the global economy and the outlook for consumer prices. China’s factory inflation slowed for a fifth month while its consumer price index retreated from a four-year high. Later this week the U.S. earnings season gets underway with bank heavyweights from JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Citigroup Inc. reporting first-quarter profits. Volatility is retreating in equity and bond markets after a shaky start to the year that’s tested assumptions of synchronized global economic growth.

On the geopolitical front, attention remains on Syria. Heavy flights of coalition aircraft were witnessed near the border with Iraq, according to al Jazeera. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump intensified preparations for a U.S. response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in the country, canceling a planned trip this weekend to South America.

Elsewhere, Facebook Inc. shares rose as chief Mark Zuckerberg testified on Capitol Hill.

Here’s what is coming up this week:

U.S. CPI data and FOMC minutes due Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. report first-quarter earnings Friday.

These are the main moves in markets: Stocks

Topix index fell 0.4 percent at the close in Tokyo. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent. Kospi index fell 0.4 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.5 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.5 percent. Contracts on the FTSE 100 Index declined 0.3 percent, while those on the Euro Stoxx 50 also lost 0.3 percent. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell less than 0.05 percent. The Japanese yen rose 0.1 percent to 107.07 per dollar. The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2364. The British pound climbed 0.1 percent to $1.4193.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.79 percent. Japan’s 10-year yield fell less than one basis point to 0.032 percent. Australia’s 10-year yield dipped three basis points to 2.68 percent. Germany’s 10-year bund yields were steady at 0.52 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3 percent to $65.32 a barrel. Gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,344.42 an ounce. LME copper fell 0.5 percent to $6,908.50 per metric ton.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą VERSLO naujienlaiškį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 
Temos:

Verslo aplinka

VDI naktiniuose klubuose aptiko pažeidimų

VDI naktiniuose klubuose aptiko pažeidimų

Prezidentė pažėrė pasiūlymų pakoreguoti teismų sistemos darbą

Azerbaidžiane vyksta rinkimai be realios konkurencijos Alijevui

Rinkos

Aiškėja, kada gali bankrutuoti Deripaskos verslas

Aiškėja, kada gali bankrutuoti Deripaskos verslas

Studija: „Independence“ pirkti verta ir už 160 mln. Eur

Švedijos krona – prasčiausiai šiemet atrodanti valiuta

Finansai

Lietuvoje darbuotojo atleidimas atpigo – pagal šį rodiklį šalis tapo vidutiniokė

Lietuvoje darbuotojo atleidimas atpigo – pagal šį rodiklį šalis tapo vidutiniokė

VMI: deklaruoti pajamas galima ir „Sodros“ skyriuose

DK leidžia mokėti darbuotojams daugiau kompensacijų, VMI priešinasi Premium

Prekyba, paslaugos

„Barbora“ startuoja Latvijoje

„Barbora“ startuoja Latvijoje

„Zaros“ vitrinose diegia papildytąją realybę

Kauno prekybos miestelis „Urmas“ atnaujino prekybos salę

Vadyba

Lietuvos darbo kaštai augo sparčiausiai euro zonoje

Lietuvos darbo kaštai augo sparčiausiai euro zonoje

Išrinktas naujas Trišalės tarybos pirmininkas

Nerijus Udrėnas: didelio poreikio skolintis šiuo metu nėra Premium

Rinkodara

E. laiškų rinkodara: kokių pasiūlymų laukia klientai

E. laiškų rinkodara: kokių pasiūlymų laukia klientai

Kad pasiektų vartotojus, tampa savo srities ekspertais

Pratęsiama paraiškų registracija konkursui „Password 2018“

Technologijos

Pristatė įrankį, leidžiantį stebėti dar tik svarstomus teisės aktus

Pristatė įrankį, leidžiantį stebėti dar tik svarstomus teisės aktus

Zuckerbergas pripažino, kad už turinį feisbuke atsako kompanija

„Uber“ perka dviračių dalijimosi įmonę

Pramonė

„Regio potencialas LT“ – nauja ES priemonė gamybos plėtrai

„Regio potencialas LT“ – nauja ES priemonė gamybos plėtrai

„Vli Timber“ patirtis: augimas vedė link bankroto, išlaidas suvaldė „Lean“ Premium

Namų gamintojų reklamos platforma – kaimynai Premium

Statyba ir NT

„Eika“ žengia į Kauną: su „Etapas Group“ ruošia bendrabutį studentams

„Eika“ žengia į Kauną: su „Etapas Group“ ruošia bendrabutį studentams Premium

Šalia Vilniaus planuojamas karinis miestelis: vystytojai neslepia susidomėjimo Premium

Nedzinskas apie Trakų stoties projektą: esu 100% tikras savo teisumu

Transportas

„Eurocontrol“ įspėja dėl oro atakų pavojaus

„Eurocontrol“ įspėja dėl oro atakų pavojaus

Lietuvoje žūčių keliuose mažėja, tačiau mirtingumu lenkiame ES

Nori gauti ES finansavimą „Rail Balticai“ tarp Vilniaus ir Kauno

Agroverslas

Maras keičia kiaulininkystę Lietuvoje, sunkiausia smulkiesiems

Maras keičia kiaulininkystę Lietuvoje, sunkiausia smulkiesiems Premium

EK imasi veiksmų dėl maisto švaistymo

„Lidl“ mažina leistiną pesticidų likučių kiekį savo asortimente

Energetika

Startuoja sinchronizacijai būtinas infrastruktūros projektas

Startuoja sinchronizacijai būtinas infrastruktūros projektas

Estijos ministrė: sinchronizacijos kontūrai dar neaiškūs Premium

„Kauno energija“ nori perskaičiuoti bazinę šilumos kainą

Laisvalaikis

Dešimt geriausių nišinių Europos muzikos festivalių
Dešimt geriausių nišinių Europos muzikos festivalių
Lietuva Londono knygų mugėje ieškos nišų į anglakalbę rinką
Lietuva Londono knygų mugėje ieškos nišų į anglakalbę rinką
Viename garsiausių pasaulio muziejų atidaryta Baltijos šalių dailės paroda
Viename garsiausių pasaulio muziejų atidaryta Baltijos šalių dailės paroda
Baltarusijoje pradės dygti „ateities kaimai“
Baltarusijoje pradės dygti „ateities kaimai“
Istoriniai turgūs kauniečius ir erzino, ir viliojo
Istoriniai turgūs kauniečius ir erzino, ir viliojo

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

Siekdami pagerinti Jūsų naršymo kokybę, statistiniais ir rinkodaros tikslais šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“), kuriuos galite bet kada atšaukti.
Sutinku Plačiau