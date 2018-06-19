Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Stocks Drop, Bonds Jump on New U.S. Tariff Threat: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-06-19 10:06
Brendan McDermid („Reuters“ / „Scanpix“) nuotr.
Brendan McDermid („Reuters“ / „Scanpix“) nuotr.
 
Rašyti komentarą

Stocks in Asia fell alongside U.S. equity futures and Treasuries jumped as the U.S. and China engaged in a new round of trade threats. Gold climbed and the yen surged.

The steepest slides were seen in Hong Kong and China -- where the Shanghai Composite Index headed for a two-year low -- after President Donald Trump warned the U.S. will slap tariffs on more Chinese goods, prompting the Asian nation to swiftly retaliate. Japanese and South Korean shares also retreated, S&P 500 Index futures extended a slide and European futures signaled losses. The Australian dollar tumbled to its lowest in a year as commodity currencies weakened, while steel and iron ore plunged the most since March amid renewed concern over trade protectionism.

Markets ushered in a new wave of risk aversion as the war of words on trade between the world’s two-largest economies escalated just as the Federal Reserve this month signaled a faster pace of policy tightening and the European Central Bank said it will maintain its key rate until the second half of next year. China said it will hit back if the U.S. rolls out new tariffs, in response to Trump saying he has directed the U.S. Trade Representative to identify $200 billion worth of China goods for additional tariffs.

“Will it escalate from here? We’d certainly hope not, but it’s certainly a risk,” Craig Vardy, head of fixed income in Australia for BlackRock Inc., said in an interview in Sydney. “The numbers we think at the moment are pretty small. These are just warning shots going across the bows as some of these countries try and correct some of the trading numbers.”

Elsewhere, the pound steadied as U.K Prime Minister Theresa May faces a Commons vote Wednesday that could determine the outcome of Brexit talks. Oil retreated from Monday’s gains ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna this week. South Africa’s rand extended declines amid speculation Japanese retail investors were selling the currency against the yen as trade tensions mounted.

Here are some key events to watch for this week:

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks at ECB’s Forum on Central Banking on Tuesday. U.S. housing starts probably rose in May, data out Tuesday is expected to show. Draghi, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell join a panel on central bank policy in Sintra, Portugal, on Wednesday. Thailand, Philippines and Brazil central bank decisions due Wednesday. Bank of England rate decision on Thursday. Also on Thursday: U.S. jobless claims, New Zealand GDP, South Korea export data. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries meets in Vienna on Friday.And here are the main market moves:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index fell 1.6 percent, its biggest drop in almost three months, at the 3 p.m. close in Tokyo. Kospi index lost 1.5 percent. Hang Seng Index dropped 2.6 percent. Shanghai Composite Index slid 3.3 percent, on course for its lowest close since June 28, 2016. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 fell 1.2 percent. FTSE 100 futures declined 0.8 percent as of 7:04 a.m. in London. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.3 percent. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index lost 1.6 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index pared a drop to be little changed. The yen gained 0.9 percent to 109.56 per dollar. The Aussie dollar declined 0.6 percent to 73.77 U.S. cents. The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.1613. The pound traded at $1.3250, up less than 0.1 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell five basis point to 2.87 percent. Australia’s 10-year bond yield decreased six basis points to 2.61 percent.Commodities

Gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,282.25 an ounce. West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost 0.9 percent to $65.26 a barrel after rising 1.2 percent on Monday.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą RINKŲ savaitraštį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 

Rinkos

Stocks Drop, Bonds Jump on New U.S. Tariff Threat: Markets Wrap
Stocks Drop, Bonds Jump on New U.S. Tariff Threat: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia fell alongside U.S. equity futures and Treasuries jumped as the U.S. and China engaged in a...

Rinkos
10:06
Nauja biržos žvaigždė kelia likvidumą visoje biržoje
Nauja biržos žvaigždė kelia likvidumą visoje biržoje Premium

Baltijos biržose iš investuotojų akiračio nedingsta „Tallinna Sadam” akcijos, tačiau tai į naudą išeina ir...

Rinkos
2018.06.18
V. Vasiliauskas leido suprasti, kada galime sulaukti palūkanų kilstelėjimo
V. Vasiliauskas leido suprasti, kada galime sulaukti palūkanų kilstelėjimo 24

Europos centrinis bankas (ECB) palūkanų didinimo euro zonoje, tikėtina, imsis 2019 m. rudenį.

Rinkos
2018.06.18
„Lufthansa“ svarsto galimybę įsigyti „Norwegian Air“
„Lufthansa“ svarsto galimybę įsigyti „Norwegian Air“

Vežėjos „Norwegian Air“ akcijų kaina pirmadienį pašoko per 12% po to, kai „Lufthansa“ vadovas paskelbė, kad...

Transportas
2018.06.18
„Google“ investuoja 550 mln. USD į Kinijos e. prekybos milžinę
„Google“ investuoja 550 mln. USD į Kinijos e. prekybos milžinę

JAV technologijų gigantė „Google“ investuoja į stambią Kinijos elektroninės prekybos kompaniją „JD.com“.

Technologijos
2018.06.18
„Snoro“ ir Ūkio bankų administratoriui – 9 kilometrų dokumentų iššūkis
„Snoro“ ir Ūkio bankų administratoriui – 9 kilometrų dokumentų iššūkis Premium 2

„Snoro“ ir Ūkio banko bankrotų administratorių beveik tiesiogine to žodžio reikšme užslėgė popieriai – jų...

Rinkos
2018.06.18
Informacija apie bendrovę tapo neprieinama ir stambiems akcininkams
Informacija apie bendrovę tapo neprieinama ir stambiems akcininkams Premium

Dabar akcininkai yra atskirti nuo neviešos informacijos apie bendrovės veiklą – prie jos negali prieiti nei...

Finansai
2018.06.18
Perkate ar parduodate verslą? Leidimo gavimo nelaikykite formalumu
Perkate ar parduodate verslą? Leidimo gavimo nelaikykite formalumu

Verslui planuojant įsigyti ar parduoti verslą, reikėtų prisiminti Konkurencijos tarybą, nes sandorio...

Rinkos
2018.06.17
Banko klientę nustebino klausimas, ar ši lošia
Banko klientę nustebino klausimas, ar ši lošia

„Swedbank“ banko klientei teigiant, kad bankas jos klausinėjo apie lošimus, bankas to nepatvirtina, bet ir...

Rinkos
2018.06.17
Lietuvoje ir pasaulyje mažėja investuotojų vienišių
Lietuvoje ir pasaulyje mažėja investuotojų vienišių 4

Pernai gerokai sumažėjo Lietuvos gyventojų, kurie gavo nedideles pajamas iš akcijų ir kitų finansinių...

Finansai
2018.06.16
„Novaturo“ pardavimuose – besikeičiančio sezono atspindys
„Novaturo“ pardavimuose – besikeičiančio sezono atspindys Premium

Baltijos biržose penktadienį dar tebebuvo aktyviai ryškinama Talino jūrų uosto rinkos vertė ir standartinė...

Rinkos
2018.06.15
PST valdyboje – du nauji nariai
PST valdyboje – du nauji nariai

AB „Panevėžio statybos trestas“ patvirtino naujos sudėties valdybą. Joje – du nauji nariai.

Statyba ir NT
2018.06.15
Estų startuolis gavo 50 mln. USD investiciją
Estų startuolis gavo 50 mln. USD investiciją

Estijos pardavimų ir santykių su klientais programinės įrangos kūrėja „Pipedrive“ pritraukė 50 mln. USD...

Technologijos
2018.06.15
„Novaturo“ apyvarta šiemet pasiekė 55 mln. Eur
„Novaturo“ apyvarta šiemet pasiekė 55 mln. Eur 1

Didžiausio Baltijos šalių kelionių operatoriaus „Novaturas“, akcijas kotiruojančio Vilniaus ir Varšuvos...

Prekyba ir paslaugos
2018.06.15
Vienas įtakingiausių ICO nuomonės lyderių – apie bendravimą su kriptovaliutų investuotojais
Vienas įtakingiausių ICO nuomonės lyderių – apie bendravimą su kriptovaliutų investuotojais 5

Michaelas Suppo, vienas įtakingiausių kriptovaliutų pasaulio nuomonės lyderių, geriau žinomas „Supppoman“...

Rinkos
2018.06.15
„Lords LB Asset Management“ pelnas augo beveik 60%
„Lords LB Asset Management“ pelnas augo beveik 60% 1

Investicijų valdymo bendrovė „Lords LB Asset Management“ praėjusiais metais uždirbo 1,089 mln. Eur grynojo...

Rinkos
2018.06.15
AT&T ir „Time Warner Inc.“: užbaigtas ketvirtas didžiausias sandoris pasaulio žiniasklaidos istorijoje
AT&T ir „Time Warner Inc.“: užbaigtas ketvirtas didžiausias sandoris pasaulio žiniasklaidos istorijoje 2


rima.januzyte@verslozinios.lt

Rinkos
2018.06.15
SEB jungia Baltijos šalių gyvybės draudimo įmones
SEB jungia Baltijos šalių gyvybės draudimo įmones 5

SEB finansų grupė nusprendė sujungti Lietuvos, Latvijos ir Estijos gyvybės draudimo įmones ir taip...

Rinkos
2018.06.15
Stocks Mixed; Dollar Rises in Best Week Since 2016: Markets Wrap
Stocks Mixed; Dollar Rises in Best Week Since 2016: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks traded mixed Friday as plans for U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports revived concerns about global...

2018.06.15
Kredito unijos uždirbo 1,8 mln. Eur
Kredito unijos uždirbo 1,8 mln. Eur

Lietuvoje veikiančios kredito unijos šiemet pirmąjį ketvirtį dėl paskolų vertės atkūrimo, sumažintų veiklos...

Rinkos
2018.06.15

Verslo aplinka

Po muitų Kinijai atvėso JAV verslo palankumas Trumpui

Po muitų Kinijai atvėso JAV verslo palankumas Trumpui Premium

JAV atšaukia bendras karines pratybas su Pietų Korėja

Praktiką NASA pavertė verslu: tikisi įsitvirtintini ir vandens stokojančiose rinkose Premium

Rinkos

Stocks Drop, Bonds Jump on New U.S. Tariff Threat: Markets Wrap

Stocks Drop, Bonds Jump on New U.S. Tariff Threat: Markets Wrap

Nauja biržos žvaigždė kelia likvidumą visoje biržoje Premium

V. Vasiliauskas leido suprasti, kada galime sulaukti palūkanų kilstelėjimo

Finansai

Jakeliūnas: su Vyriausybe nesutariama dėl NPD išplėtimo

Jakeliūnas: su Vyriausybe nesutariama dėl NPD išplėtimo

Mokestiniams ginčams – mediacijos procedūra

„Girtekos“ grupės valdytoja pernai uždirbo 85,7 mln. Eur pelno

Prekyba, paslaugos

VVTAT nubaudė „Norfą“

VVTAT nubaudė „Norfą“

Kai kurios „Lidl“, „Maxima“, „Rimi“ parduotuvės vasarą dirba ilgiau

„Barboros“ ir „Assorti“ prekių išvežiojimo sprendimų palyginimas Premium

Vadyba

„Netflix“ personalo valdymo revoliucija: 4 drąsūs sprendimai

„Netflix“ personalo valdymo revoliucija: 4 drąsūs sprendimai

Šeimos verslo dalybos: joms ruoštis nesmagu, bet verta Premium

Keliaujantiems į N. Zelandiją teks sumokėti mokestį

Rinkodara

„Diena Media News“ vėl imasi savaitraščio „Vilniaus diena“

„Diena Media News“ vėl imasi savaitraščio „Vilniaus diena“

Tobula vieta lentynoje – šalia didžiųjų ženklų, sėkmės kodas – akcija Premium

„Tele2“ ir „Telia“ renkasi socialinių tinklų komunikacijos agentūras

Technologijos

Į Europą grįžta investuotojai – kaip jų privilioti į Lietuvą

Į Europą grįžta investuotojai – kaip jų privilioti į Lietuvą Premium

„Alnai“ nepavyko apskųsti „Sodros“ sprendimo nutraukti konkursą

„Google“ investuoja 550 mln. USD į Kinijos e. prekybos milžinę

Pramonė

Kinai siekia išpirkti Baltarusijos „Atlant“ iš valstybės

Kinai siekia išpirkti Baltarusijos „Atlant“ iš valstybės

Lietuvoje indai kurs vairavimo sistemą savavaldžiams automobiliams Premium

„Freda“ Kauno LEZ išsinuomojo antrą sklypą plėtrai Premium

Statyba ir NT

Statybų sąnaudos turės progą sumažėti: ministerija peržiūri energinius reikalavimus

Statybų sąnaudos turės progą sumažėti: ministerija peržiūri energinius reikalavimus Premium

Staškevičiaus bendrovė imasi statybų Vilniaus senamiestyje Premium

Vilniaus stoties gaivinimo vizija: įspūdinga, bet niekas neaišku Premium

Transportas

Dyzelgeito skandale suimtas „Audi“ vadovas

Dyzelgeito skandale suimtas „Audi“ vadovas

„Lufthansa“ svarsto galimybę įsigyti „Norwegian Air“

„Compensos“ vežėjų draudimo portfelį perėmusi „Balcia“ ruošia naujas paslaugas Premium

Agroverslas

„Marijampolės pieno konservų“ grynasis pelnas pernai sumažėjo beveik perpus

„Marijampolės pieno konservų“ grynasis pelnas pernai sumažėjo beveik perpus

„Mars Lietuva“ dividendams skyrė 40 mln. Eur

Kėdainių ūkyje dėl maro teks nugaišinti 850 kiaulių

Energetika

„Achema“ neatmeta galimybės stabdyti gamybą

„Achema“ neatmeta galimybės stabdyti gamybą

Energijos Lietuvai reikėjo beveik 5% daugiau

„Lietuvos energija“ savo jėgainių projektuose pažeidimų nenustatė

Laisvalaikis

VU šešiems mokslininkams suteikė išskirtinių profesorių statusą
VU šešiems mokslininkams suteikė išskirtinių profesorių statusą
Penktąją futbolo fiestos dieną nervus patampė anglai
Penktąją futbolo fiestos dieną nervus patampė anglai
LKL čempionais tapo Kauno „Žalgirio“ krepšininkai
LKL čempionais tapo Kauno „Žalgirio“ krepšininkai
Geriausi miestai, jei norite mažai dirbti ir daug uždirbti
Geriausi miestai, jei norite mažai dirbti ir daug uždirbti
Pasaulio čempionate – baudinių, technologijų ir Islandijos diena
Pasaulio čempionate – baudinių, technologijų ir Islandijos diena

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

Šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“). Jie padeda atpažinti prisijungusius vartotojus, matuoti auditorijos dydį ir naršymo įpročius; taip mes galime keisti svetainę, kad ji būtų jums patogesnė.
Sutinku Plačiau