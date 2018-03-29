Stocks Trade Mixed Ahead of Holidays; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia were mixed on Thursday as heightened equity volatility and a slide in megacap U.S. technology shares gave investors pause. The dollar headed lower after two days of gains.

The MSCI Asia Pacific fluctuated with Japanese shares closing higher even as the yen retraced some of its slide overnight. Stocks gained in China and Korea while those in Australia declined. Volumes were subdued, with many traders wrapping up ahead of the Easter holiday. Earlier, the surge in volatility and the sell-off in tech shares showed no signs of letting up in the U.S., and the S&P 500 Index held just above its average price for the past 200 days -- a level that’s set a line in the sand in the recent selloffs. Ten-year Treasury yields remained below 2.80 percent though German bund yields ticked higher.

Investors are selling some of the biggest winners from the bull market in equities at a time when nerves are being tested by rising interest rates and an unpredictable Trump administration that stoked fears of conflict over trade. The rout in technology, where volatility is rising faster than the broader market, is deepening as the quarter draws to a close.

“We’ve done some damage with the correction and it’s going to take some time to repair,” Bob Doll, portfolio manager and chief equity strategist at Nuveen Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV. “Expect choppy, sideways volatility.”

Markets in India are closed Thursday and many major trading venues across the world will be shut Friday for Easter holidays.

Elsewhere, oil rebounded from its longest losing streak in almost a month, even as U.S. crude stockpiles resumed their expansion. Gold steadied after Wednesday’s decline.

Here’s a list of some key events on the docket for the remainder of this week:

GDP reports are due from Canada, Turkey, while inflation reads in France, Italy and Germany are released.Terminal users can read more in our markets live blog.

And these are the main moves in markets: Stocks

The Topix index rose 0.3 percent at the close in Tokyo. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.8 percent. Kospi index climbed 0.7 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.5 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 percent. The Japanese yen rose 0.3 percent to 106.55 per dollar. The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.2332.Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.77 percent. Japan’s 10-year yield rose less than one basis point to 0.043 percent. Australia’s 10-year yield rose about one basis point to 2.60 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5 percent to $64.67 a barrel. Gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,326.61 an ounce. LME copper rose 0.9 percent to $6,724 per metric ton.