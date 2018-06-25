Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Stocks Drop as Trade Stress Simmers; Lira Rallies: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-06-25 10:18
Aly Song („Reuters“ / „Scanpix“) nuotr.
Aly Song („Reuters“ / „Scanpix“) nuotr.
 
Rašyti komentarą

European stocks and U.S equity futures followed Asian shares lower amid seemingly gloomy prospects for global trade. Turkey’s currency surged after Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed victory in the weekend’s election.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined as every industry sector fell. Equities in Shanghai and Hong Kong led a retreat in Asia in the wake of reports the Trump administration is preparing new curbs on Chinese investments. China’s shares and the currency fell after its announcement Sunday it would free up more than $100 billion in the banking system to help cushion a slowing economy, a move that had been widely anticipated. Treasury yields declined, in another sign of a risk-off impulse that saw emerging-market equities tumble last week.

Trade tensions between the world’s two-largest economies that rattled markets and sent money pouring out of emerging markets this month are set to remain at the forefront of investors’ attention. The move by the People’s Bank of China to trim the required reserve ratio for some banks comes into effect on July 5, one day before the first round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods begin. Before that, the U.S. Treasury is expected to release plans for fresh rules on Chinese investment in technology companies.

“This one could well result in an escalating trade war,” Lee Ferridge, a macro strategist at State Street Corp., told Bloomberg TV in Hong Kong. “Volatility is going to continue to rise from here.”

In the first of a series of key elections in emerging markets, Erdogan claimed a mandate to govern in Turkey. He had 53 percent of the presidential vote to 31 percent for his closest challenger, with 99 percent of ballots counted, the government news agency Anadolu said.

These are key key events coming up this week:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds private talks with leaders of the other parties in her coalition government on refugee policy and euro-area reforms in Berlin Tuesday. New Zealand and Indonesia monetary policy decisions on Thursday. U.S. personal spending probably increased in May for a third month, economists forecast ahead of Friday’s data. China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI are due on Saturday.Here are the main market moves.

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.5 percent as of 8:04 a.m. London time. The MSCI World Index of developed countries fell 0.2 percent. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.8 percent to the lowest in almost seven months. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average sank 0.8 percent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 0.9 percent to the lowest in nine months. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index decreased 0.4 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index declined 0.6 percent to the lowest in more than three weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.1 percent. The euro decreased 0.1 percent to $1.1635. The British pound dipped 0.2 percent to $1.3235. The Japanese yen gained 0.4 percent to 109.50 per dollar, the strongest in more than three weeks.

BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 2.87 percent, the lowest in more than three weeks. Germany’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.32 percent, the lowest in almost four weeks. Britain’s 10-year yield dipped three basis points to 1.284 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.2 percent to $68.41 a barrel. Gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,266.55 an ounce, the weakest in six months.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą RINKŲ savaitraštį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 

Rinkos

„Rivilė“ pritraukė strateginį investuotoją, bręsta pardavimas
„Rivilė“ pritraukė strateginį investuotoją, bręsta pardavimas Premium

Verslo procesų tvarkymo ir IT sistemų UAB „Advantes technologies“ tapo strategine apskaitos programinės...

Technologijos
10:35
Stocks Drop as Trade Stress Simmers; Lira Rallies: Markets Wrap
Stocks Drop as Trade Stress Simmers; Lira Rallies: Markets Wrap

European stocks and U.S equity futures followed Asian shares lower amid seemingly gloomy prospects for global...

Rinkos
10:18
Virtualiajai valiutai – 12 VMI pavadinimų
Virtualiajai valiutai – 12 VMI pavadinimų Premium

VMI išleido išsamų paaiškinimą, kaip apmokestinama virtualiųjų valiutų ir pirminio virtualiųjų žetonų...

Finansai
06:00
Lietuviai taikosi į Moldovos banką – pigus ir įžvalgus statymas
Lietuviai taikosi į Moldovos banką – pigus ir įžvalgus statymas Premium 1

Viena didžiausių investicijų bendrovių „Invalda INVL“, kartu su partneriu investuodama Moldovos bankų...

Rinkos
06:00
„Blockchain“ technologija: 3 svarbiausi žingsniai verslui
„Blockchain“ technologija: 3 svarbiausi žingsniai verslui

Šiuo metu labiausiai pastebimas paskirstytų duomenų technologija (angl. Distributed Ledger Technology)...

Rinkos
2018.06.24
Europos biržoms rūpėjo nafta ir prekybos karai
Europos biržoms rūpėjo nafta ir prekybos karai

Europos akcijų rinkos penktadienį kilo rinkoms vertinant naujienas iš Naftą eksportuojančių šalių...

Rinkos
2018.06.22
OPEC susitarė didinti gavybą
OPEC susitarė didinti gavybą 6

Naftą eksportuojančių šalių organizacijos (OPEC) narės penktadienį vykusiame susitikime susitarė padidinti...

Rinkos
2018.06.22
Teismas užstojo neįsigaliojusių „Snoro“ obligacijų savininkus
Teismas užstojo neįsigaliojusių „Snoro“ obligacijų savininkus 3

Dėl banko „Snoras“ bankroto šio banko platintų obligacijų neįgijusiems, nors už jas sumokėjusiems, asmenims...

Rinkos
2018.06.22
Juda lietuvių su partneriais inicijuotas Moldovos banko įsigijimas
Juda lietuvių su partneriais inicijuotas Moldovos banko įsigijimas

Tarptautinis konsorciumas, kurį sudaro Europos rekonstrukcijos ir plėtros bankas (ERPB), turto valdymo...

Rinkos
2018.06.22
Kerta per palūkanas: didesnės kaip 30% EBITDA palūkanos nebemažins pelno mokesčio
Kerta per palūkanas: didesnės kaip 30% EBITDA palūkanos nebemažins pelno mokesčio 4

Lietuva planuoja apriboti galimybę palūkanas atskaityti į sąnaudas. Toks žingsnis įmonėms gali gerokai...

Finansai
2018.06.22
Bankai turės kaupti didesnę papildomą kapitalo atsargą
Bankai turės kaupti didesnę papildomą kapitalo atsargą

Anticiklinio kapitalo rezervo reikalavimas bankams didės nuo 0,5% iki 1%.

Rinkos
2018.06.22
Asian Stocks Pare Losses; Oil Rallies on OPEC: Markets Wrap
Asian Stocks Pare Losses; Oil Rallies on OPEC: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks pared earlier losses to trade mixed amid ongoing concern global trade restrictions will curb...

Rinkos
2018.06.22
Baltijos biržose – blanki prekyba
Baltijos biržose – blanki prekyba 1

Baltijos akcijų biržose investuotojų aktyvumas ketvirtadienį buvo mažas, susidomėjimas „Tallinna Sadam“ irgi...

Rinkos
2018.06.21
„Kesko Senukai“ perka e. prekybos grupę „1A“
„Kesko Senukai“ perka e. prekybos grupę „1A“ 11

Prekybos tinklas „Kesko Senukai“ taps didžiausiu Baltijos šalyse veikiančios e. prekybos grupės „1A“...

Prekyba ir paslaugos
2018.06.21
Pasitikrinkite, ar jūsų finansų tarpininkas – legalus
Pasitikrinkite, ar jūsų finansų tarpininkas – legalus

Jei kuris nors finansų tarpininkas primygtinai siūlo investuoti ir žada aukso kalnus, būtinai patikrinkite,...

Rinkos
2018.06.21
Fondų valdytojai: pasiruošti reformai reiktų mažiausiai metų
Fondų valdytojai: pasiruošti reformai reiktų mažiausiai metų 2

Lietuvos pensijų fondų valdytojai atkreipia dėmesį, kad Seimui ruošiantis pensijų reformai pritarti dar...

Rinkos
2018.06.21
Antras „Lietuvos energijos“ žygis į obligacijų rinką – iki 500 mln. Eur vertės
Antras „Lietuvos energijos“ žygis į obligacijų rinką – iki 500 mln. Eur vertės 7

Valstybės valdoma energetikos įmonių grupė „Lietuvos energija“ imasi antrosios obligacijos emisijos platinimo.

Rinkos
2018.06.21
Parduota Kaune biurą turinti „Callcredit“
Parduota Kaune biurą turinti „Callcredit“ Premium

JAV kredito rizikos vertinimo ir informacinių sprendimų kompanija „TransUnion“  užbaigė Jungtinės Karalystės...

Technologijos
2018.06.21
NT obligacijas platina per sutelktinio finansavimo platformą
NT obligacijas platina per sutelktinio finansavimo platformą 3

Lietuvių įkurta nekilnojamojo turto projektų sutelktinio finansavimo platforma „Rontgen“ sudarė galimybes...

Rinkos
2018.06.21
Nuo liepos 3 d. finansinių priemonių sandoriai – tik su LEI kodu
Nuo liepos 3 d. finansinių priemonių sandoriai – tik su LEI kodu Rėmėjo turinys 3

Asociacija „GS1 Lithuania“ birželio 20 d. tapo registruotąja atstove, viena iš nedaugelio organizacijų,...

Rinkos
2018.06.21

Verslo aplinka

Lietuvos bankas prognozuoja toliau augsiant algas, perspėja dėl prekybos karų

Lietuvos bankas prognozuoja toliau augsiant algas, perspėja dėl prekybos karų

Kodėl švedų įmonių Lietuvoje dešimteriopai mažiau nei Estijoje Premium

Turkijos rinkimai: Erdoganas ir jo šalininkai švenčia

Rinkos

Stocks Drop as Trade Stress Simmers; Lira Rallies: Markets Wrap

Stocks Drop as Trade Stress Simmers; Lira Rallies: Markets Wrap

Lietuviai taikosi į Moldovos banką – pigus ir įžvalgus statymas Premium

Europos biržoms rūpėjo nafta ir prekybos karai

Finansai

Virtualiajai valiutai – 12 VMI pavadinimų

Virtualiajai valiutai – 12 VMI pavadinimų Premium

Šiukštu, tik nespauskite eurais!

Čekių loterija atnešė beveik 2 mln. Eur papildomų mokesčių į biudžetą

Prekyba, paslaugos

„Ermitažas“ plečiasi Baltijos šalyse: perka Estijos „Bauhof“

„Ermitažas“ plečiasi Baltijos šalyse: perka Estijos „Bauhof“ Premium

Daugiausiai Lietuvoje išleidžia airių turistai, taupiausi – latviai ir estai

Lietuviai apsipirkimui užsienyje išleidžia daugiausia iš Baltijos šalių

Vadyba

TOP 20 įmonių didžiausi atlyginimai gegužę: vidurkiai ir medianos

TOP 20 įmonių didžiausi atlyginimai gegužę: vidurkiai ir medianos

Japonas gavo baudą, nes pietų pertrauką pradėjo trimis minutėmis anksčiau

Mentorius sutaupo 5 metus ieškojimų ir išlaidų, bet gali ir supykdyti Premium

Rinkodara

Kas lemia vartotojo pasirinkimą prie parduotuvių lentynos

Kas lemia vartotojo pasirinkimą prie parduotuvių lentynos

Geidžiamiausi darbdaviai: kurių įvaizdis geriausias Premium

Tarp finalininkų Kanuose – „Tele2“ projektas ir knyga be pavadinimo

Technologijos

„Rivilė“ pritraukė strateginį investuotoją, bręsta pardavimas

„Rivilė“ pritraukė strateginį investuotoją, bręsta pardavimas Premium

Robotizacijos banga atsirita ir į biurus: kaip iš to laimėti

„Lietuvos geležinkeliai“ už 22 mln. Eur diegs valdymą dirbtiniu intelektu 

Pramonė

Lietuvos bankas prognozuoja toliau augsiant algas, perspėja dėl prekybos karų

Lietuvos bankas prognozuoja toliau augsiant algas, perspėja dėl prekybos karų

Klaipėdos LEZ įmonių apyvarta pasiekė 1 mlrd. Eur

Kodėl švedų įmonių Lietuvoje dešimteriopai mažiau nei Estijoje Premium

Statyba ir NT

Ateities investicija į senatvę su 10% pelningumu

Ateities investicija į senatvę su 10% pelningumu Premium

Imasi 300 namų kvartalo „iki rakto“, investuoja 30 mln. Eur Premium

Grandiozinė „Vilon“ vizija – 1.000 namų miestas Premium

Transportas

Į Klaipėdą atplaukė didžiausias uosto istorijoje konteinerių laivas

Į Klaipėdą atplaukė didžiausias uosto istorijoje konteinerių laivas

BMW 8 serija sugrįžta su visų ratų pavara

Vairuotojų pomėgiai: lietuvius vilioja kuklesnės markės ir elektromobiliai

Agroverslas

Dėl šalį ištikusios sausros žemės ūkio ministras kreipėsi į EK

Dėl šalį ištikusios sausros žemės ūkio ministras kreipėsi į EK

Vokietijai – nemalonumai dėl mėšlo

„Pieno žvaigždės“ derasi dėl gamybos Rusijoje Premium

Energetika

Radioaktyvių atliekų laidojimo atliekyno statybų konkursas – spalį

Radioaktyvių atliekų laidojimo atliekyno statybų konkursas – spalį

ABB pardavimai pernai viršijo lūkesčius

Premjeras: baimės dėl kogeneracinių jėgainių yra pagrįstos

Laisvalaikis

Alžyras kasdien 2 valandoms išjungia internetą, kad nesukčiautų studentai
Alžyras kasdien 2 valandoms išjungia internetą, kad nesukčiautų studentai
5-ios Viduržemio jūros salos, dar neatrastos masinio turizmo
5-ios Viduržemio jūros salos, dar neatrastos masinio turizmo
Pasaulio futbolo čempionate Vokietija išvengė visiško košmaro
Pasaulio futbolo čempionate Vokietija išvengė visiško košmaro
Geriausiuose pasaulio restoranuose - sakės renesansas
Geriausiuose pasaulio restoranuose - sakės renesansas
Dėl nykstančių ungurių išteklių kalti gali būti narkotikų vartotojai
Dėl nykstančių ungurių išteklių kalti gali būti narkotikų vartotojai

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

Šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“). Jie padeda atpažinti prisijungusius vartotojus, matuoti auditorijos dydį ir naršymo įpročius; taip mes galime keisti svetainę, kad ji būtų jums patogesnė.
Sutinku Plačiau