Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Asian Stocks Climb on Growth Outlook; Yen Rises: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-01-15 09:09
Kim Kyung-Hoon („Reuters“/„Scanpix“) nuotr.
Kim Kyung-Hoon („Reuters“/„Scanpix“) nuotr.
Rašyti komentarą

Adam Haigh, Bloomberg

Asian stocks built on the strong start to this year and headed for a fresh record high amid optimism in global growth. The yen advanced as traders continued to pile out of bets against the Japanese currency.

Hong Kong’s benchmark is making a run at its record close since the global financial crisis, and Japanese equities were rising even in face of the yen’s appreciation. Softbank Group was leading the Nikkei 225 Stock Average, benefiting from speculation of a listing for its mobile unit. The yuan touched a two-year high after the People’s Bank of China raised the currency’s fixing to the highest since May 2016.

Both the yen and euro have been lifted by bets the Japanese and European central banks this year will scale back their monetary stimulus. Elsewhere, West Texas Intermediate oil continues to trade above $64, and bitcoin slipped closer towards $13,000. U.S. markets are shut Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday after the S&P 500 Index closed on Friday at an all-time high.

Improvements in the global economy are buoying sentiment in the early part of 2018 and equities are building on the stellar gains seen last year. Retail sales spurred optimism in the American economy and JPMorgan Chase & Co. signaled the recent tax cut law will boost profits. An acceleration in U.S. core inflation offered another sign that the recovery is gathering pace nine years after the global recession.

Growth data from China this week will be closely watched, along with talks to form a coalition government in Germany, following signs of progress last week. Money managers will assess progress in corporate America this week with further earnings releases, while results are due across the world from firms in a range of sectors.

Here’s what to watch out for this week:

Earnings season ramps up: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., ASML Holdings NV, Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are among some notable releases. Industrial production in the U.S. probably increased in December, a report may show Wednesday, completing a solid year for manufacturing. U.S. housing starts probably slipped in December for the first time in three months as frigid winter weather impeded work, forecasts show ahead of Thursday’s release. The Bank of Canada’s interest-rate decision comes Wednesday. Monetary policy announcements are also due in South Korea, South Africa and Turkey. China releases fourth quarter GDP, December industrial production and retail sales Thursday.

And these are the main moves in markets: Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.5 percent at 2:11 p.m. in Tokyo. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced 0.7 percent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was up 0.1 percent. Equity gauges in India, Singapore and Taiwan also rose, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed. Futures on the S&P 500 climbed 0.3 percent. The underlying index rose 0.7 percent on Friday and is up 4.2 percent this year. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.8 percent, taking the year’s surge to 4.9 percent, on course to close at a fresh all-time high.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.3 percent after falling 0.9 percent last week, ending around the weakest since September. The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2211, after jumping 1.4 percent in Friday. The pound was at $1.3737, near the strongest since June 2016, the month of the Brexit vote. The yen was up 0.3 percent at 110.69.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was 2.55 percent at Friday’s close, up about seven basis points for the week. Trading is shut Monday for the U.S. holiday. Australia’s 10-year yield was at 2.77 percent, up about two basis points from Friday’s close.

Commodities

Gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,342.56 an ounce, following five weeks of gains. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3 percent to $64.50 a barrel in a sixth day of gains, set for the longest winning streak since July.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą VERSLO naujienlaiškį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 
Temos:

Verslo aplinka

Laisvės premijos laureatė Nijolė Sadūnaitė: „Tiesa išlaisvina“

Laisvės premijos laureatė Nijolė Sadūnaitė: „Tiesa išlaisvina“

Išplės smulkiajam verslui taikomą pelno mokesčio lengvatą

„Litexpo“ valstybei sumokės 480.000 Eur dividendų

Rinkos

Vyriausybei 9 metams pasiskolinti kainavo 1,082%

Vyriausybei 9 metams pasiskolinti kainavo 1,082%

„Xiaomi“ – galimas vienas didžiausių šių metų technologijų IPO

„Softbank“ planuoja 18 mlrd. USD vertės IPO

Finansai

Kaip galima keisti verslo liudijimo galiojimo laiką

Kaip galima keisti verslo liudijimo galiojimo laiką

Ką rinktis po 2018 m. pakeitimų: verslo liudijimą ar veiklą pagal pažymą Premium

Indija nubaudė „PwC“

Prekyba, paslaugos

Lietuvos prekybos tinklai išsiverčia su mažiau darbuotojų

Lietuvos prekybos tinklai išsiverčia su mažiau darbuotojų Premium

„Luminor“ turi naują komunikacijos vadovę

Santariškėse – naujas medicinos centras už 3 mln. Eur

Vadyba

„Devbridge Group“ į personalo vadovus pakvietė mokslų daktarę

„Devbridge Group“ į personalo vadovus pakvietė mokslų daktarę

50 profesijų algų lūkesčiai Lietuvoje

„Axis Technologies“ turi naują vadovą

Rinkodara

Patarimai, kaip surengti gerą spaudos konferenciją

Patarimai, kaip surengti gerą spaudos konferenciją

Kokios revoliucijos reikia darbo našumui didinti?

Reklamos receptas: keliolika eurų ir broliai Ballai

Technologijos

„Deeper“ sustabdė išmaniosios spynos projektą

„Deeper“ sustabdė išmaniosios spynos projektą

Kosmetikos milžinė „L‘Oreal“ įžengė į technologijų rinką

„Facebook“ – šaltas dušas prekių ženklams ir žiniasklaidai

Pramonė

„Brexit“ pamokos Lietuvos baldžiams: kritimą pakeitė augimu

„Brexit“ pamokos Lietuvos baldžiams: kritimą pakeitė augimu Premium

Gelžbetonio gamintoją kelia eksportas ir dideli projektai Lietuvoje Premium

Vokiečiai nuomojasi drabužius – 49 Eur mėnesiui

Statyba ir NT

Spartesnis būsto kainų augimas – už sostinės ribų

Spartesnis būsto kainų augimas – už sostinės ribų

Žlugo strategiškai svarbi JK statybų kompanija

Autentiškumo sertifikato prasmė – verslo ir paveldo dialogas

Transportas

„Via Balticai“ nusižiūrės apie 700 sklypų 

„Via Balticai“ nusižiūrės apie 700 sklypų 

Dakaro savaitgalio maratonui pasibaigus, lietuviai vėl džiugina rezultatais 

Paaiškėjo „CityBee“ 1.000 automobilių pirkimo konkurso nugalėtojai

Agroverslas

Investuotojų asociacija apygardos teisme įveikė „Žemaitijos pieną“ dėl tantjemų 

Investuotojų asociacija apygardos teisme įveikė „Žemaitijos pieną“ dėl tantjemų 

Koncernas „Icor“ perka „Agrosferą“

Kinijoje išaugus apetitui avokadams, Europoje jų gali pritrūkti

Energetika

Lietuvos elektrinė mąžta

Lietuvos elektrinė mąžta

„Lukoil“ Kaliningrado srityje plečia naftos gavybą

Danija iš vėjo pasigamino 43% elektros

Laisvalaikis

Moneta su Vyčiu parduota už 1,8 mln. USD
Moneta su Vyčiu parduota už 1,8 mln. USD
„LT100“ – virtualus Šimtmečio renginių gidas 
„LT100“ – virtualus Šimtmečio renginių gidas 
Restoranas „Dublis“ laikysis Šiaurės krypties
Restoranas „Dublis“ laikysis Šiaurės krypties
Knygos, kurias skaito pasaulio turtingiausieji
Knygos, kurias skaito pasaulio turtingiausieji
Iliustruotasis mokslas: mokslininkai neigia fiziologijos mitus
Iliustruotasis mokslas: mokslininkai neigia fiziologijos mitus

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

Nepamirštamos kelionės laiku

Nepamirštamos kelionės laiku

Kas mėnesį laukia nauji įspūdžiai ir netikėti atradimai

NEMOKAMI specializuoti savaitraščiai

NEMOKAMI specializuoti savaitraščiai

Nepraleiskite savo srities naujienų

„Verslo žinios“ + „Verslo klasė“ + VŽ premium

„Verslo žinios“ + „Verslo klasė“ + VŽ premium

Galvojantiems savo galva

„Verslo žinių“ akademija

„Verslo žinių“ akademija

Išsamūs praktiniai mokymai ne didesnėse nei 14 dalyvių grupėse

Pažintinis žurnalas

Pažintinis žurnalas

Tiems, kas brangina savo laisvalaikį ir domisi rytojumi

Siekdami pagerinti Jūsų naršymo kokybę, statistiniais ir rinkodaros tikslais šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“), kuriuos galite bet kada atšaukti.
Sutinku Plačiau