Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Asia Stocks Decline Amid Mixed China Economic Data: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-07-16 09:38
An investor sits in front of screens showing stock board information at a securities company in Hanoi, Vietnam July 6, 2018. Picture taken July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kham
An investor sits in front of screens showing stock board information at a securities company in Hanoi, Vietnam July 6, 2018. Picture taken July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kham
 
Rašyti komentarą

Asian stocks fell as mixed economic data in China failed to allay concern about the world’s second largest economy’s ability to the withstand the risks of a trade war. Crude slid and the yen traded near the weakest level since January.

Equities from Sydney to Shanghai dropped, while those in Hong Kong recouped losses during the morning. Volumes were down in most markets with Japan shut for a public holiday. The yen held its recent losses after posting its biggest weekly slide in 10 months. Oil fell below $71 a barrel amid speculation the Trump administration is considering tapping into emergency crude supplies. U.S. equity futures ticker higher after Friday’s gains pushed the S&P 500 back above 2,800, with a pause in trade tensions outweighing a mixed start to the earnings season.

Trade tensions have eased somewhat as officials in Beijing appeared to moderate their response to President Donald Trump’s tariff threats amid a slowing economy, falling stock market and a weak currency. Data Monday showed China’s economic growth slowed in line with expectations, signaling broadly stable output. Retail sales increased by a better-than-expected 9 percent in June from a year earlier, while industrial output in June slowed to a 6 percent rise. Later this week investors expect Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to lay the groundwork for further tightening.

These are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season continues with reports due from companies including: Bank of America, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, American Express, Netflix, Microsoft, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson and IBM. U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold their first summit together. Fed’s Powell delivers the semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to the Senate Banking Committee and answers lawmakers’ questions.

And here are the main market moves: Stocks

Hang Seng slid 0.3 percent as of 2:07 p.m. in Hong Kong, having slipped as much as 0.7 percent earlier. Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 0.9 percent. Shanghai Composite declined 0.8 percent. South Korea’s Kospi index slipped 0.4 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.5 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index were up 0.1 percent. The underlying gauge rose 0.1 percent Friday.

Currencies

The Japanese yen slid less than 0.1 percent to 112.39 per dollar. The offshore yuan slid 0.1 percent to 6.7048 per dollar. The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1703. The British pound rose 0.2 percent to $1.3248.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 2.83 percent Friday. Australian 10-year government bond yields were steady at 2.63 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.6 percent to $70.60 a barrel. Gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,243.64 an ounce.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą VERSLO naujienlaiškį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 
Temos:

Verslo aplinka

Kinijos BVP augimas lėtėjo, tačiau vis dar atitiko valdžios tikslą

Kinijos BVP augimas lėtėjo, tačiau vis dar atitiko valdžios tikslą

Konservatorių pasirinkimas – Nausėda, Šimonytė, Ušackas ar Pavilionis Premium

Agrokoncerną vejasi trąšų muitai Premium

Rinkos

„Novaturas“ birželį pardavimus didino 26%

„Novaturas“ birželį pardavimus didino 26%

Investuotojos ašaros banko ir rinkos prievaizdo nesugraudino

Statistikos išvakarėse investuotojams prisireikė „Novaturo“

Finansai

Ar svarbu, kas moka mokesčius nuo algos

Ar svarbu, kas moka mokesčius nuo algos

Dvigubos atsakomybės už nesumokėtus mokesčius nebebus

VMI galės atskleisti daugiau informacijos apie mokesčių mokėtoją

Prekyba, paslaugos

Kai plėtra užtrunka: patalpų laukia dvejus metus, kliento palauks dar trejus

Kai plėtra užtrunka: patalpų laukia dvejus metus, kliento palauks dar trejus Premium

Futbolo įtaka: daugiau uždirbo lažybų punktai, prekybininkai ir kavinės

„Maxima“ nesibylinės dėl vaikams skirtos akcijos

Vadyba

Už kokį elgesį galima atleisti darbuotoją

Už kokį elgesį galima atleisti darbuotoją Premium

Kodėl buvę darbuotojai tampa verslo pirkėjais

Kiek kainuoja darbuotojų nuklydimai internete

Rinkodara

„Evian“ strategija: ikoniškas reklamas keičia tūkstantmečio karta

„Evian“ strategija: ikoniškas reklamas keičia tūkstantmečio karta

Grožio pramonė tikisi išvengti „Amazon“ girnų Premium

„Callcredit“ keičia prekės ženklą

Technologijos

RRT atnaujino savo svetainę už 7.500 Eur 

RRT atnaujino savo svetainę už 7.500 Eur 

Bezoso raketų kompanija į kosmosą skraidins už bent 200.000 USD

Prezidentė pasirašė inovacijas skatinančius įstatymus

Pramonė

„Sportinė aviacija ir KO“ sertifikuoja sklandytuvą su elektros varikliu

„Sportinė aviacija ir KO“ sertifikuoja sklandytuvą su elektros varikliu

Valstybė užsakys rinkoje neegzistuojančių produktų už 8,4 mln. Eur

Teismas: Gariūnai su Ūkio ministerija galės bendrauti „laisva forma“

Statyba ir NT

Parduota didžiausia Lietuvos transporto infrastruktūros projektavimo grupė 

Parduota didžiausia Lietuvos transporto infrastruktūros projektavimo grupė 

Aukcionui ruošiamas hektaras žemės su pastatais Žvėryne Premium

Į butų plėtotojų kišenes plaukia rekordiškai daug pinigų, bet ateitis miglota Premium

Transportas

VŽ bando: ko verti naujieji „Hyundai“ SUV modeliai

VŽ bando: ko verti naujieji „Hyundai“ SUV modeliai

„Girteka Logistics“ vadovas E. Liachovičius: sakyti, kad esi didžiausias, būtų neatsakinga Premium

VŽ bando: „Ford EcoSport“ su braziliškais genais

Agroverslas

Pieno supirkimo kainos sumažėjo dar 1,4%

Pieno supirkimo kainos sumažėjo dar 1,4%

Valdžiai ketinant griežtinti verslinę žvejybą, žvejai baiminasi likti be darbo

„Baltic Agro“ grynasis pelnas ūgtelėjo 3,9 karto

Energetika

Teismas nepatvirtino Energetikos inspekcijos ir „Danpower“ taikos sutarties

Teismas nepatvirtino Energetikos inspekcijos ir „Danpower“ taikos sutarties

„Inter RAO Lietuvos“ valdybai vadovaus Panina

Individualioms saulės jėgainėms – 3,3 mln. Eur Premium

Laisvalaikis

Du brangiausi pasaulio miestai – Šveicarijoje
Du brangiausi pasaulio miestai – Šveicarijoje
VŽ bando: ko verti naujieji „Hyundai“ SUV modeliai
VŽ bando: ko verti naujieji „Hyundai“ SUV modeliai
Knyga atostogoms: „Neregimieji“
Knyga atostogoms: „Neregimieji“
Iliustruotoji istorija: paskutinė kelionė
Iliustruotoji istorija: paskutinė kelionė
Verta aplankyti: Lietuvos dizaino šimtmetis
Verta aplankyti: Lietuvos dizaino šimtmetis

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

Šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“). Jie padeda atpažinti prisijungusius vartotojus, matuoti auditorijos dydį ir naršymo įpročius; taip mes galime keisti svetainę, kad ji būtų jums patogesnė.
Sutinku Plačiau