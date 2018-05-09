Bloomberg News

Dollar Rally Rolls On as Oil Rebounds, Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-05-09 10:51
Brendan McDermid („Reuters“ / „Scanpix“) nuotr.
Brendan McDermid („Reuters“ / „Scanpix“) nuotr.
 
The dollar rallied a fourth day, roiling emerging-markets and complicating the picture for commodities as traders digest President Donald Trump’s decision to walk away from a nuclear deal with Iran. Bonds fell before a key auction of Treasuries, while stocks were mixed as earnings rolled in.

Having erased its 2018 losses earlier this week, the greenback advanced against almost every major peer. The yield on 10-year Treasuries broke above 3 percent. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index edged upward after the MSCI Asia Pacific Index retreated, while U.S. futures were slightly higher. Emerging-market equities and currencies slipped amid the dollar strength and as West Texas crude recovered past $70 in New York. Most metals fell.

The threat of an increase in geopolitical tension in the Middle East is weighing on global sentiment just as concern spreads over the implications of higher Treasury yields and a stronger dollar. Wednesday brings with it a $25 billion auction of 10-year U.S. notes, with investors waiting to see if the new bonds will carry a 3 percent coupon for the first time in almost seven years.

Elsewhere, Indonesia’s rupiah fell to a fresh 29-month low on worries about capital outflows from emerging markets. Gold slumped.

Some key events coming up this week:

Malaysia holds a general election Wednesday. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hosts South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday. The Bank of England decides on policy Thursday. U.S. inflation data for April is due the same day.And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.1 percent as of 8:14 a.m. London time, the highest in almost 14 weeks. Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.1 percent, reaching the highest in almost two weeks on its fifth consecutive advance. The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.1 percent. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index rose 0.4 percent to the highest in more than 14 weeks. Germany’s DAX Index decreased 0.1 percent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 0.2 percent. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.4 percent, the largest drop in two weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.3 percent to the highest in 19 weeks. The euro declined 0.3 percent to $1.1828, the weakest in more than 20 weeks. The British pound dipped 0.3 percent to $1.3507, the weakest in more than four months. The Japanese yen declined 0.5 percent to 109.73 per dollar, the weakest in a week on the largest drop in two weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed three basis points to 3.00 percent, the highest in two weeks on the biggest increase in almost three weeks. Germany’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.58 percent, the highest in a week. Britain’s 10-year yield increased two basis points to 1.444 percent, the highest in almost two weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 2.9 percent to $71.06 a barrel, the highest in more than three years on the largest surge in three weeks. Copper decreased 0.5 percent to $3.04 a pound, the lowest in more than a week. Gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,305.72 an ounce, the weakest in a week on the largest fall in more than a week.

Rinkos

Lietuviai šluoja keliones: „Novaturo“ pelnas pašoko 7 kartus
Lietuviai šluoja keliones: „Novaturo“ pelnas pašoko 7 kartus

Didžiausias Baltijos šalių kelionių operatorius „Novaturas“, akcijas kotiruojantis Vilniaus ir Varšuvos...

Rinkos
11:02
Rinkos
10:51
Po JAV pasitraukimo iš susitarimo Iranu – naftos kainų šuolis
Po JAV pasitraukimo iš susitarimo Iranu – naftos kainų šuolis

Naftos kainos grįžta prie aukščiausių lygių nuo 2014 metų, Donaldui Trumpui, JAV prezidentui, paskelbus, kad...

Rinkos
10:44
Kito bandymo nebus – „Rimi Lietuvos“ ir „Iki“ sandoris žlugo
Kito bandymo nebus – „Rimi Lietuvos“ ir „Iki“ sandoris žlugo Premium 17

Švedijos milžinė „ICA gruppen“, per pusantrų metų patyrusi apie 60 mln. SEK (5,7 mln. Eur) sąnaudų, susijusių...

Prekyba ir paslaugos
06:00
„Swedbank“ grupės prezidentė: Lietuvoje auga konkurencija tarp bankų, Švedijoje – ne krizė
„Swedbank“ grupės prezidentė: Lietuvoje auga konkurencija tarp bankų, Švedijoje – ne krizė Premium 10

Bankų skaičiaus Lietuvoje mažėjimas nereiškia konkurencijos susitraukimo, tikina Birgitte Bonnesen, Švedijos...

Rinkos
2018.05.08
Baltijos biržos sulauks naujoko: paaiškėjo detalių
Baltijos biržos sulauks naujoko: paaiškėjo detalių

Investuotojai Baltijos biržose pozityviai antradienį įvertino „Grigeo“ rezultatus, aktyviai prekiavo Šiaulių...

Rinkos
2018.05.08
Investicijų valdytojai: pensijų reforma stumiama paskubomis
Investicijų valdytojai: pensijų reforma stumiama paskubomis 1

Lietuvos investicinių ir pensijų fondų asociacija (LIPFA) teigia, kad Vyriausybės siūlomą pensijų reformą...

Rinkos
2018.05.08
Iškėlė klausimą, ar pensijų reforma atitinka Konstituciją: prabilta apie ieškinius
Iškėlė klausimą, ar pensijų reforma atitinka Konstituciją: prabilta apie ieškinius Premium 1

Vyriausybei užsimojus reformuoti pensijų kaupimo sistemą ir atsisakyti nuo 2020 m. planuoto pervedimų...

Rinkos
2018.05.08
Kviečių kaina šovė į viršų, bet džiaugtis dar anksti
Kviečių kaina šovė į viršų, bet džiaugtis dar anksti Premium

Prasti orai ir dėl žemų kviečių supirkimo kainų mažėjantys pasėlių plotai byloja apie mažesnį grūdų derlių...

Agroverslas
2018.05.08
Stocks in Asia Rise as Dollar Fluctuates; Oil Dips: Markets Wrap
Stocks in Asia Rise as Dollar Fluctuates; Oil Dips: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks climbed Tuesday, extending a gradual recovery after declines in recent weeks stoked by concerns...

Rinkos
2018.05.08
„Prudentis“ pelną pernai padidino dvigubai
„Prudentis“ pelną pernai padidino dvigubai

Audriaus Balaišio vadovaujama Lietuvos investicijų valdymo įmonė „Prudentis“ pernai uždirbo 824.000 Eur...

Rinkos
2018.05.07
Nafta tokia brangi, kokia nebuvo jau nuo 2014 m.
Nafta tokia brangi, kokia nebuvo jau nuo 2014 m. 9

WTI rūšies naftos kaina pirmadienį pakilo virš 70 USD, o „Brent“ rūšies naftos kaina artėja prie 76 USD už...

Rinkos
2018.05.07
Įvertino Šiaulių banko rezultatus: -2,3%
Įvertino Šiaulių banko rezultatus: -2,3% Premium 2

Šiaulių banko rezultatus finansų makleriai įvardijo kaip atitikusius lūkesčius, visgi rinka turėjo savo...

Rinkos
2018.05.07
Kredito unijų rinkos naujokė susiskaičiavo rezultatus
Kredito unijų rinkos naujokė susiskaičiavo rezultatus

Jungtinės centrinės kredito unijos narės, veikiančios su prekės ženklu „Kreda“, uždirbo 0,9 mln. Eur grynojo...

Rinkos
2018.05.07
Užbaigtas „MG Valdos“ sandoris
Užbaigtas „MG Valdos“ sandoris 2

Užbaigtas trečdalio NT plėtros UAB „MG Valda“ akcijų pardavimo sandoris – 100% akcijų nuo šiol netiesiogiai...

Statyba ir NT
2018.05.07
„Tesla“ degina ne kurą, ji degina pinigus
„Tesla“ degina ne kurą, ji degina pinigus Premium 7

Bendrovei, kurią įkūręs Elonas Muskas užvedė elektromobilių rinką, dar šiemet gali pritrūkti pinigų.

Technologijos
2018.05.07
Vyriausybė pustrečių metų pasiskolino už 0,069%
Vyriausybė pustrečių metų pasiskolino už 0,069%

Lietuvos Vyriausybė vidaus rinkoje 2 metams ir kiek daugiau kaip 7 mėnesiams pasiskolino 25 mln. Eur už...

Rinkos
2018.05.07
G. Žiemelio „AviaAM Leasing“ didins veiklos apimtis Kipre
G. Žiemelio „AviaAM Leasing“ didins veiklos apimtis Kipre 4

Gedimino Žiemelio kontroliuojama aviacijos grupė „AviaAM Leasing”, prekiaujanti ir nuomojanti lėktuvus visame...

Transportas
2018.05.07
Su Ilja Laurso pagalba ir lėšomis kuria milijardinį technologijų įmonių fondą
Su Ilja Laurso pagalba ir lėšomis kuria milijardinį technologijų įmonių fondą 30

Rizikos kapitalo fondas „Nextury Ventures“ ir investicijų valdymo įmonė „Synergy Finance“ kuria investicijų į...

Rinkos
2018.05.07
Šiaulių banko veiklos rodikliai gerėjo
Šiaulių banko veiklos rodikliai gerėjo

Pirmąjį ketvirtį Šiaulių bankas didino grynąsias palūkanų, komisinių pajamas, augo paskolų ir indėlių...

Rinkos
2018.05.07

