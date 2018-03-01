Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Stocks Fall as Traders Await Powell; Yields Steady: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-03-01 09:59
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Lucas Jackson („Reuters“/„Scanpix“) nuotr.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Lucas Jackson („Reuters“/„Scanpix“) nuotr.
 
Rašyti komentarą

Asian stocks started March on a weak footing after U.S. shares tumbled in afternoon trading Wednesday. Treasuries and the dollar steadied as traders awaited a second appearance from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, whose comments riled markets earlier this week.

Shares in Japan and Australia fell with materials and health-care stocks faring worst. Hong Kong and Chinese shares outperformed after the Caixin manufacturing gauge came in above expectations. Futures on the S&P 500 Index declined after the U.S. measure closed out its worst month in two years. 

The 10-year Treasury yield held just below 2.9 percent and German bund yields were little changed. Crude recovered slightly after plunging on an unexpectedly strong rise in inventories. The Australian dollar dropped and bonds rose after business investment unexpectedly fell in the final three months of last year, with forecast spending also lower than expected.

“February finally cracked the volatility genie out of the bottle, and now the big question is: will he stay out for good?” Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial, wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. “The good news is that March kicks off two of the strongest months historically for equities, before we hit a period of seasonal weakness from May through October.”

Equities continued to fall one day after major indexes dropped based on a generally upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy from Powell. His comments left investors wondering if the central bank planned more interest rate hikes than expected in 2018. Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee Thursday.

Elsewhere, the U.K. pound pared a decline after the European Union published a draft Brexit treaty, with Prime Minister Theresa May squaring off for a fight. Bitcoin fell toward $10,000.

Here are some key events scheduled for this week:

Fed’s Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee Thursday. Other Fed speakers this week are Bill Dudley. In the euro region, investors will be watching manufacturing and jobs numbers Thursday. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech Friday on Britain’s relationship with the European Union. South Korea’s markets are closed Thursday for a holiday.

These are the main moves in markets: Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8 percent as of 4:37 p.m. Tokyo time. Topix index declined 1.6 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.1 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 0.7 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose less than 0.05 percent. The Japanese yen fell 0.1 percent to 106.78 per dollar. The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2207. The Australian dollar fell 0.4 percent to 0.773 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose less than one basis point to 2.86 percent. Japan’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.046 percent. Australia’s 10-year yield fell six basis points to 2.755 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2 percent to $61.74 a barrel. Gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,314.60 an ounce. LME copper rose 0.2 percent to $6,944.50 per metric ton.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą VERSLO naujienlaiškį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 
Temos:

Verslo aplinka

Lietuvoje nebeliks trečdalio studijų programų

Lietuvoje nebeliks trečdalio studijų programų

EBPO sukritikavo menkus Lietuvos ryšius su emigrantais, siūlo progresinius mokesčius

Antrasis įvertis apkarpė pernykštį Lietuvos BVP augimą

Rinkos

Kredito unijos vėl pelningos

Kredito unijos vėl pelningos

Lietuviškas treniruočių startuolis per ICO pritraukė 12,7 mln. USD

Didžiausias istorijoje lietuvių ICO baigėsi

Finansai

Lietuvoje gali iš esmės keistis PVM grąžinimo praktika

Lietuvoje gali iš esmės keistis PVM grąžinimo praktika Premium

Dėl „Sodros“ grindų išaugo įmokos už 45 tūkstančius darbuotojų

Įmonės ir asmeninė banko sąskaita: painioti negalima

Prekyba, paslaugos

Vasarį „Aprangos“ apyvarta mažėjo

Vasarį „Aprangos“ apyvarta mažėjo

Prekybos alkoholiu ribojimai trumpina kai kurių parduotuvių darbo laiką

Akcizų politika mažins pasienio prekybą su Latvija Premium

Vadyba

Sektorių lyderių reitingai: vadovų burtažodžiai – investicijos ir naujovės

Sektorių lyderių reitingai: vadovų burtažodžiai – investicijos ir naujovės

„Girteka Logistics“ šių metų planai: „Tesla“ arba 5.000-asis vilkikas Premium

„Sektorių lyderiai“: apdovanotos stipriausios šalies įmonės

Rinkodara

Net 12 kandidatų į LRT vadovus – daugiau nei prieš penkerius metus

Net 12 kandidatų į LRT vadovus – daugiau nei prieš penkerius metus

„Ryanair“ labirintas: tarp technologijų ir rinkodaros

Tarp savaitės reklamų: „Tele2“ humoras ir naujas Rūtos Meilutytės amplua

Technologijos

„Avedus” atidaro tinklų saugumo laboratoriją

„Avedus” atidaro tinklų saugumo laboratoriją

„INVL Technology“ uždirbo 3,4 mln. Eur pelno

Lietuviai per ICO renka fondą, investuos į startuolius Premium

Pramonė

Estijoje vidutinė mėnesio alga pakilo iki 1.271 Eur

Estijoje vidutinė mėnesio alga pakilo iki 1.271 Eur

Kinai dairosi vietos dirbtinių gėlių gamybai, šiauliečiai siūlosi į partnerius

„Pieno žvaigždės“ metus baigė su nuostoliu

Statyba ir NT

Naujas „Icor“ grupės biuras: pirštų skaitytuvai, skaitmeninės sistemos ir kosmosas

Naujas „Icor“ grupės biuras: pirštų skaitytuvai, skaitmeninės sistemos ir kosmosas

Didžiausias šių metų nuomos sandoris: „Lords LB“ Vilniuje stato verslo centrą SEB bankui

Pirkėjų laukia 5 sklypai Klaipėdoje: du – prie pat jūros Premium

Transportas

„Ryanair“ paskelbė 4 naujus maršrutus iš Lietuvos

„Ryanair“ paskelbė 4 naujus maršrutus iš Lietuvos

5 svarbiausi faktai apie dyzelinių variklių draudimą Vokietijoje Premium

Investicijos į mašinas ir įrangą perkopė prieškrizinį lygį Premium

Agroverslas

„Auga group“ grynasis pelnas per metus išaugo daugiau kaip du kartus

„Auga group“ grynasis pelnas per metus išaugo daugiau kaip du kartus

Glaudžia pečius deryboms dėl senkančios ES pinigų upės Premium

„Vilniaus degtinės“ pajamos didėjo, tačiau pelnas sumenko

Energetika

„Lietuvos energijos“ pelnas smuko 23%

„Lietuvos energijos“ pelnas smuko 23%

ESO iš „Lietuvos energijos“ pasiskolino dar 66 mln. Eur

Mažesnės paslaugų kainos lėmė mažesnes ESO pajamas ir pelną

Laisvalaikis

Legendiniam ledo ritulininkui Dariui Kasparaičiui leista atstovauti Lietuvai
Legendiniam ledo ritulininkui Dariui Kasparaičiui leista atstovauti Lietuvai
Berlyno kino festivalis: pasidžiaukime, kad laimėjo ne geriausi
Berlyno kino festivalis: pasidžiaukime, kad laimėjo ne geriausi
Paskelbta kitų metų Knygų mugės tema
Paskelbta kitų metų Knygų mugės tema
Žiemos olimpiados uždarymo ceremonijoje Rusijos vėliava neplevėsuos 
Žiemos olimpiados uždarymo ceremonijoje Rusijos vėliava neplevėsuos 
Ernestas Parulskis. Kilnojamosios parodos kačiukas
Ernestas Parulskis. Kilnojamosios parodos kačiukas

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

Siekdami pagerinti Jūsų naršymo kokybę, statistiniais ir rinkodaros tikslais šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“), kuriuos galite bet kada atšaukti.
Sutinku Plačiau