Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Stocks Mixed; Dollar Rises in Best Week Since 2016: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-06-15 09:35
Videographer films an electronic board showing the graphs of exchange rates between the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar and Euro outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, July 6, 2015. The euro and stock prices fell sharply in Asia on Monday after the Greeks had overwhelmingly rejected austerity measures demanded in return for bailout money, putting in doubt its continued place in the single currency. U.S. equity futures dropped around 1.4 percent while Japan's Nikkei shares fell 1.4 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.5 percent. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Videographer films an electronic board showing the graphs of exchange rates between the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar and Euro outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, July 6, 2015. The euro and stock prices fell sharply in Asia on Monday after the Greeks had overwhelmingly rejected austerity measures demanded in return for bailout money, putting in doubt its continued place in the single currency. U.S. equity futures dropped around 1.4 percent while Japan's Nikkei shares fell 1.4 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.5 percent. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
 
Rašyti komentarą

Asian stocks traded mixed Friday as plans for U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports revived concerns about global trade growth. The dollar extended gains, heading for its best week since 2016 after the Federal Reserve signaled further tightening in 2018 while the European Central Bank indicated it won’t raise interest rates for more than a year.

Equities edged higher in Japan, rose in Australia, were flat in Hong Kong and dipped in South Korea and China. The yen slipped after the Bank of Japan downgraded its assessment of inflation, while the euro extended Thursday’s decline. The S&P 500 Index closed with a modest rise overnight while the Nasdaq Composite hit a new record. Emerging markets are under pressure as worries about an overhaul of Argentina’s central bank leadership saw a plunge in its currency.

Concluding what’s been an event-packed week for global markets, the BOJ left monetary policy unchanged and lowered its assessment of inflation after raising it in January. ECB President Mario Draghi succeeded Thursday in announcing the phasing out of quantitative easing without roiling markets. Prospects for no rate hike until the second half of 2019 saw the euro tumble at one point the most since 2016.

A day earlier, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that with the U.S. economy in “great” shape, American policy makers will continue with gradual rate increases. Fed officials indicated that they’ll raise their benchmark a total of four times this year.

Still to come Friday is an expected official announcement on President Donald Trump’s list of $50 billion of Chinese imports targeted for higher tariffs, a move that China has said it will respond to in kind. China had threatened to abandon commitments made in bilateral talks so far if Trump went ahead with tariffs.

Elsewhere, oil steadied, on track for a weekly gain as a halting of oil loading from two key ports in Libya offset concerns about a phase-out of supply limits by OPEC and allied producers.

These are some key events to watch this week:

The Bank of Japan June monetary policy decision and news conference is Friday.And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2 percent as of 3:02 p.m. Tokyo time. Topix index rose 0.3 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell less than 0.05 percent. Kospi index fell 0.7 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 1.3 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell less than 0.05 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 percent. The Japanese yen fell 0.2 percent to 110.90 per dollar. The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.1557.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 2.93 percent. Japan’s 10-year yield fell less than one basis point to 0.035 percent. Australia’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 2.701 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell less than 0.05 percent to $66.86 a barrel. Gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,299.90 an ounce. LME copper fell 0.3 percent to $7,158.00 per metric ton.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą VERSLO naujienlaiškį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 
Temos:

Verslo aplinka

Po istorinio JAV ir Šiaurės Korėjos susitikimo – dar daugiau neaiškumų

Po istorinio JAV ir Šiaurės Korėjos susitikimo – dar daugiau neaiškumų Premium

Seimo komitetas dar kartą nepritarė „Sodros“ įmokų „luboms“

Teisėjai nusprendė nenusišalinti nuo „MG Baltic“ bylos

Rinkos

Kredito unijos uždirbo 1,8 mln. Eur

Kredito unijos uždirbo 1,8 mln. Eur

Biržos naujokės akcijų paklausa neslūgsta Premium

ECB mažina euro zonos ekonomikos augimo prognozę, didina – infliacijos

Finansai

„Novaturo“ apyvarta šiemet pasiekė 55 mln. Eur

„Novaturo“ apyvarta šiemet pasiekė 55 mln. Eur

Seimo Biudžeto komitetas nepritarė Karbauskio pasiūlymui dėl mokesčių

Seimas ratifikavo konvenciją, kuri sutrauko daugelį verslo struktūrų Premium

Prekyba, paslaugos

Prekybininkai pataikauja X ir Y kartų atstovams, bet jau galvoja ir apie Z kartą

Prekybininkai pataikauja X ir Y kartų atstovams, bet jau galvoja ir apie Z kartą Premium

„Microsoft“ kuria technologiją parduotuvėms be kasų

Pasiteisinę sprendimai: kaip ieškoti tiekėjų užsienyje Premium

Vadyba

„Geidžiamiausias darbdavys 2018“ reitingas: 1.500 įmonių sąrašas

„Geidžiamiausias darbdavys 2018“ reitingas: 1.500 įmonių sąrašas

Išrinkti „Lietuvos verslo lyderiai“ ir „Metų CEO“

Prasidėjo „Lietuvos verslo lyderių“ apdovanojimai

Rinkodara

Po skandalų traukiasi „Facebook“ aukščiausios grandies vadovai

Po skandalų traukiasi „Facebook“ aukščiausios grandies vadovai

Jakilaičio vedamas laidas matysime ir „Delfi“, ir „Laisvės TV“ 

„Viada LT“ pasirinko naujus komunikacijos partnerius

Technologijos

Musko įmonė „Boring Co“ Čikagoje statys greitaeigę susisiekimo sistemą

Musko įmonė „Boring Co“ Čikagoje statys greitaeigę susisiekimo sistemą

Stringant e.sveikatos sistemai, R. Masiulis Registrų centro vadovybę kaltina sabotažu

„Šviesos konversijos“ plėtra: atidarė filialą Pietų Korėjoje Premium

Pramonė

Investavo į naują gamybos liniją – tikisi augimo

Investavo į naują gamybos liniją – tikisi augimo Premium

Robotai - naujos pramonės šaukliai

Suomių „Valoe“ investuoja į saulės modulius Lietuvoje Premium

Statyba ir NT

Staškevičiaus bendrovė imasi statybų Vilniaus senamiestyje

Staškevičiaus bendrovė imasi statybų Vilniaus senamiestyje Premium

Vilniaus stoties gaivinimo vizija: įspūdinga, bet niekas neaišku Premium

Naujų gatvių Vilniuje potencialas: ragina suklusti prekybininkus Premium

Transportas

Šventosios uostas atiteks Palangos savivaldybei

Šventosios uostas atiteks Palangos savivaldybei

Visose patikrintose valstybinėse kelių įmonėse nustatyta masinio piktnaudžiavimo praktika

„AviaAM Leasing“ su partneriais Kinijoje nusipirko 140 mln. USD vertės „Boeing 777“

Agroverslas

Žemės ūkio ministerija: reformos baugina mažiau nei persikėlimas į Kauną

Žemės ūkio ministerija: reformos baugina mažiau nei persikėlimas į Kauną Premium

Mažiau gavusiems girininkams ir eiguliams penktadaliu pakėlė algas

Klaipėdoje laukiama grūdus išgabenančių laivų spūsčių

Energetika

Kainų žirklės vėl pakirpo „Achemą“

Kainų žirklės vėl pakirpo „Achemą“ Premium

„Vilniaus energija“ kol kas išvengė 19 mln. Eur baudos

Teismas: „Litesko“ Alytui turi grąžinti šilumos ūkį ir 14,8 mln. Eur turto

Laisvalaikis

Nepaklyskite „Kultūros naktyje“: vietos, kurias verta aplankyti
Nepaklyskite „Kultūros naktyje“: vietos, kurias verta aplankyti
Futbolo čempionatą pradėję šeimininkai patiesė Saudo Arabiją
Futbolo čempionatą pradėję šeimininkai patiesė Saudo Arabiją
Futbolo šventė prasidėjo: trys didžiausios intrigos
Futbolo šventė prasidėjo: trys didžiausios intrigos
„Sidabrinių gervių“ apdovanojimuose – „Stebuklo“ kūrėjų triumfas
„Sidabrinių gervių“ apdovanojimuose – „Stebuklo“ kūrėjų triumfas
FIFA kišenę pildo Kinijos bendrovės
FIFA kišenę pildo Kinijos bendrovės

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

Šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“). Jie padeda atpažinti prisijungusius vartotojus, matuoti auditorijos dydį ir naršymo įpročius; taip mes galime keisti svetainę, kad ji būtų jums patogesnė.
Sutinku Plačiau