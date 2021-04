M. Pompeo dirbs „Fox News“

March 26, 2021, Urbandale, Iowa, U.S: MIKE POMPEO, former Secretary of State during the Trump Administration, speaks during the Westside Conservative Club meeting at the Machine Shed Restaurant. Pompeo, who served as the Director of the CIA and Secretary of State in the Trump Administration, spoke to about 200 people during the Westside Conservative Club meeting at the Machine Shed Restaurant in Urbandale, IA, Friday morning. Pompeo, who is often mentioned as a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024, did not talk any plans to run for President, spending most of the time talking about what he thought were the foreign policy accomplishment of the Trump Administration and encouraging Republicans to tighten voting rules. (Credit Image: © Jack Kurtz/ZUMA Wire)