Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Asian Stocks Decline; U.S. Treasury Yield Steady: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-04-20 08:27
Businessmen look at their mobile phones in front of an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, October 23, 2015. Asia extended a global stocks rally on Friday after the European Central Bank signaled its readiness to inject more stimulus, helping the dollar scale a fresh two-month peak against the euro. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Businessmen look at their mobile phones in front of an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, October 23, 2015. Asia extended a global stocks rally on Friday after the European Central Bank signaled its readiness to inject more stimulus, helping the dollar scale a fresh two-month peak against the euro. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
 
Rašyti komentarą

Asian equities dropped as technology shares came under earnings-related pressure and materials shares fell. Treasuries steadied after the global climb in yields that gripped markets early in 2018 made a comeback.

Stocks in China underperformed with those in Hong Kong and Korea also falling. Japanese shares fluctuated as the yen weakened. Tech shares were the region’s biggest losers after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s disappointing forecast rekindled concerns the handset boom is waning. Australian bonds tracked losses overnight in government debt markets from the U.K. to Germany and the U.S., where 10-year Treasury yields breached 2.90 percent. The dollar extended this week’s advance.

While investors debate the cause of the decline in sovereign debt, bond market gauges showed an increase in expectations for U.S. inflation after recent torrid gains in metals from aluminum to nickel. Trade remains in focus with the U.S. Treasury Department considering using an emergency law to curb Chinese investments in sensitive technologies.

Elsewhere, the Indian rupee weakened to the lowest since March 2017 and bonds slumped after minutes from the country’s central bank most recent meeting showed an unexpected hawkish tilt. Oil prices drifted.

Here are the main moves in markets: Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.6 percent as of 1:56 p.m. Tokyo time. Topix index rose 0.2 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 percent. Kospi index decreased 0.3 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 percent. The Japanese yen fell 0.3 percent to 107.65 per dollar. The euro fell less than 0.05 percent to $1.2342.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose less than one basis point to 2.91 percent. Japan’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.053 percent. Australia’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 2.818 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell less than 0.05 percent to $68.27 a barrel. Gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,342.33 an ounce. LME copper fell 0.4 percent to $6,954.50 per metric ton.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą VERSLO naujienlaiškį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 
Temos:

Verslo aplinka

Armėnijos valdžios olimpe – uolus Putino mokinys

Armėnijos valdžios olimpe – uolus Putino mokinys Premium

Kraujo centro vadovė Bikulčienė paleista į laisvę

Stoltenbergas: NATO neplanuoja didinti karinio buvimo Baltijos šalyse

Rinkos

Investuotojas apie optimalios formulės paieškas, „Forex“ patirtį, atsigręžimą į NT

Investuotojas apie optimalios formulės paieškas, „Forex“ patirtį, atsigręžimą į NT Premium

Biržoje stambesni žaidėjai tebeišpardavinėja statybininkių akcijas Premium

50% dydžio pensijos – tik uždirbantiems vidurkį Premium

Finansai

Ministerijos verdikto dėl „Metrail“ laukia šiandien

Ministerijos verdikto dėl „Metrail“ laukia šiandien Premium

Sukčiavimo schemomis ateina atvirkštinis elektronikos PVM Premium

Pagal mokesčių naštą Lietuva taikosi į ES dešimtuką Premium

Prekyba, paslaugos

„Nestle“ pardavimų augimas pranoko lūkesčius

„Nestle“ pardavimų augimas pranoko lūkesčius

Pirmieji „Vytautas Mineral SPA“ metai: nuo plano atsilikta labai nedaug Premium

„Ermitažas“ ruošiasi žengti į kitas Baltijos šalis

Vadyba

Ministerijoje apdovanoti metų mokytojai

Ministerijoje apdovanoti metų mokytojai

Septyni Elono Musko produktyvumo patarimai darbuotojams

Pageidaujama pirmoji alga Baltijos šalyse ir Rytų Europoje

Rinkodara

Seimas sugriežtino draudimo produktų reklamą

Seimas sugriežtino draudimo produktų reklamą

Varšuvos oro uosto keleiviams reklamuos Lietuvą

Tarptautinėje arenoje – du lietuvių komunikacijos projektai

Technologijos

E. parašo rinką purto ginčai ir neskaidrūs pirkimai

E. parašo rinką purto ginčai ir neskaidrūs pirkimai Premium

„Shire“ atmetė 60 mlrd. USD įsigijimo pasiūlymą

„Facebook“ kurs procesorius

Pramonė

Ekspertas S. Obara: kodėl „Lean“ veikia „Toyotoje“, o kitiems nepavyksta

Ekspertas S. Obara: kodėl „Lean“ veikia „Toyotoje“, o kitiems nepavyksta Premium

„Snaigė“ pernai patyrė 12,6 mln. Eur nuostolių

„Focus Fabrication Group“: 250 darbuotojų, trys plėtros etapai

Statyba ir NT

VŽ paaiškina: kaip skaičiuos NT mokestį už antrą ir kitus būstus

VŽ paaiškina: kaip skaičiuos NT mokestį už antrą ir kitus būstus

Viešųjų pirkimų įstatymas netobulas, todėl nuo minimalios algos negydo Premium

TV bokštui rekonstruoti reikės 12 mln. Eur, svarsto pritraukti privačių lėšų Premium

Transportas

„RB Rail“ kviečia projektuoti ruožą nuo Ramygalos iki Latvijos sienos

„RB Rail“ kviečia projektuoti ruožą nuo Ramygalos iki Latvijos sienos

„Turkish Cargo“ vietoje Rygos pasirinko Vilnių

Automobilių salonuose bus pateikiama daugiau aiškiai matomos informacijos

Agroverslas

Ekologiški produktai: paklausa skatina gamybą

Ekologiški produktai: paklausa skatina gamybą Premium

Sujudimas dėl braziliškos vištienos: lietuviai regi naudą Premium

Darželiuose ir mokyklose neliks rūkytos mėsos, patiekalų džiuvėsėliuose, dalies padažų

Energetika

Elektrikų pavasaris: milžiniški projektai ir „EnePRO“ pasitraukimas

Elektrikų pavasaris: milžiniški projektai ir „EnePRO“ pasitraukimas Premium

„Fortum“ Suomijoje įrengs didžiausią saulės energijos sistemą Šiaurės šalyse

Remdama atsinaujinančią energetiką, Lietuva eina link Europos

Laisvalaikis

Trauktis nebėra kur: paskelbta privataus MO muziejaus atidarymo diena
Trauktis nebėra kur: paskelbta privataus MO muziejaus atidarymo diena
Prancūzijos nacionalinio ordino kavalierė Rasa Starkus: kovosiu už savo šeimą ir savo šalį
Prancūzijos nacionalinio ordino kavalierė Rasa Starkus: kovosiu už savo šeimą ir savo šalį
Birštono „Vytautas mineral SPA“ siūlo atsiskaityti bitkoinais
Birštono „Vytautas mineral SPA“ siūlo atsiskaityti bitkoinais
Gėrėte alkoholio? Jūsų gydytojui apie tai jau pranešta
Gėrėte alkoholio? Jūsų gydytojui apie tai jau pranešta
Dolce ir Gabbana: mūsų mados namai mirs kartu su mumis
Dolce ir Gabbana: mūsų mados namai mirs kartu su mumis

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

Siekdami pagerinti Jūsų naršymo kokybę, statistiniais ir rinkodaros tikslais šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“), kuriuos galite bet kada atšaukti.
Sutinku Plačiau