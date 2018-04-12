Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Asian Stocks Fall as Geopolitics, Fed Risks Mulled: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-04-12 09:16
(180410) -- NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 (Xinhua) -- A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on April 10, 2018. U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 428.90 points, or 1.79 percent, to 24,408.00. The S&P 500 added 43.71 points, or 1.67 percent, to 2,656.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 143.96 points, or 2.07 percent, to 7,094.30. (Xinhua/Wang Ying) - Wang Ying -//CHINENOUVELLE_CnynysE000046_20180411_TPPFN0A001/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/1804110900
(180410) -- NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 (Xinhua) -- A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on April 10, 2018. U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 428.90 points, or 1.79 percent, to 24,408.00. The S&P 500 added 43.71 points, or 1.67 percent, to 2,656.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 143.96 points, or 2.07 percent, to 7,094.30. (Xinhua/Wang Ying) - Wang Ying -//CHINENOUVELLE_CnynysE000046_20180411_TPPFN0A001/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/1804110900
 
Rašyti komentarą

Asian stocks declined as investors digested the latest signals from the Federal Reserve on the monetary-policy outlook, escalating tensions in the Middle East and a fractious U.S. political landscape. The dollar edged higher and Treasuries were little changed.

Equity benchmarks headed lower in Japan, China and Hong Kong, while oil extended Wednesday’s gains. The S&P 500 Index retreated overnight amid provocative comments by President Donald Trump about Russia and his warning of preparations to attack Syria. Hong Kong’s dollar fell to the weak end of its permitted band for the first time since the range was imposed in 2005, putting potential intervention by the city’s monetary authority in focus. The Korean won declined after the central bank trimmed its inflation projections.

Geopolitics and minutes of last month’s Fed policy meeting overshadowed the latest reading on U.S. consumer prices. The key inflation measure accelerated to the highest in a year as a drag from mobile-phone costs faded, bearing out the Fed’s forecast for a pickup in prices. Next up is earnings season: JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. report first-quarter earnings on Friday. A gauge of global earnings revisions showed cuts to company estimates outnumbered upgrades for the first time since September last week.

Elsewhere, Russia’s currency slumped to a 16-month low and the country’s Finance Ministry canceled a weekly bond auction for the first time since 2015 as the Syria conflict added to stresses from recent U.S. sanctions. Copper retreated and aluminum pulled back after a six-day rally that took it close to a six-year high.

Here are the main moves in markets: Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.4 percent as of 1:50 p.m. Tokyo time. Topix index sank 0.4 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.2 percent. Kospi index rose 0.2 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.3 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.2 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 percent. The Japanese yen fell 0.1 percent to 106.91 per dollar. The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.2358.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 2.78 percent. Japan’s 10-year yield fell less than one basis point to 0.033 percent. Australia’s 10-year yield fell less than one basis point to 2.678 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4 percent to $67.10 a barrel. Gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,349.26 an ounce. LME copper sank 1.4 percent to $6,854.50 per metric ton.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą VERSLO naujienlaiškį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 
Temos:

Verslo aplinka

„Rusal“ problemos perbraižo metalų prekybos žemėlapį

„Rusal“ problemos perbraižo metalų prekybos žemėlapį

Po prekybinių grasinimų – pagyrų raundas Premium

Darbo vietų žudikė, pakilusi iš pelenų Premium

Rinkos

Kaip valdytojai išvairavo būsimą pensiją per rinkų sukrėtimus

Kaip valdytojai išvairavo būsimą pensiją per rinkų sukrėtimus Premium

Biržoms rūpėjo Sirija ir rezultatai

Kriptovaliutų biržos „Coincheck“ apiplėšimo istorija Premium

Finansai

VMI paaiškino, kaip apmokestinamos MB nario pajamos

VMI paaiškino, kaip apmokestinamos MB nario pajamos

Euroazijos sąjunga didina internetinės prekybos muitus

Lietuvoje darbuotojo atleidimas atpigo – pagal šį rodiklį šalis tapo vidutiniokė

Prekyba, paslaugos

Prekybos centre „Europa“ – nauji vardai

Prekybos centre „Europa“ – nauji vardai

„Barbora“ startuoja Latvijoje

„Zaros“ vitrinose diegia papildytąją realybę

Vadyba

Nauja atlygio sistema pritraukė vyresnių pardavėjų

Nauja atlygio sistema pritraukė vyresnių pardavėjų Premium

Balžekas ir Glodas siūlomi į „Telia Lietuvos“ valdybą

„Moller-Maersk“ siekia nutraukti vyrų dominavimą: finansų vadove nori skirti moterį

Rinkodara

Prasideda „Metų rinkodaros vadovo“ rinkimai

Prasideda „Metų rinkodaros vadovo“ rinkimai

„PZU Lietuva gyvybės draudimas“ pasirinko naujus komunikacijos partnerius

E. laiškų rinkodara: kokių pasiūlymų laukia klientai

Technologijos

Po atakos: patikrinkite, ar jūsų „Cisco“ įranga vis dar „skylėta“

Po atakos: patikrinkite, ar jūsų „Cisco“ įranga vis dar „skylėta“

Pristatė įrankį, leidžiantį stebėti dar tik svarstomus teisės aktus

Zuckerbergas pripažino, kad už turinį feisbuke atsako kompanija

Pramonė

Pigęs rublis jau ardo Lietuvos įmonių planus ir sandorius

Pigęs rublis jau ardo Lietuvos įmonių planus ir sandorius Premium

Kauno kavos perdirbėjai stumdosi su pasaulio gigantais  Premium

Kovą brango atliekų tvarkymas ir duona

Statyba ir NT

Būsto kainos ėmė mažėti visoje Skandinavijoje

Būsto kainos ėmė mažėti visoje Skandinavijoje

Šalia Vilniaus planuojamas karinis miestelis: vystytojai neslepia susidomėjimo Premium

Nedzinskas apie Trakų stoties projektą: esu 100% tikras savo teisumu

Transportas

„Hegelmann Transporte“ plėtra: naujos investicijos ir veiklos

„Hegelmann Transporte“ plėtra: naujos investicijos ir veiklos Premium

„Dyzelgeito“ skandalą įveikusi „Volkswagen“ dar kartą keis vadovą

„Lietuvos geležinkeliai“ sudarė sutartį su stambiausia kalio trašų gamintoja pasaulyje

Agroverslas

Mokslininkai sunerimę: nauja kenkėjų rūšis grasina visam pasauliui

Mokslininkai sunerimę: nauja kenkėjų rūšis grasina visam pasauliui

Alternatyva ūkininkams – 10 mln. Eur paramos skiria miškų želdinimui

Pieno supirkimo kainos toliau rieda žemyn

Energetika

Diskusijos dėl terminalo ateities tik pradedamos

Diskusijos dėl terminalo ateities tik pradedamos Premium

Studija: „Independence“ pirkti verta ir už 160 mln. Eur

Startuoja sinchronizacijai būtinas infrastruktūros projektas

Laisvalaikis

Koks amžius tinkamiausias vaikui įteikti pirmąjį telefoną
Koks amžius tinkamiausias vaikui įteikti pirmąjį telefoną
Dešimt geriausių nišinių Europos muzikos festivalių
Dešimt geriausių nišinių Europos muzikos festivalių
Lietuva Londono knygų mugėje ieškos nišų į anglakalbę rinką
Lietuva Londono knygų mugėje ieškos nišų į anglakalbę rinką
Viename garsiausių pasaulio muziejų atidaryta Baltijos šalių dailės paroda
Viename garsiausių pasaulio muziejų atidaryta Baltijos šalių dailės paroda
Baltarusijoje pradės dygti „ateities kaimai“
Baltarusijoje pradės dygti „ateities kaimai“

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

Siekdami pagerinti Jūsų naršymo kokybę, statistiniais ir rinkodaros tikslais šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“), kuriuos galite bet kada atšaukti.
Sutinku Plačiau