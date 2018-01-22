Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Stocks Mixed, Dollar Flat as Shutdown Continues: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-01-22 09:29
Juditos Grigelytės (VŽ) nuotr.
Juditos Grigelytės (VŽ) nuotr.
 
Rašyti komentarą

Asian equities were mixed, while the dollar and Treasuries halted a recent selloff as investors assess the impact of the U.S. federal government shutdown.

The greenback was steady as the shutdown dragged into a third day after Senate leaders failed to reach agreement on immigration and other issues that have left lawmakers at a stalemate.

The euro pared an earlier advance spurred by optimism Germany’s Angela Merkel has made a breakthrough toward her fourth term after months of stalemate. Foreign exchange traders continue to watch China’s appetite for currency strength as the yuan trades at the symbolically key level of 6.4 per dollar. Equities in South Korea and Australia retreated, with other major bourses advancing.

Equity markets have largely shrugged off America’s government shutdown drama as bets on broadening global economic growth and the profit expansion pushed stocks to all-time highs this month. Commentary from policy makers after central bank decisions in Europe and Japan this week may provide the next impetus for a surge in government bond yields that’s been prompted by signals that unprecedented stimulus will soon be wound back.

“Due to the limited economic impact, markets should be largely unaffected,” by the government shutdown, said Poul Kristensen, portfolio manager at New York Life Investment Management. “If there is a little pullback, we believe it will be a buying opportunity. The last time the government shut down in 2013, markets moved higher.”

Elsewhere, Brent oil halted its decline from the highest level in more than three years as OPEC and Russia said output cuts will continue until the end of the year and signaled a readiness to coordinate beyond that.

Here’s what to watch out for this week:

Barring any last minute dramatics in Washington, President Donald Trump will join world leaders and senior executives in Davos, Switzerland, for the annual World Economic Forum. Central banks: Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and briefing on Jan. 23; European Central Bank rate decision on Jan. 25. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit bill is set to be taken up in the House of Lords. Earnings season is in full swing: Netflix, UBS Group, Halliburton, Novartis, General Electric, Intel, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Starbucks, Hyundai Motor and Fanuc Corp. are among companies posting results. OPEC and partners, including Russia, will meet in Oman to review their strategy.

And these are the main moves in markets: Currencies

The euro was steady at $1.2229 as of 3:08 p.m. in Tokyo. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. The yen was little changed at 110.79 per dollar. The pound was flat at $1.3869.

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index was up 0.1 percent at the close, while the Nikkei 225 Stock Average was little changed. South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.7 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 0.4 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 lost 0.1 percent. The underlying gauge rose 0.4 percent to a record Friday. The MSCI All Country World Index was little changed after gaining 0.5 percent to an all-time high Friday. It’s up more than 5 percent this year.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.65 percent, near the highest since June 2014. Australia’s 10-year government bond yield was steady at 2.86 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2 percent to $63.51 a barrel. Gold was little changed at $1,331.99 an ounce.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą VERSLO naujienlaiškį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 
Temos:

Verslo aplinka

Valstybės tarnybos reforma: vėl sklinda pažadai, kad valdininkų mažės

Valstybės tarnybos reforma: vėl sklinda pažadai, kad valdininkų mažės Premium

KAM: naujos karių uniformos kainuos pigiau, bet bus atsparesnės

Į Lietuvos šimtmečio iškilmes atvyks gausus būrys aukštų svečių

Rinkos

Vyriausybė puspenktų metų pasiskolino už 0,347%

Vyriausybė puspenktų metų pasiskolino už 0,347%

„Toshiba“ svarsto lustų padalinio IPO

Uždarbis iš kriptovaliutų gali užstrigti

Finansai

Kad darbo taryba nevirstų profsąjunga

Kad darbo taryba nevirstų profsąjunga Premium

Iš nepateikusių ataskaitų RC atiminės paramos gavėjo statusą

Strolis laimėjo bylą prieš VMI ir FNTT dėl 2 mln. Eur mokesčių

Prekyba, paslaugos

„Facebook“ atidarys 3 skaitmeninių įgūdžių centrus Europoje, vienas jų – Lenkijoje

„Facebook“ atidarys 3 skaitmeninių įgūdžių centrus Europoje, vienas jų – Lenkijoje

Nepasidalija atliekų iš „varpelių“ Premium

Turgaus segmente sostinėje atsirado naujokas: visos vietos jau užimtos

Vadyba

SEB banke – vadovų grandinės pokyčiai

SEB banke – vadovų grandinės pokyčiai

10 „Gazelių“ – 10 vadybos receptų, kaip augti lyderiams Premium

„McDonald‘s“ diegiasi tvaraus vartojimo kultūrą

Rinkodara

Žiūrovų įpročiai: prie televizorių ekranų suvienija sportas

Žiūrovų įpročiai: prie televizorių ekranų suvienija sportas

Suteikia viltį, kad vėl bus galima registruoti nelietuviškus pavadinimus Premium

Jėgas sujungė dvi interneto sprendimų bendrovės Premium

Technologijos

Naujos kartos kosminė raketa pasiekė orbitą

Naujos kartos kosminė raketa pasiekė orbitą

Kompiuterių pardavimai – mažiausi per dešimtmetį

„CES 2018“: įdomiausios parodos keistenybės

Pramonė

„KG Group“ praras klientą ir gaus konkurentą

„KG Group“ praras klientą ir gaus konkurentą

„Gaudrė“ parduota už maždaug 5 mln. Eur

Estai atidarys žiogų auginimo fermą

Statyba ir NT

Kėdainiai pradeda daugiabučių renovacijos programą

Kėdainiai pradeda daugiabučių renovacijos programą

„Telia Lietuva“ susitarė dėl biuro Vilniuje pardavimo

„Kelių priežiūra“: kelininkų baimės nepagrįstos

Transportas

Daugiau keliavo oru, mažiau laivais, bet krova augo visur

Daugiau keliavo oru, mažiau laivais, bet krova augo visur

Vilniaus lokomotyvų remonto depas siekia lyderystės regione

„Škoda“ paviešino pirmąją informaciją apie atnaujinamą „Fabia“

Agroverslas

Grūdų eksportuotojams atsivėrė dar viena rinka

Grūdų eksportuotojams atsivėrė dar viena rinka

Grūdų rinkoje – ilgai lauktos naujienos Premium

Nauji reikalavimai maisto pramonei: mažins kancerogeno kiekį Premium

Energetika

Naftos gavybos apimtys Lietuvoje toliau mąžta

Naftos gavybos apimtys Lietuvoje toliau mąžta

VKEKK pradėjo tyrimą dėl brangesnio šildymo Kaune

„Amber Grid“ dešimtmečio planui prireiks 192,8 mln. Eur 

Laisvalaikis

Į pasimatymą kviečia „Žiemos ekranai“
Į pasimatymą kviečia „Žiemos ekranai“
Apie mandagumo normas: lietuviškas nesisveikinimo fenomenas
Apie mandagumo normas: lietuviškas nesisveikinimo fenomenas
Modernios receptų interpretacijos: kas Lietuvoje buvo valgoma prieš 100, 200, 500 metų
Modernios receptų interpretacijos: kas Lietuvoje buvo valgoma prieš 100, 200, 500 metų
Finišas: lietuvių rezultatai šių metų Dakaro ralyje – geriausi istorijoje
Finišas: lietuvių rezultatai šių metų Dakaro ralyje – geriausi istorijoje
Ryškėja Vilniaus knygų mugės programa
Ryškėja Vilniaus knygų mugės programa

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

„Verslo žinios“ + „Verslo klasė“ + VŽ premium

„Verslo žinios“ + „Verslo klasė“ + VŽ premium

Galvojantiems savo galva

„Verslo žinių“ akademija

„Verslo žinių“ akademija

Išsamūs praktiniai mokymai ne didesnėse nei 14 dalyvių grupėse

Pažintinis žurnalas

Pažintinis žurnalas

Tiems, kas brangina savo laisvalaikį ir domisi rytojumi

Nepamirštamos kelionės laiku

Nepamirštamos kelionės laiku

Kas mėnesį laukia nauji įspūdžiai ir netikėti atradimai

NEMOKAMI specializuoti savaitraščiai

NEMOKAMI specializuoti savaitraščiai

Nepraleiskite savo srities naujienų

Siekdami pagerinti Jūsų naršymo kokybę, statistiniais ir rinkodaros tikslais šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“), kuriuos galite bet kada atšaukti.
Sutinku Plačiau