Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Asian Stocks Gain With Yuan as Trade Woe Set Aside: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-07-09 09:59
 
Rašyti komentarą

Asian stocks gained, building on a positive Friday session for global equities, as investors set aside concerns about escalating trade tensions to prepare for the latest earnings season after signs of continued economic strength.

China’s currency rose against the dollar one week after Chinese officials emphasized that they wouldn’t use the yuan as a trade-policy weapon. The dollar slipped to a three-week low, helping reduce pressure on emerging markets. Equity benchmarks in Japan, Hong Kong and Shanghai climbed, while Australian and Korean ones lagged behind. Ten-year Treasury yields ticked higher. The pound pared gains after the U.K. cabinet member in charge of Brexit discussions resigned from Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

The start of earnings season this week may divert some attention away from the trade war that’s kept global stocks under pressure. Friday’s U.S. jobs report showed another month of gains in excess of 200,000, spurring more Americans to re-enter the workforce. Also Friday, German industrial production beat all estimates for May.

Those signs of strength contrast with trade tensions, with China retaliating against U.S. tariff increases and President Donald Trump threatening to impose levies on even more Chinese goods.

The pound pared early gains after news that David Davis quit as Brexit secretary, with at least two senior officials joining him in the move. Elsewhere, investors are assessing the impact of the flooding and landslides that killed at least 90 people in Japan, knocking out electricity and forcing many companies, including Amazon, Mazda and Panasonic, to halt some operations.

These are some events to look out for this week:

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi addresses the European Parliament on Monday and may shed light on the timing of a rate increase next year. Chinese trade data due at the end of the week will probably show slightly slower export growth, after early indicators pointed to softer overseas demand and weaker export orders, Bloomberg Economics said. China releases June PPI and CPI on Tuesday, both of which should show a pickup. The most noteworthy U.S. data is the June inflation report on Thursday, which consensus expects will show both headline and core price growth picking up. There’s another deluge of Treasury debt sales too, with a total $156 billion of notes and bills offered. Earnings season gets going with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup among the largest companies due to give results, as well as India’s Infosys Ltd.

Here are the main market moves: Stocks

Japan’s Topix index advanced 1.2 percent as of 2:12 p.m. in Tokyo. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.8 percent. Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite advanced at least 1.6 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was up 0.3 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent after the underlying gauge closed 0.8 percent higher on Friday.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 percent, touching the lowest since mid-June. The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1765. The British pound was up 0.1 percent at $1.3302 after rising as much as 0.4 percent earlier. The Japanese yen was flat at 110.43 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries added two basis points to 2.84 percent. Australian 10-year government bond yields slid two basis points to 2.60 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4 percent to $74.10 a barrel. Gold advanced 0.3 percent to $1,259.05 an ounce.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą VERSLO naujienlaiškį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 
Temos:

Verslo aplinka

10 didžiausių Lietuvos bendrovių pagal 2017 m. pajamas

10 didžiausių Lietuvos bendrovių pagal 2017 m. pajamas

Eurokomisija pasikonsultuos, ar verta tęsti sezoninį laiko sukiojimą

Atsistatydino JK „Brexit“ sekretorius

Rinkos

Lietuvos bankas nepatikėjo mįslinga 5.000 Eur dingimo iš sąskaitos istorija

Lietuvos bankas nepatikėjo mįslinga 5.000 Eur dingimo iš sąskaitos istorija

Kaip už būsto paskolą sumokėti iki 34% mažiau palūkanų

Kur ir kaip investuoja lietuviai

Finansai

Zefyro testas pensijų fondų dalyviams: išleisti negalima kaupti

Zefyro testas pensijų fondų dalyviams: išleisti negalima kaupti

Mokesčių reforma: greitis pavydėtinas – dėl efekto kyla abejonių Premium

Prezidentė pasirašė pensijų sistemos pokyčių įstatymus

Prekyba, paslaugos

„Rimi Lietuvos“ administracija persikelia į biurų pastatą „Duetto“

„Rimi Lietuvos“ administracija persikelia į biurų pastatą „Duetto“

„Walmart“ pasidavė Trumpo gerbėjų spaudimui 

„Lidl“ lentynose neliks vienkartinių plastiko gaminių

Vadyba

Kada vadovui verta nutildyti savo vidinį kritiką

Kada vadovui verta nutildyti savo vidinį kritiką Premium

Tyrimas: gera darbuotojų patirtis siejasi su didesniu pelnu

Kiek kartų skiriasi didžiausių pasaulio kompanijų CEO alga lyginat su darbuotojų atlygiu

Rinkodara

Klaidos, kurias daro įmonės, keisdamos prekės ženklus

Klaidos, kurias daro įmonės, keisdamos prekės ženklus Premium

Naujas „Facebook“ žingsnis – spausdintas žurnalas

Meilė Lietuvai – ir dėl spartaus interneto

Technologijos

„Facebook“ įkūrėjas pagal turtą aplenkė Buffettą

„Facebook“ įkūrėjas pagal turtą aplenkė Buffettą

„Šviesos konversija“ išmokės 5 mln. Eur dividendų

Sekimo kapitalizmas – rinka kurioje mes esame prekė Premium

Pramonė

„Brolis semiconductors“ pajamas išaugino 14 kartų

„Brolis semiconductors“ pajamas išaugino 14 kartų

Anykščių kosmetikos gamintojai žino, kur gauti paramos eksportui Premium

Kaip Ukrainos įmonė sukūrė populiarų avalynės prekės ženklą

Statyba ir NT

Pilaitėje suplanuota „Moki-veži“ parduotuvė, šalia kurios gali atsirasti butų

Pilaitėje suplanuota „Moki-veži“ parduotuvė, šalia kurios gali atsirasti butų

Dešimtmečio NT projektas Rygoje: keičiant vizijas, atsirado vietos butų nuomai Premium

Butai Lietuvos didmiesčiuose birželį buvo pabrangę 3,1%

Transportas

„Lotos Baltica“: kad augtume dar stipriau, įkūrėme įmonę Norvegijoje

„Lotos Baltica“: kad augtume dar stipriau, įkūrėme įmonę Norvegijoje Premium

Kopenhagą ir Malmę sujungs metro linija, kelionė truks 23 min

Mažiausias „Volkswagen“ krosoveris „T-Cross“ ruošiasi debiutui

Agroverslas

Mediena jau virsta žaliuoju auksu

Mediena jau virsta žaliuoju auksu

Suomiai įdiegė technologiją „braškių sukčiams“ gaudyti

Ūkininką bulves auginti išmokė traškučių gamintojai

Energetika

„Fortum Heat Lietuvos“ pelnas pernai augo 47%

„Fortum Heat Lietuvos“ pelnas pernai augo 47%

Į Ukrainos vėjo energetiką – 100 mln. Eur lietuviškos investicijos Premium

Jungs keturias „Lietuvos energijos“ bendroves

Laisvalaikis

Iliustruotoji istorija: Lietuvos valdovų vedybinė politika
Iliustruotoji istorija: Lietuvos valdovų vedybinė politika
Audio knygos emociškai veikia stipriau nei filmai
Audio knygos emociškai veikia stipriau nei filmai
Kas nutinka čempionams: vokiečių krachas – ne sensacija, o tendencija
Kas nutinka čempionams: vokiečių krachas – ne sensacija, o tendencija
Šimtmečio Dainų šventę vainikuos Dainų dienos koncertas Vingio parke
Šimtmečio Dainų šventę vainikuos Dainų dienos koncertas Vingio parke
LDK valdovų rūmuose – atkūrimo pabaigtuvių iškilmės
LDK valdovų rūmuose – atkūrimo pabaigtuvių iškilmės

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

Šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“). Jie padeda atpažinti prisijungusius vartotojus, matuoti auditorijos dydį ir naršymo įpročius; taip mes galime keisti svetainę, kad ji būtų jums patogesnė.
Sutinku Plačiau