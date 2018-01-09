Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Asia Stocks Build on Record High, Yen Strengthens: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2018-01-09 09:25
Mikhail Voskresenskiy („Sputnik“/„Scanpix“) nuotr.
Mikhail Voskresenskiy („Sputnik“/„Scanpix“) nuotr.
 
Rašyti komentarą

Asian equities built on the best start to a year since 2006 as Japanese traders returned from a holiday following new all-time highs for U.S. shares. The yen climbed in an apparent reaction to the Bank of Japan trimming bond purchases in one of its regular operations.

Japanese shares pared their gains after the yen’s advance in wake of the announcement by the BOJ, which made a small tweak to its buying of longer-dated debt. While a number of analysts do anticipate the central bank to tweak its stimulus program this year, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly emphasized there’s no shift on the immediate horizon.

Shares from Sydney to Hong Kong were modestly higher after the S&P 500 Index eked out a fresh closing high. Declines at Samsung Electronics Co. in wake of its profit announcement weighed on South Korea’s equity index. Earnings will continue to be a focus as the week goes on, with financial firms including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. on the schedule. The dollar’s softness last year may reverberate for some, as it did negatively for Samsung.

The yen rose 0.4 percent against the dollar after the BOJ cut its purchases of government bonds maturing in more than 10 years by 10 billion yen ($88 million) compared with operations last month.

Signs of financial-market stress continue to abate at the start of 2018 amid optimism that lower U.S. taxes and a broadening global economic recovery justify record high prices for global equities. In Europe, data showed confidence in the euro area continued its advance at the end of 2017. At the same time, the euro has been restrained by concerns about Germany’s continued struggle to form a government.

"This environment of strong global growth and contained inflation is actually a great environment for Asian equities, including tech," said Ajay Kapur, head of Asia Pacific and global emerging market strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong, in an interview with Bloomberg TV. "On the margin you will get hurt a little bit on the currency," as seen with Samsung, but demand for tech companies’ products remains good, he said.

Here are some of the other main events to watch for this week:

Australian retails sales numbers are due on Thursday. U.S. inflation data are forecast to show price pressures remain muted, giving hawks little reason to argue for faster tightening. St. Louis Fed bank President James Bullard and head of the New York Fed Bill Dudley are among central bankers scheduled to speak. China producer and consumer prices data come Wednesday, while a reading on the country’s money supply is expected in coming days. Talks between South Korea and North Korea are set to take place Tuesday.

These are the main moves in markets: Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4 percent as of 2:55 p.m. in Tokyo, paring earlier gains as of much as 0.8 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index slid 0.1 percent after the underlying gauge rose 0.2 percent Monday. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.3 percent and is up 3.8 percent since the year began. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 percent in 11th straight day of gain, the longest streak since 1999. South Korea’s Kospi reversed gains.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.4 percent to 112.68 per dollar. The euro was at $1.1966 after sinking 0.5 percent Monday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.1 percent after jumping 0.3 percent Monday for the biggest increase in more than three weeks. The pound traded at $1.3573.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.48 percent in early trading Tuesday. Australia’s 10-year yield was up about two basis points to 2.67 percent.

Commodities

Gold futures were little changed at $1,319.72 an ounce. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8 percent to $62.19 a barrel.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą VERSLO naujienlaiškį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 
Temos:

Verslo aplinka

Lenkijoje pasikeitė daugelis ministrų, tarp jų – užsienio reikalų, gynybos ir finansų

Lenkijoje pasikeitė daugelis ministrų, tarp jų – užsienio reikalų, gynybos ir finansų

Darbo kodekso prievolė: darbo tarybų steigimo ledai pajudėjo Premium

Nedarbas euro zonoje – mažiausias nuo pasaulinės krizės piko

Rinkos

Lietuvos bankas populiarins kriptovaliutų pagimdytą technologiją

Lietuvos bankas populiarins kriptovaliutų pagimdytą technologiją

Žiemelio farmacijos grupė globalius pardavimus vykdys iš Lietuvos

Kas nulėmė didžiųjų draudimo brokerių jungtuves: sandorio anatomija Premium

Finansai

Teisininkai pataria, ką daryti gavus raginimą sumokėti pakuotės mokestį už 2013–2015 m.

Teisininkai pataria, ką daryti gavus raginimą sumokėti pakuotės mokestį už 2013–2015 m.

Panaikinus PNPD mažėja alga – kaip paaiškinti darbuotojams Premium

VMI patvirtino audito bylos SAF-T turinį – įmonės gali imtis darbo Premium

Prekyba, paslaugos

Naujas „Hesburger“ šuolis: pardavimai Lietuvoje padidėjo 30%

Naujas „Hesburger“ šuolis: pardavimai Lietuvoje padidėjo 30%

„McDonald’s“ buria ateitį grįždamas prie to, kas svarbiausia Premium

„Senukai“ rekonstruos parduotuvę už 5,5 mln. Eur

Vadyba

Iš pareigų pasitraukė LEU rektorius

Iš pareigų pasitraukė LEU rektorius

Pridėtinės vertės kūrimas: darbuotojų motyvacija svarbesnė už robotus Premium

Trys pokalbiai su geriausiais darbuotojais

Rinkodara

Kaip būti efektyvesniems „Instagram“ 2018-aisiais

Kaip būti efektyvesniems „Instagram“ 2018-aisiais

Randasi pirmieji bandymai švelninti alkoholio reklamos draudimus

„Lidl“ pratęsė bendradarbiavimą su Arvydu Saboniu

Technologijos

„Open Circle Capital“ portfelis tuoj pradės pildytis

„Open Circle Capital“ portfelis tuoj pradės pildytis Premium

Nauja medicinos era: už aklumo išgydymą – 850.000 USD

„Fitek“ įsigijo „Sistemų integracijos sprendimų“ kontrolę

Pramonė

Latviai kuria dirbtinį voratinklį šarvuotų liemenių gamybai

Latviai kuria dirbtinį voratinklį šarvuotų liemenių gamybai

Lietuvoje 210 mln. Eur investuojančios VMG kitas projektas – Baltarusijoje

Lietuviai įsigijo NT vystytoją su sklypu Kijevo centre

Statyba ir NT

Per 2017 m. parduota mažiau butų ir daugiau individualių namų

Per 2017 m. parduota mažiau butų ir daugiau individualių namų

Niujorke degė „Trump Tower“

Kas laukia butų rinkos šiemet: daugėja ribojančių veiksnių

Transportas

Pavežėjai ruošia protestą prieš „Uber“ ir „Taxify“

Pavežėjai ruošia protestą prieš „Uber“ ir „Taxify“

Ieško, kas parengs pirmuosius „Rail Balticos“ techninius projektus

FNTT: „Porsche“ ir „Bentley“ pardavėjai nusuko trečdalį milijono

Agroverslas

Jautrusis glifosato klausimas dar nebaigtas

Jautrusis glifosato klausimas dar nebaigtas Premium

Įregistruota nauja miškų įmonė, vadovui patarinės Prūsaitis

„Agrokoncernas“ neigia gandus apie mokesčių vengimą

Energetika

„Lietuvos dujų tiekimas“ tapo „Get Baltic“ rinkos formuotoju Lietuvoje ir Latvijoje

„Lietuvos dujų tiekimas“ tapo „Get Baltic“ rinkos formuotoju Lietuvoje ir Latvijoje

„Danpower“ vadovas: apie tolesnes investicijas Lietuvoje svarstysime po dvejų metų Premium

„Orlen“ 2018 m. didins investicijas Mažeikiuose

Laisvalaikis

Ledo skulptūrų festivaliai Azijoje, Amerikoje, Europoje
Ledo skulptūrų festivaliai Azijoje, Amerikoje, Europoje
Kauniečiai lieja nemokamą čiuožyklą
Kauniečiai lieja nemokamą čiuožyklą
Liepkalnio slidinėjimo centras vėl atidaro trasas
Liepkalnio slidinėjimo centras vėl atidaro trasas
Iliustruotasis mokslas: baimę galima paveldėti
Iliustruotasis mokslas: baimę galima paveldėti
Iliustruotasis mokslas: užšalęs Žemės dvynys Titanas
Iliustruotasis mokslas: užšalęs Žemės dvynys Titanas

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

„Verslo žinios“ + „Verslo klasė“ + VŽ premium

„Verslo žinios“ + „Verslo klasė“ + VŽ premium

Galvojantiems savo galva

„Verslo žinių“ akademija

„Verslo žinių“ akademija

Išsamūs praktiniai mokymai ne didesnėse nei 14 dalyvių grupėse

Pažintinis žurnalas

Pažintinis žurnalas

Tiems, kas brangina savo laisvalaikį ir domisi rytojumi

Nepamirštamos kelionės laiku

Nepamirštamos kelionės laiku

Kas mėnesį laukia nauji įspūdžiai ir netikėti atradimai

NEMOKAMI specializuoti savaitraščiai

NEMOKAMI specializuoti savaitraščiai

Nepraleiskite savo srities naujienų

Siekdami pagerinti Jūsų naršymo kokybę, statistiniais ir rinkodaros tikslais šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“), kuriuos galite bet kada atšaukti.
Sutinku Plačiau