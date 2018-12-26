„Financial Times“ paskelbė geriausias 2018 m. knygas

Geriausių šių metų knygų sąrašą sudarė „Financial Times“ autoriai ir pašnekovai. VŽ koliažas.
„Financial Times“ sudarė kasmetinį geriausių šiemet išleistų knygų sąrašą. Skaitytojų dėmesio verčiausius leidinius atrinko FT autoriai ir pašnekovai.

Geriausios knygos apie ekonomiką:

  • „Are Chief Executives Overpaid“, Deborah Hargreaves;
  • „The Myth of Capitalism“, Jonathan Tepper, Denise Hearn;
  • „Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World“, Adam Tooze.

(Išrinko Martinas Wolfas, FT ekonomikos žurnalistas.)

Geriausios knygos kritikų vertinimu:

  • „Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup“, John Carreyrou;
  • „Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World“, Anand Giridharadas;
  • „The Law of Blood: Thinking and Acting as a Nazi“, Johann Chapoutot.

(Išrinko FT autoriai ir pašnekovai.)

Geriausios knygos apie verslą:

  • „Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World“,  Tom Wright, Bradley Hope;
  • „Bullshit Jobs“, David Graeber;
  • „Fifty Million Rising: The New Generation of Working Women Transforming the Muslim World“, Saadia Zahidi.

(Išrinko Andrew Hillas, FT vyr. redaktoriaus pavaduotojas, rašantis vadovavimo temomis.)

Geriausios knygos skaitytojų nuomone:

  • „Factfulness: Ten Reasons We're Wrong About the World“, Hans Rosling;
  • „The White Darkness“, David Grann;
  • „The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War“, Ben MacIntyre;
  • „Social Creature“, Tara Isabella Burton;
  • „The Long Take“, Robin Robertson;
  • „Square“ („Shape“ trilgija), Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen;
  • „The Female Persuasion“, Meg Wolitzer;
  • „Educated“, Tara Westover;
  • „Dictatorland: The Men Who Stole Africa“, Paul Kenyon;
  • „AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order“, Kai-Fu Lee.

Geriausios grožinės literatūros knygos (anglakalbių autorių):

  • „Milkman“, Anna Burns;
  • „The Silence of the Girls“, Pat Barker;
  • „The Female Persuasion“, Meg Wolitzer.

(Sudarė Rebecca Rose, FT knygų apžvalgininkė.)

Geriausios į anglų kalbą išverstos grožinės literatūros knygos:

  • „Killing Commendatore“, Haruki Murakami;
  • „China Drea,“, Ma Jian;
  • The Piranhas: The Boy Bosses of Naples, Roberto Saviano.

(Sudarė Angelis Gurria-Quintana, vertėjas ir istorikas.)

Geriausios knygos apie technologijas:

  • „The Space Barons: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the Quest to Colonize the Cosmos“, Christian Davenport;
  • „21 Lessons for the 21st Century“,  Yuval Harari;
  • „Hello World: How to be Human in the Age of the Machine“, Hannah Fry.

(Sudarė Johnas Thornhillas, FT Inovacijų skilties redaktorius.)

Geriausios knygos apie politiką:

  • „Great Delusion: Liberal Dreams and International Realities“, John J. Mearsheimer;
  • „Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment“, Francis Fukuyama;
  • „Whiteshift: Populism, Immigration and the Future of White Majorities“, Eric Kaufmann.

(Sudarė Gideonas Rachmanas, FT Užsienio naujienų redaktorius.)

Visą šiemet geriausių knygų sąrašą rasite čia.

