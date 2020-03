2020-ųjų olimpiados ugnies įžiebimo ceremonija Graikijoje vyko be žiūrovų

European Commissioner for Innovation and Youth Mariya Gabriel, the fourth torchbearer, holds the torch of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games following the flame lighting ceremony at the closed Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Greek Olympic officials are holding a pared-down flame-lighting ceremony for the Tokyo Games due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Both Wednesday's dress rehearsal and Thursday's lighting ceremony are closed to the public, while organizers have slashed the number of officials from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Organizing Committee, as well as journalists at the flame-lighting. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

BNS