Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Stocks Slump, Bonds Rise on U.S. Trade-War Worries: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-03-23 09:52
Lucas Jackson („Reuters“/„Scanpix“) nuotr.
Lucas Jackson („Reuters“/„Scanpix“) nuotr.
 
Rašyti komentarą

Stocks tumbled round the world after President Donald Trump’s slapped tariffs on China and Chinese policy makers took retaliatory steps of their own, sparking fears a trade war could hurt global growth. Treasuries extended gains and the dollar fell.

Equity indexes from Tokyo to Shanghai tumbled well over 3 percent. U.S. stock futures also declined, signaling a further retreat for the S&P 500 Index after it closed down 2.5 percent, the most in six weeks. As investors dumped stocks, they rushed to the safety of Treasuries, where yields dipped below 2.8 percent, and the yen, which jumped past 105 per dollar for the first time since November 2016.

Investor fears of escalating trade tensions are being realized as the U.S. tariffs quickly sparked a reciprocal response from China. Traders had already been bracing for the possibility of slowing growth as the Federal Reserve reiterated its commitment to further interest-rate increases after Wednesday’s hike.

The sell-off began after Trump instructed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to levy tariffs on at least $50 billion in Chinese imports. Subsequently, China announced plans for reciprocal tariffs on $3 billion of imports from the U.S., including products from steel to pork. News that the U.S. is shielding some countries from steel and aluminum tariffs did nothing to lift investor gloom.

"The window from coming back from an all-out trade war is still open, but closing fast, and obviously leaves a lot of uncertainty over the next two to three weeks," said Kay Van-Petersen, a Singapore-based global macro strategist with Saxo Capital Markets. It is "classic risk-off for equities today and potentially over the next few days," Van-Petersen said.

Adding to the image of the ascendance of the “America first” faction, Trump said he is replacing White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a controversial foreign-affairs specialist whom the U.S. Senate declined to confirm as President George W. Bush’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Oil prices climbed amid worries that Bolton would pursue a hard-line stance against Iran.

Here are some key events on the schedule for the remainder of this week:

The Bank of Russia’s rate decision is on Friday. U.S. government funding is due to expire at the end of the day on Friday.And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 2.7 percent as of 4:19 p.m. Tokyo time. Topix index sank 3.6 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index decreased 3 percent. Kospi index sank 3.2 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index decreased 2 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.4 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 percent. The Japanese yen rose 0.4 percent to 104.84 per dollar. The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.2343.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.81 percent. Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.025 percent. Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.655 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1 percent to $65 a barrel. Gold rose 1 percent to $1,342.43 an ounce. LME copper fell 0.2 percent to $6,684.00 per metric ton.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą VERSLO naujienlaiškį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 
Temos:

Verslo aplinka

Pekinas kuria „Kinijos balsą“ – milžinišką propagandos mašiną

Pekinas kuria „Kinijos balsą“ – milžinišką propagandos mašiną

Savaitgalį įvedamas vasaros laikas

JAV paskelbė apie laikiną muitų išimtį Europai, ES lyderiai laukė oficialių žinių

Rinkos

Kas seka po ESTT sprendimo dėl „Snoro“

Kas seka po ESTT sprendimo dėl „Snoro“ Premium

Milijonas prieštaraujančių nepadėjo: konkurencijos tarnybos leido susikurti agroverslo gigantei Premium

Biržoje „Novaturą“ ištiko turbulencija, pasaulio rinkas – išsipardavimas Premium

Finansai

Nauja rizika: susidomėjus VMI, bankas gali uždaryti sąskaitas

Nauja rizika: susidomėjus VMI, bankas gali uždaryti sąskaitas Premium

Lietuva įsipareigoja turėti iki 1% biudžeto deficitą arba neturėti visai

FED kelia palūkanų normas

Prekyba, paslaugos

„Louis Vuitton“ pardavimus kėlė kinai

„Louis Vuitton“ pardavimus kėlė kinai

Trumpo salvė prekybos fronte: įveda muitus 60 mlrd. USD Kinijos metiniam importui

Vilniuje – naujų viešbučių desantas

Vadyba

Suskaičiavo, kiek Lietuvoje gyvena laimingų žmonių

Suskaičiavo, kiek Lietuvoje gyvena laimingų žmonių

Jaunimas pristato, koks jų verslas bus rytoj

„Fonterra“ CEO atsistatydina dėl prastų rezultatų Kinijoje

Rinkodara

Po devyniais užraktais slepiama alkoholio reklama vis tiek matoma

Po devyniais užraktais slepiama alkoholio reklama vis tiek matoma Premium

Vaida Budrienė vadovaus Lietuvos pašto korporatyviniams reikalams

„bigNow“ pardavimų augimą skaičiuoja kartais

Technologijos

„Facebook“ atsiprašo, bet įsiutusiai rinkai to negana

„Facebook“ atsiprašo, bet įsiutusiai rinkai to negana Premium

„Sony“ Lietuvos rinkai pristatė šių metų flagmanus

Vokietijos IT startuolis „HomeToGo“ plečiasi Vilniuje Premium

Pramonė

„BIOK laboratorija“: nauji kontraktai ir dėl dvigubai didesnio parodos stendo

„BIOK laboratorija“: nauji kontraktai ir dėl dvigubai didesnio parodos stendo

Linų pluošto eksportui iš Baltarusijos – apribojimai

„Unipetrol“ gamykloje Čekijoje įvyko sprogimas, yra aukų

Statyba ir NT

„Vilniaus Tauro“ alaus daryklos teritorijoje stato 250 butų

„Vilniaus Tauro“ alaus daryklos teritorijoje stato 250 butų

Domas Dargis: iššūkių daugėja, bet būsto kainos masiškai nekris Premium

Statistika: pernai būstas brango 8,9%, sparčiausiai nuo 2008 m.

Transportas

BMW palauks penktosios elektromobilių kartos

BMW palauks penktosios elektromobilių kartos

„Swedbank“: lizingo sutartys su Lietuvos verslu šiemet ims didėti

Kauno autobusų stotis nemokama paslauga tikisi sudominti verslininkus

Agroverslas

Siūloma parama ūkininkai nesinaudoja

Siūloma parama ūkininkai nesinaudoja Premium

Prie Kauno prasidėjo paroda „Ką pasėsi…”

ŽŪM imasi veiksmų dėl vėluojančių atsiskaityti smulkiųjų pirkėjų

Energetika

„Lietuvos energijos“ grynasis pelnas augo 10,6% 

„Lietuvos energijos“ grynasis pelnas augo 10,6% 

Sinchronizacijos kryptis patvirtinta: per Lenkiją

Vilniečiams – nauji atliekų tvarkymo tarifai

Laisvalaikis

Įkūrė restoraną pačiame pasienyje: jaukintis teko ir darbuotojus, ir klientus
Įkūrė restoraną pačiame pasienyje: jaukintis teko ir darbuotojus, ir klientus
Teismo sprendimai Gintautui Kėvišui ir toliau nepalankūs
Teismo sprendimai Gintautui Kėvišui ir toliau nepalankūs
Prie Seimo planuojama pastatyti 17 metrų koplytstulpį
Prie Seimo planuojama pastatyti 17 metrų koplytstulpį
Kas žlugdo Jamie Oliverio maisto imperiją?
Kas žlugdo Jamie Oliverio maisto imperiją?
Paskelbti tarptautinio juvelyrikos konkurso laimėtojai
Paskelbti tarptautinio juvelyrikos konkurso laimėtojai

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

Siekdami pagerinti Jūsų naršymo kokybę, statistiniais ir rinkodaros tikslais šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“), kuriuos galite bet kada atšaukti.
Sutinku Plačiau