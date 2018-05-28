Asian Stocks Mixed; Euro Jumps, Oil Extends Slide: Markets Wrap

FILE PHOTO - A worker walks next to an electronic stock board at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta, Indonesia February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo

Asian stocks struggled for traction Monday with energy shares tumbling after oil extended its biggest drop in about a year. The euro rallied after Italy’s president rejected a candidate for finance minister who’s been skeptical of the single currency.

Benchmarks dipped in Tokyo and Australia. South Korean stocks rose, as did U.S. futures, after President Donald Trump appeared to confirm that his June summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un was back on. Hong Kong stocks advanced. Euro Stoxx 50 futures gained. The MSCI Asia Pacific Energy Index had the biggest decline after a Saudi minister said petroleum supply would likely rise in the second half. Oil slid further below $70 a barrel while the dollar slipped against most major peers.

Trading may be subdued round the world by U.S. and U.K. holidays Monday.

Investors turn their attention to the economy this week with readings on European inflation, Chinese manufacturing and Friday’s U.S. jobs report, the last before Federal Reserve policy makers meet in June. Italian assets will be in focus after that country sank deeper into political uncertainty, with populist leaders failing in their attempt to form a government.

“We may now be in for an extended period of heightened uncertainty ahead of fresh elections - assuming that’s where we’re headed - but that’s not a story for today,” said Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney, referring to the euro’s advance on Monday. “For now it’s more relief that Italy will not - for now at least - have an avowed euro-skeptic finance minister.”

Elsewhere, the Indonesian rupiah climbed amid speculation of another interest rate hike by the central bank, while the nation’s stocks and sovereign bonds also rallied, with the 10-year yield sliding about 20 basis points.

These are some key events to watch this week:

U.S. markets are closed Monday for Memorial Day. U.K. markets are closed for the spring bank holiday. European Union foreign ministers meet in Brussels Monday to discuss developments related to North Korea, Yemen, and the Iran nuclear deal. EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross are scheduled to meet Wednesday in an informal World Trade Organization ministerial in Paris. U.S. employment report for May due Friday On Saturday U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will travel to Beijing for more talks with Vice Premier Liu He on topics including ZTE Corp. and trade.

These are the main moves in markets: Stocks

Topix index fell 0.1 percent at the close in Tokyo. S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.5 percent. Kospi index rose 0.8 percent. Hang Seng Index gained 0.7 percent. Shanghai Composite Index fluctuated. Futures on the S&P 500 advanced 0.5 percent. Euro Stoxx 50 futures climbed 0.5 percent as of 8:05 a.m. in Frankfurt. MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 percent. The Japanese yen fell 0.2 percent to 109.60 per dollar. The euro jumped 0.6 percent to $1.1725. The rupiah gained 0.9 percent to 13,990 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 2.93 percent Friday. Germany’s 10-year bund yield gained almost two basis points to 0.42 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude plunged 2.4 percent to $66.24 a barrel after tumbling 4 percent on Friday. Gold lost 0.5 percent to $1,296.09 an ounce.