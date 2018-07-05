Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Asian Stocks Decline, Yuan Slips as Policy Eyed: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-07-05 09:27
Passers-by walk past a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo December 4, 2013. Most Asian shares slumped on Wednesday as the prospects of a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus early next year prompted investors to cash in gains from recent rallies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 percent after earlier hitting its lowest levels in almost two weeks, while Japan's Nikkei share average dropped 2.2 percent from a six-year closing high set on Tuesday. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS)
Passers-by walk past a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo December 4, 2013. Most Asian shares slumped on Wednesday as the prospects of a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus early next year prompted investors to cash in gains from recent rallies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 percent after earlier hitting its lowest levels in almost two weeks, while Japan's Nikkei share average dropped 2.2 percent from a six-year closing high set on Tuesday. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS)
 
Rašyti komentarą

Asian stocks declined, with the region’s shares falling to the lowest in nine months, ahead of the planned implementation this week of trade restrictions between the U.S. and China. The yuan slipped despite the strongest fixing to its daily reference rate since October.

Shares in Tokyo, China and Hong Kong fell. Australian stocks outperformed while U.S. futures pared gains. Signs of contagion into European markets were limited as U.K. equity futures traded flat. Treasury yields ticked higher as trading resumed after the Independence Day holiday and the dollar steadied. Gold slipped after two days of gains.

Trader focus is shifting to a busy end to the week, with trade action looming alongside minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting and American employment numbers for June. On the trade front, China has pledged it won’t implement tariffs before the U.S. is scheduled to do so on Friday, accounting for the difference in time zones.

Elsewhere, oil slipped below $74 a barrel as investors weighed tightening U.S. supplies against a pledge from Saudi Arabia to expand output.

These are key events coming up this week:

Federal Reserve releases minutes of its June 12-13 meeting, when FOMC policy makers raised the benchmark rate a quarter point for the second time this year and lifted the median forecast to four total increases in 2018. U.S. payrolls are due Friday. Also on Friday, the U.S. is scheduled to impose tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods. Beijing has said it will slap tariffs on an equal value on U.S. exports including agricultural and auto exports.

Here are the main market moves: Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8 percent to the lowest level since Oct. 2 at 2:17 p.m. in Tokyo. Japan’s Topix Index lost 1.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite dropped 0.6 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 1.2 percent. Korea’s Kospi declined 0.8 percent. S&P/ASX 200 Index bucked the regional weakness, rising 0.4 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. The euro was flat at $1.1654. The pound was little changed at $1.3221. The yen climbed 0.1 percent to 110.42 per dollar. The yuan slipped 0.2 percent to 6.64 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.84 percent. Australia’s 10-year yield climbed two basis point to 2.60 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5 percent to $73.86 a barrel. Gold slid 0.1 percent to $1,254.13 an ounce. LME copper gained 0.1 percent to $6,392.50 per metric ton.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą VERSLO naujienlaiškį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 
Temos:

Verslo aplinka

Skvernelis: gyventojai mokesčių reformą pajus kitų metų pradžioje

Skvernelis: gyventojai mokesčių reformą pajus kitų metų pradžioje

Panevėžio meras ir jo patarėja apskundė sprendimą nušalinti juos nuo pareigų

Prekybinės įtampos tarp ES ir JAV įkarštyje rankomis trina Kinija Premium

Rinkos

„Baltic Horizon Fund“ už 17 mln. Eur perka verslo centrą Rygoje

„Baltic Horizon Fund“ už 17 mln. Eur perka verslo centrą Rygoje

Baltija gyveno vietinėmis aktualijomis Premium

„Gubernija“ traukiama iš biržos

Finansai

Zefyro testas pensijų fondų dalyviams: išleisti negalima kaupti

Zefyro testas pensijų fondų dalyviams: išleisti negalima kaupti

Mokesčių reforma: greitis pavydėtinas – dėl efekto kyla abejonių Premium

Prezidentė pasirašė pensijų sistemos pokyčių įstatymus

Prekyba, paslaugos

„Ecco“ batais prekiaujančiai įmonei skirta bauda 

„Ecco“ batais prekiaujančiai įmonei skirta bauda 

Dainų šventės dalyvių maitinimu suskubo rūpintis verslai

Prekyba ES šalyse gegužę padidėjo 2,3%, Lietuva – sparčiausiai augusiųjų penketuke

Vadyba

Darbo kodekso metinės: rašomas teigiamas pažymys

Darbo kodekso metinės: rašomas teigiamas pažymys Premium

Verslo atstovų ir Darbo biržos santykius temdo ES pinigai Premium

Kęstutis Šliužas traukiasi iš „Telia Lietuvos“

Rinkodara

„MG Baltic Investment“ pelnas pernai augo iki 13,3 mln. Eur

„MG Baltic Investment“ pelnas pernai augo iki 13,3 mln. Eur

Neigiamos asociacijos – ne blogiausias kelias tapti žinomu prekės ženklu Premium

Tarp naujausių reklamų ryškiaspalvis „Naujasis Nevėžis“

Technologijos

Jaunieji mokslininkai prašo nepalaikyti naujos autorių teisių direktyvos

Jaunieji mokslininkai prašo nepalaikyti naujos autorių teisių direktyvos

Per „Gmail“ siunčiamus laiškus skaito ir trečiosios šalys

Vienas iš dalykų, kuriais tikiu: pokyčiai – į gera

Pramonė

PET atliekų perdirbimo „Greentech Baltic“: ruošiamės montuoti linijas

PET atliekų perdirbimo „Greentech Baltic“: ruošiamės montuoti linijas

Kirtis biodegalų verslui: per 12 metų turės atsisakyti naudoti maisto žaliavas Premium

„Gubernija“ traukiama iš biržos

Statyba ir NT

„Vilnius Grand Resort“ savininkas nori šalia viešbučio investuoti 175 mln. Eur

„Vilnius Grand Resort“ savininkas nori šalia viešbučio investuoti 175 mln. Eur

Dešimtmečio NT projektas Rygoje: keičiant vizijas, atsirado vietos butų nuomai Premium

Viceministras: V. Sutkaus duomenys apie situaciją kelių ūkyje – neteisingi

Transportas

Naujasis „Volkswagen Touareg“ galutinai žengia į „premium“ klasę

Naujasis „Volkswagen Touareg“ galutinai žengia į „premium“ klasę

„Lietuvos geležinkeliai“  pristatė savo strategiją

Ruošiamas gelbėjimo ratas streikų žalą patiriantiems oro linijų keleiviams

Agroverslas

Pasėlių deklaravimas: paraiškų mažiau, bet deklaruojami plotai auga

Pasėlių deklaravimas: paraiškų mažiau, bet deklaruojami plotai auga

Viešinimui skirtus 4 mln. Eur ŽŪM žada perskirstyti ūkininkams

Lietuvoje prognozuojamas ketvirtadaliu mažesnis grūdų derlius

Energetika

464 Europos klausimai dėl Baltarusijos AE saugos

464 Europos klausimai dėl Baltarusijos AE saugos Premium

ESO į energetinį efektyvumą investuos 10 mln. Eur

Paskelbti Astravo AE streso bandymų rezultatai

Laisvalaikis

Geriausio restorano šefas M. Praškevičius: pirmą kartą sėdžiu savo rogėse
Geriausio restorano šefas M. Praškevičius: pirmą kartą sėdžiu savo rogėse
8 metai po mirties aptiktas nežinotas Nobelio laureato Saramago kūrinys
8 metai po mirties aptiktas nežinotas Nobelio laureato Saramago kūrinys
Populiariausi šiemet Lietuvoje gimusių vaikų vardai – Lukas ir Lėja
Populiariausi šiemet Lietuvoje gimusių vaikų vardai – Lukas ir Lėja
Lietuvos virtuvės meistrės iš Honkongo grįžo su bronza
Lietuvos virtuvės meistrės iš Honkongo grįžo su bronza
Į ketvirtfinalį išsiveržė Brazilija ir Belgija
Į ketvirtfinalį išsiveržė Brazilija ir Belgija

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

Šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“). Jie padeda atpažinti prisijungusius vartotojus, matuoti auditorijos dydį ir naršymo įpročius; taip mes galime keisti svetainę, kad ji būtų jums patogesnė.
Sutinku Plačiau