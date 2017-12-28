Bloomberg News

Daugiau

Asian Stocks Near a Record High, Dollar Declines: Markets Wrap

Publikuota: 2017-12-28 09:13
Toru Hanai („Reuters“/„Scanpix“) nuotr.
Toru Hanai („Reuters“/„Scanpix“) nuotr.
Rašyti komentarą

Christopher Anstey, Bloomberg

A measure of Asian stocks headed for a record high in thin trading on Thursday, and the dollar slumped, two dynamics that have been features of markets for much of the year.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index of stocks was set for a record close as of mid-afternoon trading, after recouping losses that began in late November in one of several waves of profit taking seen in a standout year. With little by way of fresh narratives to drive trading ahead of the New Year holidays, the dollar retreated in wake of a slide in 10-year Treasury yields.

While the Federal Reserve’s three interest-rate hikes might have argued for higher U.S. yields and a stronger greenback, instead the Fed’s low cap on its long-term estimated policy rate, alongside muted inflation, have proved the stronger dynamics. A softer dollar has been a boon for emerging markets, with the fast-growing Asian region no exception.

Shares in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul rose, Japanese benchmarks dipped and Australian stocks edged up Thursday. Bitcoin retreated again, extending a sell-off that began last week, as South Korean regulators stepped up scrutiny of their citizens’ dealings with cryptocurrencies.

Raw-materials prices extended recent gains, with the Bloomberg Commodity Index edging up Thursday after closing at a six-week high yesterday. Oil traded just under $60 a barrel.

Among the key events remaining for investors this week:

U.S. trade figures are due Thursday. Egypt decides on interest rates.And here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix Index fell 0.6 percent at the close in Tokyo, as did the Nikkei 225 Stock Average. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.6 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.7 percent. South Korea’s Kospi was up 1.3 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.3 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed after the underlying gauge rose 0.1 percent Wednesday.

Currencies

The yen strengthened 0.5 percent to 112.79 per dollar. Euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.1931, and reached its strongest in almost four weeks. The pound sterling gained 0.3 percent to $1.3433. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.3 percent after dropping 0.3 percent Wednesday.Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 2.42 percent after tumbling about 7 basis points Wednesday. Australian 10-year yields were at 2.67 percent, down more than 2 basis points.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.3 percent, at $59.75 a barrel. Gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,290.72 an ounce. LME copper futures rose 0.7 percent $7,293.00 per metric ton, reaching the highest levels since early 2014.

Rašyti komentarą

Rašyti komentarą

Gauk nemokamą VERSLO naujienlaiškį į savo el.pašto dėžutę:

Pasirinkite Jus dominančius NEMOKAMUS savaitraščius:














Svarbiausios dienos naujienos trumpai:



 
Temos:

Verslo aplinka

Ačas išsaugojo pareigas Raseiniuose

Ačas išsaugojo pareigas Raseiniuose

Buvusiam Kupiškio raj. seniūnui – kaltinimai kyšininkavimu

Prognozė: gruodį infliacija pagal SVKI bus sulėtėjusi

Rinkos

Bitkoino ralis neišsilaikė – atpigo 2.500 USD

Bitkoino ralis neišsilaikė – atpigo 2.500 USD

Į ką investuoti 2018-aisiais: trys požiūriai Premium

Esminiai klausimai kriptogeležėlę radusiems

Finansai

Nuo 2018 m. sausio 1 d. – 18 pelno mokesčio pakeitimų

Nuo 2018 m. sausio 1 d. – 18 pelno mokesčio pakeitimų

Seimo reveransas smulkiajam verslui ir dar 18 pajamų mokesčio pakeitimų Premium

Keičiasi MMA, keičiasi ir dienpinigių skaičiavimas

Prekyba, paslaugos

Mažmenininkų apyvartos artėja prie milijardo

Mažmenininkų apyvartos artėja prie milijardo

„MG Baltic Trade“ keičia pavadinimą ir vadovą

Didžiausi sporto klubai pagal 2016 m. pajamas

Vadyba

VDI įspėja: nelegalių darbuotojų iš užsienio daugės

VDI įspėja: nelegalių darbuotojų iš užsienio daugės

Lietuvos MMA kitais metais ES šalių sąraše kris žemyn

„McDonald‘s“ gręžiasi į veganus

Rinkodara

Tarp savaitės reklamų: šventinis „Grigeo“ ir „Aroma Gold“ staigmenos

Tarp savaitės reklamų: šventinis „Grigeo“ ir „Aroma Gold“ staigmenos

Tarp 2017 m. medijų įvykių – didžiausias sandoris žiniasklaidos istorijoje

Reklamos tinklų grumtynės, bandant pritapti prie naujojo pasaulio Premium

Technologijos

Duomenų verslas: kaip išaugti iš embriono stadijos

Duomenų verslas: kaip išaugti iš embriono stadijos

Lietuviai panaudojo „Uber“ modelį, mėgina bet ką pristatyti greičiau Premium

Startuolių ekosistemos skatinimas: darbai ūkio ministrui Premium

Pramonė

„Markučiai“ keičia pavadinimą

„Markučiai“ keičia pavadinimą

Ortopedijos rinkos plėtrą skatina eksportas ir komercija Premium

Trintuvus glotnučiams pritaikys viešosioms erdvėms

Statyba ir NT

JK sukurtas lietuvių startuolis  „Agent House” žengia į Lietuvą

JK sukurtas lietuvių startuolis  „Agent House” žengia į Lietuvą

Apklausa: nerimas dėl netvarios NT rinkos raidos ir kibernetinių atakų

Rygoje didėja lietuvių plėtotojų desantas

Transportas

„Lexus LC“ – emocinis užkratas iš Tekančios saulės šalies 

„Lexus LC“ – emocinis užkratas iš Tekančios saulės šalies 

Greitai nurengiamas naujasis „Wrangler“

Valstybės įmonių reformas judina išorinės jėgos Premium

Agroverslas

Ar „Baltpool“ geba prekiauti valstybine mediena, vertins pirkėjai

Ar „Baltpool“ geba prekiauti valstybine mediena, vertins pirkėjai Premium

Pasaulinėje gėlių pramonėje sužibo Afrikos žvaigždė

Kinai ekonomiškai prakuto ir perka mažiau makaronų

Energetika

„Gazprom“ akistata su Europos Sąjungos biurokratais

„Gazprom“ akistata su Europos Sąjungos biurokratais Premium

„Kauno energija“ didins šilumos kainas

„Klaipėdos nafta“ iš „Naftos grupės“ prisiteisė 21 mln. Eur

Laisvalaikis

JAV architektūros konkursą laimėjo lietuvių architektai
JAV architektūros konkursą laimėjo lietuvių architektai
Šventėms pinigines dosniausiai atveria britai, lietuviai neatsilieka
Šventėms pinigines dosniausiai atveria britai, lietuviai neatsilieka
Pokalbis su Europos someljė čempionu: karūnos kaina
Pokalbis su Europos someljė čempionu: karūnos kaina
Meniu inžinerija: restoranų valgiaraščių paslaptys
Meniu inžinerija: restoranų valgiaraščių paslaptys
Lietuvos gyventojai šią vasarą daugiausiai keliavo į Latviją
Lietuvos gyventojai šią vasarą daugiausiai keliavo į Latviją

Verslo žinių pasiūlymai

„Verslo žinios“ + „Verslo klasė“ + VŽ premium

„Verslo žinios“ + „Verslo klasė“ + VŽ premium

Galvojantiems savo galva

Pažintinis žurnalas

Pažintinis žurnalas

Tiems, kas brangina savo laisvalaikį ir domisi rytojumi

Nepamirštamos kelionės laiku

Nepamirštamos kelionės laiku

Kas mėnesį laukia nauji įspūdžiai ir netikėti atradimai

NEMOKAMI specializuoti savaitraščiai

NEMOKAMI specializuoti savaitraščiai

Nepraleiskite savo srities naujienų

„Verslo žinių“ akademija

„Verslo žinių“ akademija

Išsamūs praktiniai mokymai ne didesnėse nei 14 dalyvių grupėse

Siekdami pagerinti Jūsų naršymo kokybę, statistiniais ir rinkodaros tikslais šioje svetainėje naudojame slapukus (angl. „cookies“), kuriuos galite bet kada atšaukti.
Sutinku Plačiau