„Financial Times“ paskelbė geriausias 2018 m. knygas
„Financial Times“ sudarė kasmetinį geriausių šiemet išleistų knygų sąrašą. Skaitytojų dėmesio verčiausius leidinius atrinko FT autoriai ir pašnekovai.
Geriausios knygos apie ekonomiką:
- „Are Chief Executives Overpaid“, Deborah Hargreaves;
- „The Myth of Capitalism“, Jonathan Tepper, Denise Hearn;
- „Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World“, Adam Tooze.
(Išrinko Martinas Wolfas, FT ekonomikos žurnalistas.)
Geriausios knygos kritikų vertinimu:
- „Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup“, John Carreyrou;
- „Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World“, Anand Giridharadas;
- „The Law of Blood: Thinking and Acting as a Nazi“, Johann Chapoutot.
(Išrinko FT autoriai ir pašnekovai.)
Geriausios knygos apie verslą:
- „Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World“, Tom Wright, Bradley Hope;
- „Bullshit Jobs“, David Graeber;
- „Fifty Million Rising: The New Generation of Working Women Transforming the Muslim World“, Saadia Zahidi.
(Išrinko Andrew Hillas, FT vyr. redaktoriaus pavaduotojas, rašantis vadovavimo temomis.)
Geriausios knygos skaitytojų nuomone:
- „Factfulness: Ten Reasons We're Wrong About the World“, Hans Rosling;
- „The White Darkness“, David Grann;
- „The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War“, Ben MacIntyre;
- „Social Creature“, Tara Isabella Burton;
- „The Long Take“, Robin Robertson;
- „Square“ („Shape“ trilgija), Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen;
- „The Female Persuasion“, Meg Wolitzer;
- „Educated“, Tara Westover;
- „Dictatorland: The Men Who Stole Africa“, Paul Kenyon;
- „AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order“, Kai-Fu Lee.
Geriausios grožinės literatūros knygos (anglakalbių autorių):
- „Milkman“, Anna Burns;
- „The Silence of the Girls“, Pat Barker;
- „The Female Persuasion“, Meg Wolitzer.
(Sudarė Rebecca Rose, FT knygų apžvalgininkė.)
Geriausios į anglų kalbą išverstos grožinės literatūros knygos:
- „Killing Commendatore“, Haruki Murakami;
- „China Drea,“, Ma Jian;
- The Piranhas: The Boy Bosses of Naples, Roberto Saviano.
(Sudarė Angelis Gurria-Quintana, vertėjas ir istorikas.)
Geriausios knygos apie technologijas:
- „The Space Barons: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the Quest to Colonize the Cosmos“, Christian Davenport;
- „21 Lessons for the 21st Century“, Yuval Harari;
- „Hello World: How to be Human in the Age of the Machine“, Hannah Fry.
(Sudarė Johnas Thornhillas, FT Inovacijų skilties redaktorius.)
Geriausios knygos apie politiką:
- „Great Delusion: Liberal Dreams and International Realities“, John J. Mearsheimer;
- „Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment“, Francis Fukuyama;
- „Whiteshift: Populism, Immigration and the Future of White Majorities“, Eric Kaufmann.
(Sudarė Gideonas Rachmanas, FT Užsienio naujienų redaktorius.)
Visą šiemet geriausių knygų sąrašą rasite čia.
