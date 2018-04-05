Bloomberg News

Stocks in Asia Gain as U.S. Bounces on Trade Hopes: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-04-05 09:56
Stocks in Asia followed U.S. equities higher as investors reassessed the danger of a trade-damaging spiral of tariff increases in the world’s top two economies. The U.S. dollar climbed and Treasuries were steady.

Japanese and South Korean shares led gains in the region and Australian equities advanced, with markets in China and Hong Kong closed Thursday for holidays. Optimism looked to spread to Europe where equity-index futures gained. The S&P 500 Index swung from a loss to close up 1.2 percent, and 10-year Treasury yields turned higher, after traders’ optimism grew that the U.S. and China will step back from the brink of a trade war. Representatives from China and the U.S. left the door open for a negotiated solution to avoid tariff proposals that wouldn’t take effect for months.

Federal Reserve officials highlighted the difficulty in assessing the impact of the trade dispute uncertainty to an otherwise bright economic outlook. A board member, Lael Brainard, said trade policy is "certainly something that I take into account, in thinking about risks.”

Investors are adapting to intraday swings in equities after years of relative calm. They are having to weigh the growing protectionist rhetoric between the U.S. and China against the chances of measures having a meaningful effect on the still-upbeat global growth picture.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar led declines against the greenback after Australia’s three-month bank bill swap rate fell for the first time in almost two months. Oil gained after a larger-than-expected drop in crude stockpiles. Bitcoin held below $7,000. Gold retreated as risk aversion faded.

Here are some key events on the calendar for the remainder of this week:

U.S. employment data are due Friday; the jobless rate probably fell in March after holding at 4.1 percent for five straight months. The Reserve Bank of India decides on policy Thursday.These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index gained 1.1 percent at the close in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.5 percent. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.2 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 were up 0.3 percent. The underlying gauge gained 1.2 percent Wednesday. Contracts on the FTSE 100 Index jumped 1.3 percent as of 7:08 a.m. London time and Euro Stoxx 50 futures also advanced 1.3 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1 percent. The yen declined 0.1 percent 106.90 per dollar. The Aussie dollar dropped 0.4 percent to 76.87 U.S. cents. The euro was at $1.2272.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose almost one basis point to 2.81 percent. Australia’s 10-year yield rose almost three basis points to 2.66 percent. The three-year yield dropped almost two basis points to 2.14 percent. The German 10-year bund yield rose almost two basis points to 0.52 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4 percent to $63.62 a barrel. Gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,328.65 an ounce.

Rinkos

Rinkos
09:56
Medicinos bankas pelną didino 3 kartus
Medicinos bankas pelną didino 3 kartus

Verslininko Sauliaus Karoso valdomas Medicinos bankas 2017 m. uždirbo 1,65 mln. Eur grynojo pelno - 3 kartus...

Rinkos
09:55
IBS ruošiasi žengti į Maskvos biržą, sieks pritraukti per 100 mln. USD
IBS ruošiasi žengti į Maskvos biržą, sieks pritraukti per 100 mln. USD

Rusijos informacinių technologijų paslaugų bendrovė IBS ruošiasi žygiui į Maskvos vertybinių popierių biržą.

Technologijos
08:30
„Pieno žvaigždėse“ – akcininkų karai dėl įtakos
„Pieno žvaigždėse“ – akcininkų karai dėl įtakos Premium

Vienoje didžiausių Lietuvos pieno perdirbimo įmonių „Pieno žvaigždės“ verda didžiųjų akcininkų kova dėl...

Rinkos
06:00
Biržose tvinko investuotojų baimė
Biržose tvinko investuotojų baimė Premium 1

Vakarų Europos biržose plintančios slogios nuotaikos trečiadienį buvo juntamos ir Baltijos biržose, kur taip...

Rinkos
2018.04.04
Šiaulių bankas pirko savo akcijų darbuotojams
Šiaulių bankas pirko savo akcijų darbuotojams 2

Šiaulių bankas „Nasdaq Vilniaus“ biržoje pirko paties banko akcijų.

Rinkos
2018.04.04
„Spotify“ sublizgėjo biržoje
„Spotify“ sublizgėjo biržoje

Švedijos muzikos internetu transliavimo milžinės „Spotify“ debiutas akcijų rinkoje buvo sėkmingas ir leido...

Technologijos
2018.04.04
Dviračių dalijimosi platforma „Mobike“ perkama už 2,7 mlrd. USD
Dviračių dalijimosi platforma „Mobike“ perkama už 2,7 mlrd. USD 2

Kinijos dviračių dalijimosi platformos bendrovė „Mobike“ nupirkta už 2,7 mlrd. USD. Ją įsigyja interneto...

Technologijos
2018.04.04
Pradėti investuoti pataria tik sukaupus „juodos dienos“ fondą
Pradėti investuoti pataria tik sukaupus „juodos dienos“ fondą 6

Lietuvos gyventojų finansinė padėtis išlieka įtempta, visgi, norint ją pagerinti, net ir bankų atstovai...

Rinkos
2018.04.04
Iš „Olympic“ besitraukiantys pinigai ieškojo naujo darbo
Iš „Olympic“ besitraukiantys pinigai ieškojo naujo darbo Premium

Investuotojai Baltijos biržoje pinigus iš „Olympic“ pozicijos permetinėjo į kitas, stebėtinai teigiamai...

Rinkos
2018.04.03
„Filipopolis“ jungiasi prie Vokietijos „Henkell & Co.-Gruppe“
„Filipopolis“ jungiasi prie Vokietijos „Henkell & Co.-Gruppe“ 2

Tarptautinė įmonių grupė „Henkell & Co.-Gruppe“ įsigijo specializuoto alkoholinių gėrimų distributoriaus...

Agroverslas
2018.04.03
„Aprangos“ rezultatai: augimą Estijoje nustelbė kritimas Lietuvoje
„Aprangos“ rezultatai: augimą Estijoje nustelbė kritimas Lietuvoje 5

Nepaisant augusio parduotuvių ploto ir kilusios apyvartos Estijoje, šių metų pirmąjį ketvirtį, palyginti su...

Prekyba ir paslaugos
2018.04.03
Lietuvos bankas įvardijo 3 problemas ICO sektoriuje
Lietuvos bankas įvardijo 3 problemas ICO sektoriuje 3

Pirminių kriptovaliutos siūlymų (angl. initial coin offering, ICO) rinkoje, žiūrint iš reguliuotojo...

Rinkos
2018.04.03
Paaiškėjo „Spotify“ orientacinė akcijų kaina
Paaiškėjo „Spotify“ orientacinė akcijų kaina 4

Į NYSE biržą žengiančios Švedijos muzikos transliavimo internetu milžinės „Spotify“ orientacinė akcijų kaina...

Rinkos
2018.04.03
„MG Baltic“ supirkinės „Gubernijos“ akcijas
„MG Baltic“ supirkinės „Gubernijos“ akcijas

Koncernui „MG Baltic“ priklausanti įmonė „MV Group production“ ketina teikti privalomą siūlymą įsigyti...

Rinkos
2018.04.03
Mockus iš Vingilio perka 33,33%  „MG Valdos“ akcijų
Mockus iš Vingilio perka 33,33%  „MG Valdos“ akcijų 9

UAB „Koncerno „MG Baltic“ prezidentas Darius Mockus iš Rolando Vingilio investicijų bendrovės UAB „Extera...

Rinkos
2018.04.03
Stocks Show Resilience Amid Tech Slump; Euro Gains: Markets Wrap
Stocks Show Resilience Amid Tech Slump; Euro Gains: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Europe fell as markets reopened after the long weekend, but declines were muted compared to...

Rinkos
2018.04.03
ICO įgyvendinimo užkulisiai: ką pasakoja išjungus diktofoną
ICO įgyvendinimo užkulisiai: ką pasakoja išjungus diktofoną Premium 3

Startuoliui sėkmingai įgyvendinus ICO, naujienose matome besišypsančius jo atstovų veidus ir bendro pobūdžio...

Rinkos
2018.04.03
NPD akcijų pardavimo pajamoms taikomas abiem sutuoktiniams
NPD akcijų pardavimo pajamoms taikomas abiem sutuoktiniams 2

VMI paaiškina, kaip apmokestinamos iš vertybinių popierių pardavimo gautos pajamos.

Finansai
2018.04.02
Lietuvos virsmas į „fintech“ centrą – su grėsmių prieskoniu
Lietuvos virsmas į „fintech“ centrą – su grėsmių prieskoniu Premium

Lietuvos siekis tapti regioniniu finansinių technologijų („fintech“) centru pradėjo kelti nerimą Valstybės...

Rinkos
2018.04.02

Verslo aplinka

Bandys sujungti energetikos reguliuotojus

Bandys sujungti energetikos reguliuotojus Premium

Šifruojant diplomatinį kodą

Kinijos gynybos ministras Maskvoje pasiuntė signalą JAV

Rinkos

Stocks in Asia Gain as U.S. Bounces on Trade Hopes: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia Gain as U.S. Bounces on Trade Hopes: Markets Wrap

Medicinos bankas pelną didino 3 kartus

„Pieno žvaigždėse“ – akcininkų karai dėl įtakos Premium

Finansai

2018 m. pajamų deklaracijose – nauji tarifai ir lengvatos

2018 m. pajamų deklaracijose – nauji tarifai ir lengvatos

Bankai: nurašomos IT sistemos pelno mokesčio nesumažins Premium

Biudžeto perteklius – rekordinis, bet nepakankamas krizei atremti

Prekyba, paslaugos

JAV ir Kinijos pabūklai užtaisyti muitais

JAV ir Kinijos pabūklai užtaisyti muitais Premium

Kinija ir JAV išsitraukė prekybos karo ginklus: paskelbė, kam įveda muitus

„Aprangos“ rezultatai: augimą Estijoje nustelbė kritimas Lietuvoje

Vadyba

LRT pradeda vadovauti nauja direktorė Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė

LRT pradeda vadovauti nauja direktorė Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė

Metų CEO rinkimai: kuris vadovas triumfuos šįmet

Indija stato naują miestą, kad pritrauktų investuotojų

Rinkodara

Pratęsiama paraiškų registracija konkursui „Password 2018“

Pratęsiama paraiškų registracija konkursui „Password 2018“

„Publicum Group” parduoda agentūrą „Love”

„Pigu.lt“ dirbs su komunikacijos agentūra „Gravitas Partners“

Technologijos

Kuriama nauja juridinė forma, jos apraše – „blockchain“ ir ICO

Kuriama nauja juridinė forma, jos apraše – „blockchain“ ir ICO Premium

Mokslininkai boikotavo Pietų Korėjos universitetą, bijoma robotų žudikų

IBS ruošiasi žengti į Maskvos biržą, sieks pritraukti per 100 mln. USD

Pramonė

„Grigeo“ planuoja beveik 4 mln. Eur dividendams

„Grigeo“ planuoja beveik 4 mln. Eur dividendams

Baldų gamintojus kelia pačių kurti produktai Premium

Lietuvos gynybos pramonės įmonės Vašingtone tikisi naujų sandorių

Statyba ir NT

„Eika“ žengia į Kauną: su „Etapas Group“ ruošia bendrabutį studentams

„Eika“ žengia į Kauną: su „Etapas Group“ ruošia bendrabutį studentams Premium

Krašto apsaugos statiniams – paprastesnė statybos leidimų procedūra

Kaune pradėta Savanorių prospekto rekonstrukcija

Transportas

Atstatytas Europos skrydžių kontrolės sistemos veikimas

Atstatytas Europos skrydžių kontrolės sistemos veikimas

 „Termicom“ į Šiaulių oro uostą investuos 10 mln. Eur, statys dirbtuves „Boeing" ir „Airbus" orlaiviams

Nuo balandžio nauji automobilių modeliai – tik su „eCall“ sistema

Agroverslas

Kiaulininkystės lyderis Lietuvoje sektoriaus plėtros nesitiki

Kiaulininkystės lyderis Lietuvoje sektoriaus plėtros nesitiki Premium

Uogų augintojams prognozuoja gerus metus: vartojimas auga visame pasaulyje

Dėl sveikesnio produkto „Nestle“ pakeitė naudojamo cukraus struktūrą

Energetika

„Švyturys–Utenos alus“ įdarbino saulę

„Švyturys–Utenos alus“ įdarbino saulę

„Independence“ nauda – ne tik dujos Premium

„Klaipėdos nafta“ padės amerikiečiams įrengti SkGD terminalus

Laisvalaikis

Sudarytas minėtinų Lietuvai reikšmingų įvykių ir asmenybių sąrašas
Sudarytas minėtinų Lietuvai reikšmingų įvykių ir asmenybių sąrašas
„Gastronomikos“ šefas Čeprackas: mes neužsidarome, mes keliamės į žiauriai fantastišką vietą
„Gastronomikos“ šefas Čeprackas: mes neužsidarome, mes keliamės į žiauriai fantastišką vietą
Prieš 50 metų nušautas Martinas Lutheris Kingas
Prieš 50 metų nušautas Martinas Lutheris Kingas
Apleista Vilniaus teritorija po poros metų virs japonišku sodu
Apleista Vilniaus teritorija po poros metų virs japonišku sodu
Tuktuko meditacijos Šri Lankoje
Tuktuko meditacijos Šri Lankoje

