Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Asia Stocks Drop as Trade Talks Held; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-05-04 09:15
Passers-by walk past a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo December 4, 2013. Most Asian shares slumped on Wednesday as the prospects of a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus early next year prompted investors to cash in gains from recent rallies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 percent after earlier hitting its lowest levels in almost two weeks, while Japan's Nikkei share average dropped 2.2 percent from a six-year closing high set on Tuesday. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS)
Passers-by walk past a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo December 4, 2013. Most Asian shares slumped on Wednesday as the prospects of a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus early next year prompted investors to cash in gains from recent rallies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 percent after earlier hitting its lowest levels in almost two weeks, while Japan's Nikkei share average dropped 2.2 percent from a six-year closing high set on Tuesday. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS)
 
Rašyti komentarą

Asian stocks declined as investors assessed the implications of ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China. The dollar extended a drop ahead of the monthly U.S. jobs report, while the Aussie advanced.

Stocks in from Sydney to Hong Kong retreated. The Aussie rose as traders assessed the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to edge up core inflation and unemployment forecasts. The 10-year Treasury yield dipped overnight. With Japan closed for a public holiday, Treasuries will remain shut until the London session. U.K. stock index futures climbed, indicating losses from Asia won’t spread to Europe.

Attention now turns to the health of the U.S. economy, with wages growth and jobs data due Friday. The Federal Reserve kept rates on hold as expected earlier this week, admitting inflation is near target without suggesting any need to accelerate its gradual hiking path. U.S. earnings season rolls on with Alibaba reporting pre-market on Friday.

Elsewhere, the trade talks continue between the U.S. and China after both sides dialed back expectations. Argentina’s peso tumbled to a fresh record of 23 per dollar, defying efforts by the central bank which raised interest rates for the second time in a week in an attempt to shore up its currency. West Texas oil held on to gains as traders weighed an increase in stockpiles against concern about U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Some key events coming up during the remainder of this week:

Payroll gains in the U.S. probably picked up in April, with the unemployment rate forecast to drop to 4 percent, according to surveys of economists before the data reports. Berkshire Hathaway holds its annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday.

And these are the main moves in markets: Stocks

The Hang Seng fell 0.4 percent as of 12:46 p.m. in Hong Kong. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite dropped 0.1 percent. South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.8 percent. The S&P 500 futures fell 0.2 percent. The underlying gauge lost 0.2 percent Thursday. Futures on the U.K.’s FTSE 100 index added 0.5 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.1 percent after dropping 0.3 percent Thursday. The euro held at $1.1992. The Aussie advanced 0.3 percent to 75.58 U.S. cents. The pound bought $1.3584. The yen gained 0.1 percent, extending Thursday’s advance, to 109.07 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased two basis points to 2.95 percent on Thursday, the lowest in almost two weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slid 0.1 percent to $68.38 a barrel after climbing 0.7 percent. Gold gained 0.1 percent to $1,313.31 an ounce.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą VERSLO naujienlaiškį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 
Temos:

Verslo aplinka

Trumpo prekybos įtampa su ES: skaldyk ir valdyk

Trumpo prekybos įtampa su ES: skaldyk ir valdyk Premium

Kėdainių savivaldybė bando stabdyti regioninio sąvartyno plėtrą

VLKK patvirtino alternatyvų Gruzijos pavadinimą – Sakartvelas

Rinkos

Pildėsi portfelius Šiaulių banku

Pildėsi portfelius Šiaulių banku Premium

„Danske Bank“ išpeiktas dėl pinigų plovimo prevencijos ir valdysenos trūkumų

„FinBee“ komanda darys ICO – gavo ministerijos užtarimą

Finansai

Vienodi mokesčiai samdomam ir savarankiškam darbui: už ir prieš

Vienodi mokesčiai samdomam ir savarankiškam darbui: už ir prieš Premium

Valstybinės susisiekimo įmonės už 2017 m. išmokės 31 mln. Eur dividendų

Europos Komisija pagerino Lietuvos BVP augimo prognozę

Prekyba, paslaugos

Mačiukas: Z karta paskatino mus keisti procesus

Mačiukas: Z karta paskatino mus keisti procesus Premium

„Amber Food“ derasi dėl konkurentų įsigijimo Premium

Įspėja dėl neteisėtos skrydžių bilietų pardavėjos „PeopleFly“ veiklos

Vadyba

Atšauktas NMA vadovo konkursas

Atšauktas NMA vadovo konkursas

Naujoje „Gubernijos“ valdyboje – D. Mockus su sūnumi

Vadovavimo receptas: klausinėti tol, kol bus visiems aišku Premium

Rinkodara

Su Trumpo panieka „The New York Times“ pelnas augo 66%

Su Trumpo panieka „The New York Times“ pelnas augo 66%

Darbą atnaujina LRT programų pirkimo komisija

„BVRG Burson-Marsteller“ pernai augino pajamas ir pelną

Technologijos

Korporacijų paslaugų ir technologijų centrai Lietuvoje toliau pampsta

Korporacijų paslaugų ir technologijų centrai Lietuvoje toliau pampsta Premium

Su aukštųjų technologijų produktais integruojasi į Europos gamybos grandines Premium

Lietuviai triumfavo mokinių informatikos olimpiadoje

Pramonė

INHUS grupė įsikurs po vienu stogu – stato administracinį pastatą

INHUS grupė įsikurs po vienu stogu – stato administracinį pastatą

200 mln. Eur investiciją paruošęs Bumelis: klaidos kaip su „Biotechpharma“ nekartosiu Premium

„Juodeliai“ Molėtų rajone ketina investuoti 50 mln. Eur

Statyba ir NT

Baltijos NT apdovanojimai: susipažinkite su 17 geriausių projektų

Baltijos NT apdovanojimai: susipažinkite su 17 geriausių projektų

Buvusiai komplekso Šventojoje plėtotojai nepavyko prisiteisti milijonų iš valstybės

Kraštovaizdžio architektas: žmonėms reikia duoti šansą išsirėkti Premium

Transportas

Reeksportas paskatino naujų automobilių prekybos rekordą

Reeksportas paskatino naujų automobilių prekybos rekordą

„Klasco“ pelnas pernai augo 57%

„Oro navigacija“ valstybei sumokės 0,5 mln. Eur

Agroverslas

„Agrosfera“ pluoštinėmis kanapėmis apsės 1.500 ha 

„Agrosfera“ pluoštinėmis kanapėmis apsės 1.500 ha 

Kiaulių ūkiuose skaičiuojami pažeidimai, bet VMVT ramina: viskas gerai Premium

Supaprastino maisto produktų ženklinimo reikalavimus

Energetika

Pirmąjį ketvirtį vėjo jėgainės Lietuvoje pagamino per 30% elektros energijos

Pirmąjį ketvirtį vėjo jėgainės Lietuvoje pagamino per 30% elektros energijos

Vyriausybė pritarė taikos sutarties su „Danpower“ krypčiai

„Achema“ sulaukė dar vieno SGD krovinio

Laisvalaikis

Čempionų lygos finale – kova dėl metų žaidėjo titulo
Čempionų lygos finale – kova dėl metų žaidėjo titulo
Romoje prasideda Lietuvos menų festivalis „Flux“
Romoje prasideda Lietuvos menų festivalis „Flux“
Švedijos Akademija svarsto, ar teiks Nobelio literatūros premiją
Švedijos Akademija svarsto, ar teiks Nobelio literatūros premiją
Rokerių numylėta gitarų gamintoja – ties finansine bedugne
Rokerių numylėta gitarų gamintoja – ties finansine bedugne
Po 10 įdomiausių vietų Lietuvos nacionaliniuose ir regioniniuose parkuose
Po 10 įdomiausių vietų Lietuvos nacionaliniuose ir regioniniuose parkuose

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

Siekdami pagerinti Jūsų naršymo kokybę, statistiniais ir rinkodaros tikslais šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“), kuriuos galite bet kada atšaukti.
Sutinku Plačiau