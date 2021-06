Britai mėnesiui nukėlė koronaviruso ribojimų atšaukimą

June 12, 2021, London, England, United Kingdom: Londoners swarmed Soho on Saturday despite the increase in the number of daily cases of Delta (Indian) variant of coronavirus in the UK. British government is expected to announce a delay for the last step of lockdown lifting planned for the 21st of June amid fears of a third wave of covid-19 pandemic after daily cases soared beyond 8 thousand. (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Wire)