Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Stocks Resume Drop, Asia Currencies Slide on Trade: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-06-28 10:00
Wang Ying („Reuters“ / „Scanpix“) nuotr.
Wang Ying („Reuters“ / „Scanpix“) nuotr.
 
Rašyti komentarą

Stocks in Asia resumed a decline as traders remained skeptical about the Trump administration’s less harsh measures on Chinese investments. Treasury yields steadied and emerging-market currencies declined.

Stocks dropped in Japan and South Korea, while developing-markets equities fell and European futures pointed to losses. Chinese shares failed to maintain gains as anxiety remained around the nation’s assets and the yuan stayed under pressure. The dollar was little changed while the MSCI Emerging Market Currency Index fell for a fourth session, heading for its worse quarter since the three months through September 2015.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that President Donald Trump’s decision not to adopt a more stringent approach on trade did not represent a softer stance on China. The comments re-established the White House’s hard line on trade as investors grapple with the implications of the on-again, off-again dust-ups with key partners. In China, the yuan’s fastest fall since its 2015 devaluation is adding a new dimension to already frayed tensions with America.

Elsewhere, the rupee slumped to an all-time low as a resurgence in crude oil prices and the emerging market selloff took its toll. Indonesia’s rupiah fell to the lowest level since October 2015 even as the central bank is expected to raise rates on Friday. Oil pared some of its jump to a level last seen in late 2014 after U.S. crude stockpiles tumbled by the most in almost two years.

These are key events coming up for the remainder of this week:

Indonesia monetary policy decision on Thursday. U.S. personal spending probably increased in May for a third month, economists forecast ahead of Friday’s data. China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI are due on Saturday.Here are the main market moves.

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3 percent at the 3 p.m. close in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3 percent. South Korea’s Kospi index declined 1.1 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fluctuated. Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5 percent and the CSI 300 Index of stocks traded both in Shanghai and Shenzhen declined 0.7 percent. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2 percent. The S&P 500 fell 0.9 percent. FTSE 100 futures fell 0.2 percent as of 7:05 a.m. in London. The MSCI Asia Pacific index fell 0.4 percent and is on course for its worse quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2015.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after advancing 0.6 percent to the highest in a week. The Japanese yen erased gains to be little changed at 110.30 per dollar. The euro traded at $1.1558.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.83 percent after falling five basis points. Australia’s 10-year bond yield lost one basis point to 2.62 percent.Commodities
Gold was steady at $1,252.52 an ounce. West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.4 percent to $72.46 a barrel in New York after rallying 3.2 percent.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą RINKŲ savaitraštį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 

Rinkos

Stocks Resume Drop, Asia Currencies Slide on Trade: Markets Wrap
Stocks Resume Drop, Asia Currencies Slide on Trade: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia resumed a decline as traders remained skeptical about the Trump administration’s less harsh...

Rinkos
10:00
SEB: kas nuo prekybinio karo nukentėtų labiausiai
SEB: kas nuo prekybinio karo nukentėtų labiausiai

JAV įvedus tarifus dar 200 mlrd. vertės kiniškų prekių, žala Kinijos ekonomikai siektų iki 0,5 proc. punkto...

Rinkos
08:06
Galimas eterio žudikas su laisvu 1 mlrd. USD investicijoms
Galimas eterio žudikas su laisvu 1 mlrd. USD investicijoms Premium 1

Pasaulyje kiek atslūgus, tačiau vis dar nesibaigus kriptovaliutų karštinei, dienos šviesą išvydo EOS tinklas,...

Rinkos
06:00
Prekybos karai palauks – akcijos brangsta
Prekybos karai palauks – akcijos brangsta 1

Vakarų Europos akcijų rinkose kiek atslūgus nerimui dėl prekybos karų, trečiadienį dauguma akcijų kilo, bet...

Rinkos
2018.06.27
Žiemelis delistinguoja „AviaAm Leasing” iš Varšuvos biržos
Žiemelis delistinguoja „AviaAm Leasing” iš Varšuvos biržos 6

Lenkijos finansų priežiūros tarnyba neprieštaravo verslininko Gedimino Žiemelio netiesiogiai kontroliuojamos...

Rinkos
2018.06.27
Gavybos didinimas nepadėjo – nafta toliau brangsta
Gavybos didinimas nepadėjo – nafta toliau brangsta

Naftos kainos trečiadienį kyla rinkos dalyviams reaguojant į žinias apie žaliavos tiekimo iš Kanados ir Irano...

Rinkos
2018.06.27
Lietuvos bankas įspėja: dalis „Forex“ platformų siūlo sukčiavimo būdą
Lietuvos bankas įspėja: dalis „Forex“ platformų siūlo sukčiavimo būdą 2

Lietuvos banko duomenimis, vis dažniau pasitaiko apgautų gyventojų, kurie patiria nuostolių prekiaudami...

Rinkos
2018.06.27
Stocks Drift in Asia as China Sinks on Trade Angst: Markets Wrap
Stocks Drift in Asia as China Sinks on Trade Angst: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia struggled for direction Wednesday, while Chinese shares slumped as concerns lingered over the...

Rinkos
2018.06.27
„Andreessen Horowitz“ suformavo kriptovaliutų fondą
„Andreessen Horowitz“ suformavo kriptovaliutų fondą 2

Viena žymiausių JAV Silicio slėnio rizikos kapitalo valdytojų „Andreessen Horowitz“ suformavo naują fondą,...

Technologijos
2018.06.27
Kriptovaliutų rinkodaroje auga apžvalgininkų vaidmuo – įkainiai stebina
Kriptovaliutų rinkodaroje auga apžvalgininkų vaidmuo – įkainiai stebina

Kompanijoms „Google“, „Facebook“ ir „Twitter“ šiemet apribojus kriptovaliutų reklamą, virtualių valiutų...

Rinkos
2018.06.27
„Tallinna Sadam“ neapleidžia lyderės pozicijų
„Tallinna Sadam“ neapleidžia lyderės pozicijų Premium 2

Vakarų Europos biržose įtampai dėl prekybos karų antradienį kiek atslūgus, Baltijos biržose daugiausiai...

Rinkos
2018.06.26
Medicinos bankas platina obligacijas: vilioja 7% palūkanomis
Medicinos bankas platina obligacijas: vilioja 7% palūkanomis 9

Mažiausias pagal turtą šalyje Medicinos bankas antradienį pradeda platinti 3 mln. Eur dydžio obligacijų...

Rinkos
2018.06.26
„Invalda INVL“ įsteigė fondą milžiną – dydis sieks iki 300 mln. Eur
„Invalda INVL“ įsteigė fondą milžiną – dydis sieks iki 300 mln. Eur 13

Vienos didžiausių Lietuvos investicijų valdymo įmonių „Invaldos INVL“ antrinė bendrovė „INVL Asset...

Rinkos
2018.06.26
Kinijos akcijų rinka – „meškų“ zonoje
Kinijos akcijų rinka – „meškų“ zonoje

Kinijos akcijų rinkos indeksas „Shanghai Composite“ per dieną sumenko 0,5%, o tai reiškia, kad indekso...

Rinkos
2018.06.26
Prisuktas Švedijos bankų kreditavimas „nuvalgytų“ Lietuvos BVP
Prisuktas Švedijos bankų kreditavimas „nuvalgytų“ Lietuvos BVP 6

Švedijai ar kitoms Šiaurės šalims susidūrus su ekonomikos arba finansinio stabilumo sunkumais,...

Rinkos
2018.06.26
Europos technologijų įmonės pribrendo biržai
Europos technologijų įmonės pribrendo biržai Premium

Europos technologijų sektorius šiais metais gerokai paaugino raumenis – vis daugiau bendrovių ryžtasi žengti...

Technologijos
2018.06.26
„Auga Group“ pretenduoja į Oficialųjį biržos sąrašą
„Auga Group“ pretenduoja į Oficialųjį biržos sąrašą

Lietuvos ekologinio ūkininkavimo bendrovės „Auga Group“ akcijos gali būti įtrauktos į prestižinį Oficialųjį...

Rinkos
2018.06.26
 „Luno“ taikosi į 20% Lietuvos kriptovaliutų prekybos rinkos
 „Luno“ taikosi į 20% Lietuvos kriptovaliutų prekybos rinkos 3

Tarptautinė bitkoinų ir eterio prekybos platforma „Luno“ ketina atsiriekti 20% Lietuvos kriptovaliutų keitimo...

Rinkos
2018.06.26
Konkurencijos taryba: anuitetų mokėjimo perdavimas „Sodrai“ nusižengtų laisvai konkurencijai
Konkurencijos taryba: anuitetų mokėjimo perdavimas „Sodrai“ nusižengtų laisvai konkurencijai 3

Seime kelią besiskinantis naujasis Pensijų kaupimo įstatymas, kuriame numatytas pensijų anuitetų mokėjimo...

Rinkos
2018.06.26
Global Stock Slide Stalls, Treasury Yields Recover: Markets Wrap
Global Stock Slide Stalls, Treasury Yields Recover: Markets Wrap

A global equity sell-off ran out of steam in Asia as investors continued to grapple with an escalating...

Rinkos
2018.06.26

Verslo aplinka

Patvirtintas akcizų rūkalams didinimo trimetis planas

Patvirtintas akcizų rūkalams didinimo trimetis planas

Etikos ir procedūrų komisija: B. Markauskas teisės aktų nepažeidė

ES vadovų susitikimas: reformų planus keičia gaisrų gesinimas Premium

Rinkos

Stocks Resume Drop, Asia Currencies Slide on Trade: Markets Wrap

Stocks Resume Drop, Asia Currencies Slide on Trade: Markets Wrap

SEB: kas nuo prekybinio karo nukentėtų labiausiai

Prekybos karai palauks – akcijos brangsta

Finansai

„Western Union“ Lietuvoje pernai uždirbo beveik 5 mln. Eur

„Western Union“ Lietuvoje pernai uždirbo beveik 5 mln. Eur

EK siūlymas: ES parama mažės iki 278 Eur gyventojui 

Šimonytė apie reformą: finansų šizofrenija tęsiasi Premium

Prekyba, paslaugos

Restoranų ir kavinių apyvarta smagiai kyla jau šeštą mėnesį iš eilės

Restoranų ir kavinių apyvarta smagiai kyla jau šeštą mėnesį iš eilės

Vartojame daugiau: mažmenininkų apyvarta gegužę augo 5,9%

„Kesko Senukai“ sostinėje atidarė statybų profesionalams skirtą prekybos erdvę-sandėlį

Vadyba

Kaip įmonėje išlaikyti aukščiausio lygio vadovą

Kaip įmonėje išlaikyti aukščiausio lygio vadovą Premium

Kokios valstybės labiausiai traukia talentus

Sudarytas pasaulio turistų sąrašas, lietuviai – prie labiausiai nepatekintų

Rinkodara

„Facebook“ pristato naujas taisykles politinei reklamai

„Facebook“ pristato naujas taisykles politinei reklamai

„Google“ keičia savo prekės ženklus

Komunikacijos agentūrų pajamos augo 19%

Technologijos

Sutepto e. parašo istorijoje – naujas skyrius

Sutepto e. parašo istorijoje – naujas skyrius Premium

Viceministras: įstaigų vadovų dėl kibernetinės saugos bausti neskubėsime

Vyriausybei pateikta kibernetinio saugumo strategija

Pramonė

Austrų „Pago“ prieš „Gubernijos“ „Pago Pago ginger beer“

Austrų „Pago“ prieš „Gubernijos“ „Pago Pago ginger beer“

„Vilniaus baldų“ grynasis pelnas sumažėjo 32%

„BusinessEurope“: ES ekonomikos augimas pasiekė piką, po kurio ims lėtėti

Statyba ir NT

K2 LT suplanavo laidojimo namus šalia Vilniaus vakarinio aplinkkelio

K2 LT suplanavo laidojimo namus šalia Vilniaus vakarinio aplinkkelio Premium

Grandiozinė „Vilon“ vizija – 1.000 namų miestas Premium

Vilniaus senamiestyje kuriasi viešbutis „Vilnia“ – atidarymas rugsėjį

Transportas

Pasiruošimas naujiems standartams verčia „Volkswagen“ pristabdyti gamyklas

Pasiruošimas naujiems standartams verčia „Volkswagen“ pristabdyti gamyklas

Nauja tvarka dėl vairuotojui privalomų dokumentų – tik Lietuvoje

„Pikes Peak“ rekordų estafetėje – pirmasis elektromobilis Premium

Agroverslas

A. Juškos šiltnamių ūkis: elgėsi kitaip negu stambieji, dabar patys – tarp didžiausiųjų

A. Juškos šiltnamių ūkis: elgėsi kitaip negu stambieji, dabar patys – tarp didžiausiųjų Premium

Kaimo reikalų komitetas siūlo apriboti tiesiogines išmokas ties 150.000 Eur riba

Analizė: liūtys pelno neišplovė – ūkininkų pajamos auga Premium

Energetika

„Relit“: naudota vėjo jėgainių įranga smarkiai mažina investicijas

„Relit“: naudota vėjo jėgainių įranga smarkiai mažina investicijas Premium

Sinchronizavimas su Europa vyks per „LitPol Link“ ir rezervinę jungtį

„Politico“: ketvirtadienį bus pasirašytas susitarimas dėl sinchronizacijos

Laisvalaikis

Lemiamas futbolo mūšis su Pietų Korėja Vokietijai kainuos šimtus milijonų
Lemiamas futbolo mūšis su Pietų Korėja Vokietijai kainuos šimtus milijonų
Čempionato žvaigždė – VAR sistema: kaip ir kada ji naudojama
Čempionato žvaigždė – VAR sistema: kaip ir kada ji naudojama
NSGK: „Romuvai“ gali būti suteiktas valstybės pripažinimas
NSGK: „Romuvai“ gali būti suteiktas valstybės pripažinimas
Antradienio didžiausia intriga baigėsi: Argentinai pasisekė išsiveržti į aštuntfinalį
Antradienio didžiausia intriga baigėsi: Argentinai pasisekė išsiveržti į aštuntfinalį
Pretendentas į vienišiausią darbą pasaulyje futbolo metu
Pretendentas į vienišiausią darbą pasaulyje futbolo metu

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

Šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“). Jie padeda atpažinti prisijungusius vartotojus, matuoti auditorijos dydį ir naršymo įpročius; taip mes galime keisti svetainę, kad ji būtų jums patogesnė.
Sutinku Plačiau