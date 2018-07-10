Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Asian Stocks Show Muted Gains; Treasuries Slip: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-07-10 09:27
FILE PHOTO: An investor holds onto prayer beads as he watches a board showing stock prices at a brokerage office in Beijing, China, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: An investor holds onto prayer beads as he watches a board showing stock prices at a brokerage office in Beijing, China, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
 
Rašyti komentarą

Stocks in Asia edged higher, extending a rise from a nine-month low amid optimism the upcoming earnings season will be robust enough to overshadow a rise in trade tensions.

Equities in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea rose after the S&P 500 Index climbed to the upper end of its recent trading range. Regional gains were muted as shares in Shanghai and Sydney bucked the positive trend. Still, the yen fell past 111 per dollar and 10-year Treasury yields ticked higher as risk aversion faded. With U.S. President Donald Trump focusing on a Supreme Court pick and upcoming trip to Europe, trade-war headlines have faded since last Friday’s imposition of U.S. and Chinese tariff hikes.

With JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo among those companies kicking off earnings season later this week, there’s hope that strong results can buffet a run of positive economic data. While trade tension may have put a lid on investment gains, it has done little to estimates for profits which are still expected to grow at 20 percent in the second quarter.

“Strong U.S. growth is leading the global expansion and powering corporate earnings, but uncertainty around the outlook is rising and financial conditions are tightening,” said Richard Turnill, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock Inc.

The pound remained under pressure after the resignation of two of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s most senior ministers in one day, throwing the U.K. government into turmoil over negotiations to leave the European Union. Elsewhere, crude fluctuated around $74 a barrel in New York as U.S. crude stockpiles were seen declining for the fourth time in five weeks.

These are some events to look out for this week:

Chinese trade data due at the end of the week will probably show slightly slower export growth, after early indicators pointed to softer overseas demand and weaker export orders, Bloomberg Economics said. The most noteworthy U.S. data is the June inflation report on Thursday, which consensus expects will show both headline and core price growth picking up. There’s another deluge of Treasury debt sales too, with a total $156 billion of notes and bills offered. Earnings season gets going with JPMorgan and Citigroup among the largest companies due to give results, as well as India’s Infosys Ltd.

Here are the main market moves: Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.7 percent at 2:30 p.m. in Tokyo. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite index slid 0.3 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.3 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent. The underlying gauge gained 0.9 percent Monday for its third day of gains. Futures on the U.K.’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. The euro was little changed at $1.1744. The pound fell 0.2 percent to $1.3238. The Japanese yen slid 0.3 percent to 111.19 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up one basis point to 2.86 percent. Australian 10-year government bond yields added two basis points to 2.635 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6 percent to $74.28 a barrel. Gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,258.42 an ounce.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą VERSLO naujienlaiškį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 
Temos:

Verslo aplinka

JK premjerė pradeda vadovauti atsinaujinusiam ministrų kabinetui

JK premjerė pradeda vadovauti atsinaujinusiam ministrų kabinetui

Pirmos salvės prekybos kare didina įtampą, Trumpas toliau grasina Premium

„Versli Lietuva“ bendradarbiaus su Kinijos banku

Rinkos

Lenkijos MCI fondas siekia perimti „Pigu“ kontrolę

Lenkijos MCI fondas siekia perimti „Pigu“ kontrolę

Investuotojai paliko nerimą nuošalyje, kelia akcijų kainas

Vyriausybė pustrečių metų pasiskolino už 0,068%

Finansai

Teismas gyventojui leido atskaityti palūkanas

Teismas gyventojui leido atskaityti palūkanas Premium

Pasaulio banko ekspertas apie pensijų reformą: II pakopa „nebebus įdomi taupantiems“

Lietuvos bankas nepatikėjo mįslinga 5.000 Eur dingimo iš sąskaitos istorija

Prekyba, paslaugos

„Alma litteros“ apyvarta pernai augo iki 33 mln. Eur

„Alma litteros“ apyvarta pernai augo iki 33 mln. Eur

„Rimi Lietuvos“ administracija persikelia į biurų pastatą „Duetto“

„Walmart“ pasidavė Trumpo gerbėjų spaudimui 

Vadyba

Talentų trūkumas – didžiausias per 12 metų

Talentų trūkumas – didžiausias per 12 metų Premium

Kada vadovui verta nutildyti savo vidinį kritiką Premium

Tyrimas: gera darbuotojų patirtis siejasi su didesniu pelnu

Rinkodara

Sėkmė pardavimuose – suvaldyti klientų lūkesčiai

Sėkmė pardavimuose – suvaldyti klientų lūkesčiai Premium

Klaidos, kurias daro įmonės, keisdamos prekės ženklus Premium

Naujas „Facebook“ žingsnis – spausdintas žurnalas

Technologijos

„Samsung“ atidarė didžiausią mobiliųjų telefonų gamyklą pasaulyje

„Samsung“ atidarė didžiausią mobiliųjų telefonų gamyklą pasaulyje

„Telia“ rudeniop išjungs skaitmeninės antžeminės TV transliacijas Premium

Atsiskaitymai telefonu: pirmi įspūdžiai apie „MoQ“ bandomąją versiją Premium

Pramonė

Pokyčiai mažmeninėje prekyboje „Freor LT“ pajamas augino 47%

Pokyčiai mažmeninėje prekyboje „Freor LT“ pajamas augino 47% Premium

„Meyer Werft“ įmonė Skaidiškėse dalyvauja statant naujos kartos kruizinius lainerius Premium

Augant paklausai „Retal“ investuoja į plėtrą Klaipėdos LEZ

Statyba ir NT

Pilaitėje suplanuota „Moki-veži“ parduotuvė, šalia kurios gali atsirasti butų

Pilaitėje suplanuota „Moki-veži“ parduotuvė, šalia kurios gali atsirasti butų

Dešimtmečio NT projektas Rygoje: keičiant vizijas, atsirado vietos butų nuomai Premium

Butai Lietuvos didmiesčiuose birželį buvo pabrangę 3,1%

Transportas

Naujasis „Audi A1“: daugiau erdvės, technologijų, vyriškumo ir jokio dyzelio

Naujasis „Audi A1“: daugiau erdvės, technologijų, vyriškumo ir jokio dyzelio

„Lotos Baltica“: kad augtume dar stipriau, įkūrėme įmonę Norvegijoje Premium

Kopenhagą ir Malmę sujungs metro linija, kelionė truks 23 min

Agroverslas

Verslo kūrimui ir plėtrai kaime – 19,4 mln. Eur

Verslo kūrimui ir plėtrai kaime – 19,4 mln. Eur

Žemės ūkio viceministru tapo Evaldas Gustas

Mediena jau virsta žaliuoju auksu

Energetika

Šveicarijoje – didžiausias Europoje elektromobilių įkrovos centras

Šveicarijoje – didžiausias Europoje elektromobilių įkrovos centras

Karbauskis toliau taikosi į Kubilių ir „Modus grupę“

„Fortum Heat Lietuvos“ pelnas pernai augo 47%

Laisvalaikis

Geriausia visų laikų „Man Booker“ premijos knyga – „Anglas ligonis“
Geriausia visų laikų „Man Booker“ premijos knyga – „Anglas ligonis“
Viena rinktinė – keturios kalbos: kodėl belgų rūbinėje kalbama angliškai
Viena rinktinė – keturios kalbos: kodėl belgų rūbinėje kalbama angliškai
Piršlybų kosmose kaina – 125 mln. Eur
Piršlybų kosmose kaina – 125 mln. Eur
Archeologai tyrinėja Vilniaus Didžiosios sinagogos kompleksą
Archeologai tyrinėja Vilniaus Didžiosios sinagogos kompleksą
Baltijos šalys steigia bendrą fondą kultūriniam bendradarbiavimui skatinti
Baltijos šalys steigia bendrą fondą kultūriniam bendradarbiavimui skatinti

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

Šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“). Jie padeda atpažinti prisijungusius vartotojus, matuoti auditorijos dydį ir naršymo įpročius; taip mes galime keisti svetainę, kad ji būtų jums patogesnė.
Sutinku Plačiau